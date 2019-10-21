VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission dated September 5, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

TRUECLAIM EXPLORATION INC. ("TRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on October 23, 2019, the common shares of Trueclaim Exploration Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

VANITY CAPITAL INC. ("VYC.H")

[formerly Vanity Capital Inc. ("VYC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Vanity Capital Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 23, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VYC to VYC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_________________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 2, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 2, 2018 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

___________________________________

19/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURAMEX RESOURCE CORP. ("AUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,230,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,230,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,230,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 1152004 BC Ltd Y 500,000 (Richard Savage)



Sorin Posescu Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 1,350,000



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp $3,600.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,163,738 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 16, 2019 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 25,000,000 common shares and 12,500,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on December 17, 2014.

AVIVAGEN INC. («VIV»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 1 163 738 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 30 octobre 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 16 décembre 2019 Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 25 000 000 actions ordinaires et 12 500 000 bons de souscription (ce placement privé a eu lieu avant le regroupement d'actions de 2017 de 10 pour 1), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 17 décembre 2014.

_______________________________________

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 21, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 13,836,109 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 8,531,950 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,265,975 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,265,975 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.09



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Steve Burleton Y 400,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,120,633 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Williams V. Wiliams Y 2,142,857 Jamieson Bondarenko Y 2,142,900 Stratpath Management Inc Y 1,428,571 (Vaughn Embro-Pantalony)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $1,499.40 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 15, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("COV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Warrants: 2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.00 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Almada Inc Y 1,000,000 Chord Management Inc. (J. Cordiano) Y 50,200 Jeffrey Mandel Y 25,000 Ron Smith Y 12,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,240,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,240,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,240,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Daniel Stolyarov Y 1,800,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the issuance of 375,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.32 per share, as payment of a finder's fee associated with a secured non-convertible credit facility (the "Facility"), evidenced by a letter of intent dated September 17, 2019, and a Master Factoring Agreement and Promissory Note dated October 11, 2019 (collectively "the Agreements"), between Indiva Limited (the "Company") and an arms-length lender (the 'Lender"), whereby the Lender will advance an aggregate of up to CDN$11,000,000 principal amount to the Company. The Facility will have a term of one (1) year.

The total finder's fee of CDN$220,000 was paid to Manor Financial Ltd., comprising of CDN$100,000 in cash and CDN$120,000 in common shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated Oct. 15, 2019.

___________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 04, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,692,308 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 3,846,154 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,846,154 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 8,930,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,930,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $44,220 in cash and 796,000 finders' warrants payable to

National Bank Financial Inc., Sherbrooke Street Capital (SCC) Inc., EMD

Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp., Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., Waverley

Corporate Financial Services Ltd. and IBK Capital Corp. Each finder's warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a period of 24

months

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Quentin Yarie Y 400,000





Tara Gilfillan Y 100,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2019 and September 27, 2019.

________________________________________

MEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("MDV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 30, 2019 between Megastar Development Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Minera Mazateca, S.A.de C.V. (the Company) and Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary Minera CJ Gold S.A. de C.V. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Minas mineral concession (889 hectares) located in Oaxaca state, Mexico. Consideration is US$100,000 and 800,000 common shares over a four year period.

The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR, with the Company having the option to purchase 0.5% for US$1,000,000.

________________________________________

NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION ("NUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 100,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 88 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Albert Matter Y 2,819,691 Alex Davidson Y 1,500,000 James Anderson Y 1,500,000 John Budreski Y 1,000,000 Roger Steininger Y 400,000 Gregory T. Chu, A Law Corporation Y 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 7,948,967 [4 placees]









Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. $264,707.34 cash and 3,418,972 Agent's Options.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $129,789.44 cash and 1,840,985 Agent's Options

-Each Agent Option is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for a three

year period from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period, subject to acceleration to a date which is 30 days

following the issuance of a press release announcing that the volume weighted

average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

has been $0.15 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Plethora Precious Metals Fund Y 3,000,000 Pete Bernier Y 2,000,000 Jason Hynes Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,690,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $24,000 and 480,000 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.08 for 24 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 9, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a letter agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 4, 2019 between Raise Production Inc. (the "Company") and 1955554 Alberta Ltd. (the "Vendor"), a consulting company owned by Richard McHardy and Al Stark, whereby the Company agreed to acquire the Vendor for the issuance of senior secured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,400,000 with a 6.00% coupon rate per annum. The convertible debentures are convertible into units at a conversion price of $0.11 and will be repayable in three years. Pursuant to the Agreement, Richard McHardy and Al Stark have joined the board of directors of the Company.

Closing of the acquisition was announced in the Company's news release dated September 30, 2019.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.51 p.m. PST, October 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, October 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Astor Management AG (Ashwath Mehra) Y 625,000 McMullen Family Trust (Michael McMullen) Y 625,000 Mark Haywood Y 375,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on September 20, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 25, 2019, between Extender Products Ltd. (the "Optionor") and Sparton Resources Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have an option to acquire a 100% interest in three mining leases located in the Matachewan gold mining area of northern Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to exercise its option, the Company must issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 shares to the Optionor over a 4-year period, and reimburse the Optionor for ongoing lease payments during the term of the option.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 25, 2019.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.10 a.m. PST, October 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.30 a.m. PST, October 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 923,323 shares at a deemed value of $0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for $101,566.00 and 322,581 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $16,263.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6.02 a.m. PST, October 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

