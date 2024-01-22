VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

24/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0232

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2024:





Number of Shares: 19,600,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $1.77 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,860,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,860,000 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.77 per common share for a period of three (3) years (subject to accelerated

expiry, as further described in the Company's news release)



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: An aggregate cash commission of $1,040,760 payable to Scotia Capital

Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Limited.

The Company issued a news release on January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement and on January 19, 2024 confirming the amount of Agent's Fee payable in connection with the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0233

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,917,430 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $3,498,853.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $3,498,853 $0.135 25,917,430 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 3, 2024.

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION (« ECM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 25 917 430 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 3 498 853 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de

personne ayant un lien de

dépendance: 1 3 498 853 $ 0,135 $ 25 917 430 Participation total de

Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 janvier 2024.

________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0234

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment of the exercise price of the following warrants:





Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,796,054



Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2028



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is CAD$1.20 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, exercise

period of Warrants will be reduced to thirty (30) days.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: US$2.48



New Exercise Price of Warrants: CAD$1.00





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of US$51,000,000 principal amount convertible debenture with 10,796,054 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0235

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:





# of Warrants: 2,342,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 21, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 21, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants $1.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,684,000 units with 2,342,000 share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was completed on January 21, 2022, prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on September 6, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2023 and January 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0236

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,500 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0237

MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP. ("MRVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2024:





Convertible Debenture $500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible

debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,166,667 common shares of the Company at $0.12 per share

of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: 3 years from the date of issuance.



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Price: N/A.



Forced Conversion: At the option of the Company, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, may force

the conversion of the whole or any portion of the unsecured convertible

debentures, if the volume-weighted average trading price for the common

shares for 10 trading days equals or exceeds 60 cents per common share, no

earlier than 21 days after notice has been provided to the Holder.



Interest rate: 12% per annum, paid annually in arrears.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 4,166,667



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A.

The Company issued a news release on January 19, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0238

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, January 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0239

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, January 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0240

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023:





Number of Shares: 1,301,875 units



Purchase Price: $0.32 per unit



Warrants: 650,938 share purchase warrants to purchase 650,938 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.64 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 640,625 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $200.00 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 17, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0241

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Amending Agreement dated January 10, 2024 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company and the Optionor mutually agree to extend the deadline of the Company's commitment to complete $1,000,000 in eligible exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") from 'on or before the first anniversary from the effective date', to 'on or before the second anniversary from the effective date'. The Company will have until the second anniversary of the effective date to complete an aggregate of $3,000,000 in Exploration. As consideration for the amendment, the Company has paid to the Optionor 605,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share, and will pay an additional 395,000 Shares to the Optionor on or before June 1, 2024 ("Additional Issuance"). If the Additional Issuance will cause the Optionor to own or control 10% or more of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares, the Company will instead pay $39,500 in cash in lieu of the Additional Issuance.

All other terms of the original agreement remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2022, November 1, 2022, January 10, 2024, and January 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0242

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated December 8, 2023, and December 29, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted the amendments to an aggregate of 3,234,675 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to Private Placements completed on February 8, 2023:

Original Exercise Price: $1.50 USD

New Exercise Price: $1.20 USD

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision ("Acceleration Provision") whereby, if for any 10 consecutive trading days following the amendment, the closing price of the Company's common shares ("Shares") exceeds $1.44 USD per Share on the Exchange, the Company may announce by way of press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

Additionally, pursuant to the warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) announced on December 29, 2023, the Exchange has accepted the Company's issuance of an additional 835,000 Share purchase warrants pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program ("Incentive Warrants"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.50 per Share at any time prior to December 14, 2025. The Incentive Warrants are subject to the Acceleration Provision.

The Warrant Incentive Program commenced on December 15, 2023 and expired on January 15, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 8, 2023, December 29, 2023; and January 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0243

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered private placement announced on November 29, 2023 and January 10, 2024:





Convertible Debenture $60,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 300,000 common shares at $0.20 per share



Maturity date: 5 years from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 25% per annum



Number of Placees: 3 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

