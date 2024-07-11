VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2136

ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: August 07, 2024

Record Date: July 24, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2137

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 10, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









DKL 2 DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31















Interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim period. 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2138

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on June 14, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 15, 2024, the common shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

40,265,337 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: LMR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 54163Q805 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2139

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 15, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2140

REALBOTIX CORP. ("XBOT") ("XBOT.WT")

[formerly TOKENS.COM CORP. ("XBOT") ("XBOT.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on July 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 15, 2024, the common shares of Realbotix Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tokens.com Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "Internet Services - Data Processing, Hosting & Related Services'' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

195,955,592 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: XBOT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 75604K107 (New)

Capitalization: 8,763,948 warrants are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL Transfer Agent Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol XBOT.WT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number 75604K115 (New)

_______________________________________

24/07/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2141

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,873,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 1,436,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,436,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 19 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 900,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $4,200.00 N/A 16,800 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 6, 2024 and July 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2142

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of Golden Share Resources Corporation (the "Company") with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Band-Ore property located in Ontario, for the following consideration:



Cash Securities On signing $100,000 Nil Anniversary 1 $150,000 $100,000 in shares of the acquiror (1) Anniversary 2 $150,000 $100,000 in shares of the acquiror (1) Anniversary 3 $200,000 $100,000 in shares of the acquiror (1) Anniversary 4 $300,000 $200,000 in shares of the acquiror (1) Anniversary 5 $400,000 $200,000 in shares of the acquiror (1)

(1) The number of shares will be based on a 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP), subject to a minimum price of $0.075 per share.

The Company will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). The acquiror will have the option to buyback a 1.0% NSR at anytime for $3 million and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1.0% NSR. If the acquiror defines a NI 43-101 mineral resource on the property after earn-in, the Company will be entitled to a bonus of $500,000 for an estimate of 500,000 gold ounces contained up to 1,000,000 ounces and an additional bonus of $500,000 for an estimate of greater than 1,000,000 contained gold ounces.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2024 and July 10, 2024.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2143

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,714,284 shares at $0.07 to settle outstanding debt for $119,999.88.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 4 Y $119,999.88 $0.07 1,714,284

For further detail, refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2144

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,982,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of acting as a guarantor and guaranteeing US$5,000,000 on two loans.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2024, August 28, 2023, and July 29, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2145

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Kingsway project, located in Gander, Newfoundland. The Company has received $20,000,000 in shares (5,263,157 shares) of New Found Gold Corp. as consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2024, May 23, 2024, and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2146

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2147

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$5,845,000 (approx. CAD$8,005,312) Offering: 2,922,500 Listed Shares Offering Price: US$2.00 (approx. CAD$2.7392) per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Cash Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) US$375,000 N/A N/A

Commission Terms: N/A





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 26, 2024 and July 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2148

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, July 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2149

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Kingsway project and related assets, located in Gander, Newfoundland. Consideration is $20,000,000 in common shares (5,263,157 shares) issued to Labrador Gold Corp.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 22, 2024 and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2150

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 467,605 shares to settle outstanding debt for $39,746.42.

Number of Creditors: 38 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,886.24 $0.085 22,191









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 2, 2024 and July 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2151

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $275,050 Offering: 3,929,286 Listed Shares with 1,964,643 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 23, 2024, May 30, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2152

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,827,691 shares Purchase Price: $0.52 per share Warrants: 2,413,846 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,413,846 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.82 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 2,402,705 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 135,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $68,669.51 N/A 132,057 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.82 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

