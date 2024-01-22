TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 22, 2024, 23:04 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
24/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0232
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,600,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.77 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,860,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,860,000 common
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.77 per common share for a period of three (3) years (subject to accelerated
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agent's Fee:
|
An aggregate cash commission of $1,040,760 payable to Scotia Capital
The Company issued a news release on January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement and on January 19, 2024 confirming the amount of Agent's Fee payable in connection with the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0233
ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,917,430 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $3,498,853.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$3,498,853
|
$0.135
|
25,917,430
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 3, 2024.
ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION (« ECM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 janvier 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 25 917 430 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 3 498 853 $.
Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier
Participation de personne ayant
un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :
|
Créanciers
|
# de
|
Montant dû
|
Prix réputé par
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total de
|
1
|
3 498 853 $
|
0,135 $
|
25 917 430
|
Participation total de
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 janvier 2024.
________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0234
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment of the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
10,796,054
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 13, 2028
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is CAD$1.20 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
US$2.48
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
CAD$1.00
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of US$51,000,000 principal amount convertible debenture with 10,796,054 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0235
EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,342,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 21, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 21, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants
|
$1.25 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,684,000 units with 2,342,000 share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was completed on January 21, 2022, prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on September 6, 2022.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2023 and January 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0236
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,500 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$500,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0237
MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP. ("MRVL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 4,166,667 common shares of the Company at $0.12 per share
|
Maturity Date:
|
3 years from the date of issuance.
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Warrant Price:
|
N/A.
|
Forced Conversion:
|
At the option of the Company, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, may force
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum, paid annually in arrears.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
4,166,667
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A.
The Company issued a news release on January 19, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0238
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, January 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0239
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, January 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0240
OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,301,875 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
650,938 share purchase warrants to purchase 650,938 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.64 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
640,625
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$200.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 17, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0241
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Amending Agreement dated January 10, 2024 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company and the Optionor mutually agree to extend the deadline of the Company's commitment to complete $1,000,000 in eligible exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") from 'on or before the first anniversary from the effective date', to 'on or before the second anniversary from the effective date'. The Company will have until the second anniversary of the effective date to complete an aggregate of $3,000,000 in Exploration. As consideration for the amendment, the Company has paid to the Optionor 605,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share, and will pay an additional 395,000 Shares to the Optionor on or before June 1, 2024 ("Additional Issuance"). If the Additional Issuance will cause the Optionor to own or control 10% or more of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares, the Company will instead pay $39,500 in cash in lieu of the Additional Issuance.
All other terms of the original agreement remain unchanged.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2022, November 1, 2022, January 10, 2024, and January 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0242
YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated December 8, 2023, and December 29, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted the amendments to an aggregate of 3,234,675 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to Private Placements completed on February 8, 2023:
Original Exercise Price: $1.50 USD
New Exercise Price: $1.20 USD
The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision ("Acceleration Provision") whereby, if for any 10 consecutive trading days following the amendment, the closing price of the Company's common shares ("Shares") exceeds $1.44 USD per Share on the Exchange, the Company may announce by way of press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.
All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.
Additionally, pursuant to the warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) announced on December 29, 2023, the Exchange has accepted the Company's issuance of an additional 835,000 Share purchase warrants pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program ("Incentive Warrants"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.50 per Share at any time prior to December 14, 2025. The Incentive Warrants are subject to the Acceleration Provision.
The Warrant Incentive Program commenced on December 15, 2023 and expired on January 15, 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 8, 2023, December 29, 2023; and January 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-0243
INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered private placement announced on November 29, 2023 and January 10, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$60,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into a maximum of 300,000 common shares at $0.20 per share
|
Maturity date:
|
5 years from the date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
25% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
