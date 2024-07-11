TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2136

ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC.  ("AWI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of a Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.10
Payable Date:  August 07, 2024
Record Date: July 24, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: July 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2137

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 10, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)





DKL

2

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC.

Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year.

2023/12/31








Interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the interim filings for the interim period.

2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2138

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on June 14, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 15, 2024, the common shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

UNLIMITED

shares with no par value of which

40,265,337

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

LMR               (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

54163Q805      (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2139

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 15, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2140

REALBOTIX CORP. ("XBOT") ("XBOT.WT")
[formerly TOKENS.COM CORP. ("XBOT") ("XBOT.WT")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on July 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 15, 2024, the common shares of Realbotix Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tokens.com Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an "Internet Services - Data Processing, Hosting & Related Services'' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

195,955,592

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

XBOT                   (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number:

75604K107           (New)

Capitalization:  8,763,948 warrants are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL

Transfer Agent

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol

XBOT.WT        (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number

75604K115      (New)

_______________________________________

24/07/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2141
GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024:

Number of Shares:

2,873,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share

Warrants:

1,436,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,436,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two-year period       

Number of Placees:

19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

900,000



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants





Finder's Fee:

$4,200.00

N/A

16,800 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 6, 2024 and July 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2142

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of Golden Share Resources Corporation (the "Company") with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Band-Ore property located in Ontario, for the following consideration:

Cash

Securities

On signing

$100,000

Nil

Anniversary 1

$150,000

$100,000 in shares of the acquiror (1)

Anniversary 2

$150,000

$100,000 in shares of the acquiror (1)

Anniversary 3

$200,000

$100,000 in shares of the acquiror (1)

Anniversary 4

$300,000

$200,000 in shares of the acquiror (1)

Anniversary 5

$400,000

$200,000 in shares of the acquiror (1)

(1)  The number of shares will be based on a 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP), subject to a minimum price of $0.075 per share.

The Company will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). The acquiror will have the option to buyback a 1.0% NSR at anytime for $3 million and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1.0% NSR. If the acquiror defines a NI 43-101 mineral resource on the property after earn-in, the Company will be entitled to a bonus of $500,000 for an estimate of 500,000 gold ounces contained up to 1,000,000 ounces and an additional bonus of $500,000 for an estimate of greater than 1,000,000 contained gold ounces.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2024 and July 10, 2024. 

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2143

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,714,284 shares at $0.07 to settle outstanding debt for $119,999.88.

Number of Creditors:                 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

 Creditors

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing               

Deemed Price 
per Share             

# of Shares

4

Y                     

$119,999.88

$0.07

1,714,284

For further detail, refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2144

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,982,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of acting as a guarantor and guaranteeing US$5,000,000 on two loans.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2024, August 28, 2023, and July 29, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2145

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Kingsway project, located in Gander, Newfoundland.  The Company has received $20,000,000 in shares (5,263,157 shares) of New Found Gold Corp. as consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2024, May 23, 2024, and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2146

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company 

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2147

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

US$5,845,000 (approx. CAD$8,005,312)

Offering:

2,922,500 Listed Shares

Offering Price:

US$2.00 (approx. CAD$2.7392) per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

N/A.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Cash                 

Shares           

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)             

US$375,000                 

N/A                   

N/A

Commission Terms: N/A


Public Disclosure:   

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 26, 2024 and July 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2148

MONTAGE GOLD CORP.  ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company 

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, July 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2149

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Kingsway project and related assets, located in Gander, Newfoundland.  Consideration is $20,000,000 in common shares (5,263,157 shares) issued to Labrador Gold Corp.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2024 and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2150

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 467,605 shares to settle outstanding debt for $39,746.42.

Number of Creditors:                 38 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$1,886.24

$0.085

22,191





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 2, 2024 and July 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2151

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$275,050

Offering:

3,929,286 Listed Shares with 1,964,643 warrants attached

Offering Price:

$0.07 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

N/A

Public Disclosure:     

Refer to the company's news releases dated April 23, 2024, May 30, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2152

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2024:

Number of Shares:

4,827,691 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.52 per share

Warrants:

2,413,846 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,413,846 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.82 for a five-year period

Number of Placees:

36 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

2,402,705

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

135,000

 

Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants





Finder's Fee:

$68,669.51

N/A

132,057 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.82 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

