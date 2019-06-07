VANCOUVER, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 6, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ITT 2 Internet Of Things Inc audited annual financial statements 2019/01/31





management's discussion and







analysis relating to the audited







annual financial statements 2019/01/31















certification of annual and interim filings 2019/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BLOCKCHAIN POWER TRUST ("BPWR.UN") ("BPWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, dated May 6, 2019, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading; Amendment, New Listing-CPC-Shares.

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

RESUME TRADE:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 5, 2019 effective at the open of market Tuesday June 11, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 5, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the New Listing of CPC shares:

Escrowed Shares: 6,990,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Substantial Issuer Bid-Trading and Settlement Rules

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

Tier 1 Company

PVII Subco Inc. ("SubCo"), a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Partners Value Investments LP ("PVI LP" or the "Partnership"), hereby offers to purchase from holders ("Unitholders") of Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 in the capital of PVI LP (the "Units") up to 9,915,637 Units validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a purchase price of US$25.2127 per Unit (the "Purchase Price") (the "Offer"). The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 9, 2019 unless extended, varied or withdrawn.

SubCo reserves the right to withdraw the Offer and not take up and pay for Units deposited under the Offer unless the conditions described under Section 5 in the Offer Circular dated June 4, 2019 (the "Circular") are satisfied or waived.

All Unitholders who have properly deposited Units pursuant to the Offer and not withdrawn their Units will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash (but subject to applicable withholding taxes), for all Units purchased. SubCo will take up and pay for such Units as promptly as practicable, and in any event within 10 days after the Expiration Date. SubCo will pay for such Units within three Business Days after taking them up. The Purchase Price will be denominated in U.S. dollars and payments of amounts owing to depositing Unitholders will be made in U.S. dollars.

If the number of Units properly deposited by the Expiration Date pursuant to the Offer is greater than 9,915,637 Units, SubCo will, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, purchase at the Purchase Price up to 9,915,637 Units so deposited on a pro rata basis. Multiple tenders by the same Unitholder will be aggregated for this purpose. In order to minimize "Odd Lot" remainders for Unitholders who own, beneficially or of record, fewer than 100 Units, and who tender all such Units, SubCo will purchase all such Units without subjecting them to proration, provided such Unitholders check Box A, "Odd Lots" in the accompanying Letter of Transmittal and, if applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

To deposit Units pursuant to the Offer, (i) a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (or a manually executed photocopy thereof) with any required signature guarantees and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal must be received by AST Trust Company (Canada), as depositary (the "Depositary") at one of its addresses set forth on the back cover of the Offer, by the Expiration Date, or (ii) the guaranteed delivery procedure described in the Circular must be followed.

Participants of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in Canada should contact such depositary with respect to the deposit of their Units under the Offer. CDS will be issuing instructions to its participants as to the method of depositing such Units under the terms of the Offer.

Trading and Settlement Rules

Purchasers may tender the Units purchased providing that such purchases are executed on or before July 9, 2019 and providing that, when applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is completed and filed with the Depositary on or before July 9, 2019.

Sellers of the Units must be in a position to deliver such Units in time for the purchaser either to tender the Units on or before July 9, 2019 or to meet the third business day delivery deadline on any Notice of Guaranteed Delivery that may have been filed by the purchaser.

Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure

The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be completed and received by the Depositary on or prior to Expiry Time and the Letter of Transmittal along with the Units pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be received by the Depositary on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on or before the third trading day after the Expiry Date.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

All trades on July 8, 2019 , will be for Regular Settlement; and



All Trades on July 9, 2019 , will be for Special Settlement on July 10, 2019 . These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of July 10, 2019 .

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

________________________________________

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL"), ("WL.WT") ("WL.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

Spyder Cannabis Inc. ("SPDR")

[formerly Anchor Capital Corporation ("ANC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

NEX Company

"Qualifying Transaction – Completed":

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated April 30, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all the shares of Spyder Vapes Inc. ("Spyder"), by amalgamation, in consideration of the issuance of the following securities:

35,424,375 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per share (of which 1,930,000 common shares issued pursuant to the concurrent Private Placement described below);

3,300,000 replacement options at exercise prices varying between $0.05 and $0.10 per share until up to November 1, 2023 ;

965,000 replacement warrants exercisable at $0.30 per share until up to May 31, 2021 that were issued pursuant to the concurrent Private Placement described below; and

398,160 replacement finders warrants at exercise prices varying between $0.10 and $0.15 per share until up to May 13, 2021 , of which 10,667 finders warrants were granted pursuant to the concurrent Private Placement described below.

An additional 750,000 common shares of the resulting issuer were issued in connection with a finder's fee pursuant to the QT.

A total of 14,944,986 common shares and 1,400,000 options issued to Spyder shareholders are escrowed, of which 12,644,986 shares and 1,400,000 options pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 2,300,000 shares pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as an "All other miscellaneous store retailers (except beer and wine-making supplies stores)" Issuer (NAICS Number: 453999).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 30, 2019, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated November 15, 2018, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "ANC.H" to "SPDR".

