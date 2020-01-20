VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171 Payable Date: February 28, 2020 Record Date: January 31, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2020

20/01/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2020:

Convertible Debenture USD$13,124,421.69 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.055 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity date: January 20, 2021



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures EMR Capital Resources Fund 1, LP Y USD$13,124,421.69

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares EI Suelo Holdings Corp



(David F. Andrews) Y 100,000 David Atkinson Y 75,000 Calvin Woroniak Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: $3,500 cash payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,029,692 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $111,484.61.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Terrence Filbert Y $101,484.61 $0.05 2,029,692 Shellbridge Group Limited







(Leo Wong) Y $10,000 $0.05 200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 872,105 shares to settle outstanding debt for $82,177.41.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price # of Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd Y $82,177.41 $0.08 1,072,218 (Eric Sprott)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 16, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,002,901 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 22, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 421,053 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.475 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $16,000 cash and 33,684 Finder's

Warrants. Each non-transferable Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one

common share at a price of $0.475 for a period of two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 8, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:03 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 04, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 31,737,584 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow through share

Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 13,227,333 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non flow through share



Warrants: 13,227,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,227,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 125,000





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $15,120.00 cash; 126,000 warrants PI Financial Corp $3,304.80 cash; 27,540 warrants M Partners Inc $1,080.00 cash; 9,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 15, 2020, between Palladium One Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Nortec Minerals Corp. – a TSX Venture listed company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to buy back the 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") granted to the Vendor on certain mineral exploration claims (the "Haukiaho Deposit"), located on the Lantinen Koillismaa PGE-Nickel-Copper project in Finland.

In consideration for the NSR the Company will make a $50,000 cash payment and issue 375,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 9, 2020.

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 193,846 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.065 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$12,600.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 10, 2020.

TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED ("TK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 76,131,686 shares



Purchase Price: $0.243 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Y 65,843,620 (Victor Gobitz)



Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P Y 10,288,066 (Mike de Leeuw)





The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 34 Placees

Finder's Fee:

MPARTNERS $4,350.00 cash; 42,250 warrants PI FINANCIAL CORP $5,400.00 cash; 45,000 warrants CANACCORD GENUITY CORP $9,000.00 cash; 75,000 warrants DOUG EICKMEIER $2,100.00 cash; 25,200 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: EXPIRY 36 MONTHS FROM ISSUANCE

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

