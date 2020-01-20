TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 20, 2020, 16:43 ET
VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
|
Dividend per common share:
|
$0.0171
|
Payable Date:
|
February 28, 2020
|
Record Date:
|
January 31, 2020
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
January 30, 2020
________________________________________
20/01/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
USD$13,124,421.69 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.055 principal amount per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
January 20, 2021
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
Convertible Debentures
|
EMR Capital Resources Fund 1, LP
|
Y
|
USD$13,124,421.69
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
EI Suelo Holdings Corp
|
(David F. Andrews)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
David Atkinson
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Calvin Woroniak
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
500,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$3,500 cash payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,029,692 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $111,484.61.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Terrence Filbert
|
Y
|
$101,484.61
|
$0.05
|
2,029,692
|
Shellbridge Group Limited
|
(Leo Wong)
|
Y
|
$10,000
|
$0.05
|
200,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 872,105 shares to settle outstanding debt for $82,177.41.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
Shares
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd
|
Y
|
$82,177.41
|
$0.08
|
1,072,218
|
(Eric Sprott)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 16, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,002,901 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 22, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
421,053 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.475 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $16,000 cash and 33,684 Finder's
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 8, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:03 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 04, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
31,737,584 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per flow through share
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
13,227,333 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
13,227,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,227,333 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
125,000
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$15,120.00 cash; 126,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp
|
$3,304.80 cash; 27,540 warrants
|
M Partners Inc
|
$1,080.00 cash; 9,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two years from closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 15, 2020, between Palladium One Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Nortec Minerals Corp. – a TSX Venture listed company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to buy back the 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") granted to the Vendor on certain mineral exploration claims (the "Haukiaho Deposit"), located on the Lantinen Koillismaa PGE-Nickel-Copper project in Finland.
In consideration for the NSR the Company will make a $50,000 cash payment and issue 375,000 common shares to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 9, 2020.
________________________________________
SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 193,846 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.065 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$12,600.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 10, 2020.
________________________________________
TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED ("TK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 19, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
76,131,686 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.243 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA
|
Y
|
65,843,620
|
(Victor Gobitz)
|
Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P
|
Y
|
10,288,066
|
(Mike de Leeuw)
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 08, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 Placees
Finder's Fee:
|
MPARTNERS
|
$4,350.00 cash; 42,250 warrants
|
PI FINANCIAL CORP
|
$5,400.00 cash; 45,000 warrants
|
CANACCORD GENUITY CORP
|
$9,000.00 cash; 75,000 warrants
|
DOUG EICKMEIER
|
$2,100.00 cash; 25,200 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
EXPIRY 36 MONTHS FROM ISSUANCE
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article