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

Spyder completed a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures in a principal amount of $289,500 that were converted immediately before closing of the QT.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2018:

Number of Shares: 1,930,000 common shares of the resulting issuer





Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share of the resulting issuer





Warrants: 965,000 warrants to purchase 965,000 common shares of the

resulting issuer





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for 24 months





Number of Placees: 21 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y / # of Shares Name ProGroup=P /







Mark Pelchovitz Y 66,667 2432692 Ontario Inc. (Ari Toderovitz) Y 166,667





Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners received $1,600 in cash and non-

transferable warrants of the resulting issuer to acquire an aggregate

of 10,667 units at an exercise price of $0.15 for 24 months following

the closing date. Each unit includes one common share and one-half

of one warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price

of $0.30 for 24 months following the closing date

The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement via a press release dated May 31, 2019.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on January 27, 2017, the name of the Company has been changed from Anchor Capital Corporation to Spyder Cannabis Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the common shares of Spyder Cannabis Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Anchor Capital Corporation will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 39,938,375 shares are

issued and outstanding





Escrow: 15,944,986 common shares and 1,400,000 options, of which 962,249

shares and 70,000 options are released at the date of this bulletin





Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company – Calgary Trading Symbol: SPDR (NEW) CUSIP Number: 85220Q107 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Mr. Daniel Pelchovitz, Director and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 312 Meridian Rd. NE Unit B/C, Calgary, Alberta, T2A 2N6



Company Phone Number: (647) 273-1512 Company Fax Number: Nil Company e-mail address: dan@spydervapes.com Company Web Site: www.spydervapes.com

____________________________________

19/06/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to an arm's length cooperation agreement (the "Cooperation Agreement") dated May 16, 2019 among the Company, Compagnie Générale Des Mines De Madagascar, an indirectly owned subsidiary of the Company, and TMH Acquisition Co. Ltd. ("TMH"), pursuant to which TMH will have the option, upon payment of an initial US$250,000 to the Company and funding of the 2019 work program expected to cost approximately US$500,000 within a 7 month evaluation period (subject to extension), to acquire 100% of the Company's Beravina Project in Madagascar (the "Project") in consideration of a net payment of $2,000,000 and a nine percent (9%) sales royalty. If the option is exercised, TMH will incur all future capital and operating expenditures in relation to the Project.

The Company has agreed to pay the following fees to Tamesis Partners LLP, as financial advisor, in connection with its services related to the transaction: $25,000 on signing of the Cooperation Agreement, US$75,000 on exercise of the option and US$100,000 following the commencement of commercial production at the Project.

There is no Insider participation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

[formerly CREATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CRN.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Name Change; Company Tier Reclassification; Resume Trading; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2019, the Exchange confirms that there is no consolidation of capital.

Capitalization on closing: unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,000,000 shares are issued and outstanding* Escrow: 3,000,000 shares subject to escrow* *The capitalization will change upon conversion of the special warrants issued as consideration to Pressure

Technologies and pursuant to the private placement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: GRN (new) CUSIP Number: 395332109 (new)

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt}

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FERONIA INC. ("FRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 202,702,203 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for approximately CDN$15,202,665.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









CDC Group Plc Y $11,714,525 $0.075 156,193,666 Straight KKM 2 Limited Y $3,488,140 $0.075 46,508,537

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 1, 2019.

________________________________________

FERONIA INC. ("FRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 143,359,999 shares





Purchase Price: CDN$0.075 per share





Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares CDC Group plc Y 7,877,435 Straight KKM 2 Limited Y 117,562,564 Golden Oil Holdings Limited Y 17,920,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 477,462 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Warrants: 477,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 477,462 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.85



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc $5,482.75 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC. ("GLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $80,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 17, 2019.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 3,821,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 7,642,000 shares and 3,821,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 29, 2017.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (" HAR ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 3 821 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 22 juin 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 22 juin 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 7 642 000 actions et 3 821 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 29 juin 2017.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $900,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,653,846 common shares at $0.195 of principal outstanding

less the closing fee



Maturity date: 2 years from issuance



Warrants: 3,653,846 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of

two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one

common share at a price of $0.195 for a two year period



Interest rate: 10% per annum (added to the face value)



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider/Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2019 and April 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,477,080 shares





Purchase Price: $0.22 per share





Warrants: 2,477,080 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,477,080 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a three year period





Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark A. Smith Y 227,275 Christopher Geoffrey Hampson Y 227,500 Simon Anderson Y 227,272

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periodsNote that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending the CTO; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,114,576 shares





Purchase Price: $0.09 per share





Warrants: 11,114,576 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,114,576 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 35 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kyle Stevenson Y 225,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,418,777 [4 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 4, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 common shares to Mike Moen as an inducement pursuant to his appointment and related employment agreement dated November 2, 2018.

Insider Shares Mike Moen 3,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,543,600 bonus warrants exercisable at CDN$0.095 per common share for 18 months to insider William Matlack in consideration of a loan to the Company of CAD$336,650.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 555,632 shares to settle outstanding debt for $83344.73.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price # of Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share Shares David Scott Matthews Y $19,000 $0.15 126,667

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2019 and May 8, 2019:

FIRST TRANCHE







Number of Shares: 5,772,500 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Warrants: 2,886,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,886,250 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Elysium Mining Ltd. (Peter Voulgaris) Y 300,000 Douglas Flegg Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 Placee] 100,000







Finder's Fee: $1,600 payable to PI Financial Corp

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,192,829 shares





Purchase Price: $0.15 per share





Warrants: 13,192,829 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,192,829 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 75 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Craig Parry Y 2,666,667 Michael Konnert Y 100,000 Simon Cmrlec Y 133,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc $67,560.00 cash; 450,400 warrants PI Financial Corp $18,239.99 cash; 121,600 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $1,349.99 cash; 9,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expires 2 years from date of issue

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 9:06 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

