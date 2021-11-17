VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

21/11/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,950,000 common shares

4,370,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

$0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $12,556 cash and 222,600 finder's warrants. Raymond James Ltd. – $5,760 cash and 96,000 finder's warrants.

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 2, 2021, November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing a proposed amendment to the Vistara Credit Agreement (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Vistara Growth (the "Lender"), whereby certain provisions of the original credit agreement dated April 27, 2020 were amended.

Under the terms of the Agreement, previously granted 12,777,273 bonus warrants, each exercisable at $0.22 per share for a period of three years from issuance, were cancelled and the Lender was granted 837,110 common shares. Additionally, the Company was required to pay an amendment cash fee of USD$400,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 11 and November 16, 2021.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,403,362 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.119 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Wesley Clover International

Corporation (Terence Matthews) Y 7,563,026





Colley Clarke Y 840,336

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Convertible Debenture: $690,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 13,800,000 shares at a minimum conversion

price of $0.05 if the conversion occurs during the first year and $0.10

if the conversion occurs after the first year



Maturity date: 72 months, but the Convertible Debenture is only convertible in shares during

the first 60 months after the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 10.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 26, 2021.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 17 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Débenture convertible: 690 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en un maximum de 13 800 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion minimum de 0,05 $ par action si la conversion a lieu la première année et 0,10 $ si la conversion a lieu après la première année



Date d'échéance: 72 mois, mais la débenture convertible n'est convertible en actions que pendant les 60 premiers mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 10 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 26 octobre 2021.

________________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $100,000. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months following its issuance.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 1, 2021.

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. (« NIP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 17 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 000 000 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,05 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 100 000 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant son émission.

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 septembre 2021.

________________________________________

Osino Resources Corp. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2021 and October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,454,455 shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Warrants: 4,772,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,772,727 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.35 for a 22-month period



Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Heye Daun Y 9,091 Lazarus Shigwedha Y 9,091 Kestrel Holdings Ltd. (Ross Beaty) Y 181,818 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 390,727 5 placees Finder's Fee: PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd. – $575,488 cash and 523,171 finder's warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $42,500 cash and 38,636 finder's warrants.

Odlum Brown Ltd. – $6,600 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $2,706 cash and 2,460 finder's warrants.

M Partners Inc. – $2,706 cash and 2,460 finder's warrants.

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.10 per share until September 1, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Quatas Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 3, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties ("Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired indirectly all equity capital of Spkr Midias E Eventos Ltda. and Editora Flop Ltda. (collectively, the "Targets"), a suite of online poker websites, social media pages, and online streaming services, producing an extensive library of video and editorial content for poker fans in Brazil.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Targets by paying USD$1,750,000 in cash and issuing 2,735,503 common shares at CDN$0.68 per share. Additionally, the Vendors will be entitled to a USD$1,000,000 earn-out payment upon achievement of certain revenue milestones during the 24 month period beginning January 1, 2022. Furthermore, the Vendors are eligible to receive a commission bonus based on sales results that exceed USD$800,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 2, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties ("Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired 100% interest in Oilersnation.com Ltd. (the "Target"), an Edmonton-based, hockey-first digital media group.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Targets by paying USD$6,000,000 in cash and issuing 8,894,349 common shares at CDN$0.6746 per share. Additionally, the Vendors will be entitled to a USD$3,000,000 earn-out payment upon achievement of certain revenue milestones during the 12 month period following closing. Furthermore, management and/or employees of the Target are eligible to receive an executive management consideration of up to USD$3,000,000 based on certain EBITDA and revenue targets during two years following closing of the acquisition.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 3, 2021.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Membership Interest Purchase and Contribution Agreement dated September 30, 2021 (the "Agreement"), according to which Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the "Company") will acquire all of the membership interests of Simbex LLC ("Simbex") through its U.S. subsidiary, Simbex Parent Acquisition I Corp ("Simbex Acquireco"). Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire Simbex, the Company will pay to arm's length sellers an initial payment of US$3,500,000 followed by a contingent payment in January 2023 of (1) up to US$3,500,000 and (2) up to 6,383,954 shares in the capital of Simbex Acquireco, whereby shares of Simbex Acquireco will be issuable upon meeting certain profitability milestones and exchangeable, at the option of the holder, for up to 6,383,954 Class A Shares. The Class A Shares have the same attributes as the Company's common shares, except that they do not carry the right to vote and are convertible, subject to specific terms and conditions, into common shares on a one-for-one basis. For greater clarity, the number of common shares of the Company issuable under the Agreement shall not exceed 6,383,954.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 23, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 177,144 shares at a deemed value of $0.70 to settle outstanding debt for $124,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP. ("SBTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Commence Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Reference is made to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 11, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Class A Units and Class U Units (the "Listed Units") of Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (the "Fund").

We have received confirmation that the closing of both the IPO and the acquisition of the Fund's Minimum Offering Portfolio has occurred. Therefore, the securities of the Fund which were listed on November 15, 2021, commenced trading on November 17, 2021.

The Fund has completed its public offering of securities on November 15, 2021 together with its concurrent private placement. Gross Proceeds received by the Fund were an aggregate of approximately CA$278.4million units, the distribution of which is disclosed under the Capitalization section below and of which only Class A Units are listed.

And, US$26.9 million of units, the distribution of which is disclosed under the Capitalization section below and of which only Class U Units are listed.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized limited partnership units, including Class A Units at C$10 each, of which:

3,422,689 Class A Units (listed) are issued and outstanding;

2,680,000 Class C Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



10,923,370 Class D Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



6,561,866 Class F Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



3,500,000 Class I Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



In addition, 750,000 class B limited partnership units of subsidiary limited partnerships of the Fund are issued and outstanding, which are unlisted and convertible into Class A Units.



Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized limited partnership units, including Class U Units at US$10 each, of which:

1,188,200 Class U Units (listed) are issued and outstanding;

699,990 Class E Units (unlisted and convertible into Class U Units) are issued and outstanding;



801,485 Class G Units (unlisted and convertible into Class U Units) are issued and outstanding;



Private placement units: 3,500,000 Class I Units (convertible into Class A Units) are subject to a four month hold period.

___________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

