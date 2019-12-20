VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")("LSX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange Bulletin dated Dec 19, 2019, effective at the opening Tuesday December 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.004 (post consolidation)

Payable Date: January 15, 2020 & February 17, 2020

Record Date: January 2, 2020 & February 3, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2019 & January 31, 2020

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday December 24, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentsation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press release dated December 20, 2019, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company's proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction as initially announced on September 12, 2019 has been terminated.

___________________________________________

19/12/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX") ("IGX.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.17 p.m. PST, December 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX") ("IGX.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, December 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019, November 12, 2019 and November 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Alex Guidi Y 425,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 17, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from December 23, 2019 to December 22, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,520,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Warwick Bay Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 520,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: BMO $19,390 cash payable.

Hampton Securities $4,900 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 28, 2019, between Apri Holdings Inc., Apri Insurance Services Inc., and securityholders of Apri Holdings Inc. and Apri Insurance Services Inc. (together, the "Vendors") and People Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Apri Holdings Inc. and Apri Insurance Services Inc. owned by the Vendors.

Pursuant to the Agreement, to purchase shares owned by the Vendors, the Company must pay $38,609,184.68 and issue 208,695 common shares to the Vendor. In addition, $4,497,951.68 will be paid by way of deferred payments over a two-year period. The total purchase price is subject to post-closing adjustments.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2019.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 101,590 shares at a deemed price of $0.87, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the its Directors' Compensation Policy.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Myron Tetrault Y $24,384.36 $0.87 28,028 Charles Boulanger Y $18,721.53 $0.87 21,519 Andrew Judson Y $17,139.87 $0.87 19,701 Kjell Pedersen Y $16,918.89 $0.87 19,447 Charle Gamba Y $11,218.65 $0.87 12,895

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2019.

________________________________________

REGULUS RESOURCES INC. ("REG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,217,452



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 27, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 27, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,962,500 units with 5,981,235 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on August 12, 2016.

________________________________________

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on January 22, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of January 22, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 5, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, December 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 18, 2019 and October 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,900,000 charity flow-through common shares and 11,910,715 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share

$0.07 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,905,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,905,357 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Cliff Hale-Sanders Y 1,400,000 Pierre-Jean Lafleur Y 200,000 Dennis Moore Y 200,000 Ashley S. Martin Y 1,050,000 W. John Priestner Y 1,500,000 Martin Walter Y 300,000 Ironbark International



Limited (Martin Walter) Y 500,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.31 a.m. PST, December 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZINCX RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 19, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 1,016,666 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee:

EMD Financial Inc $7,625.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

