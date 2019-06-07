TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 07, 2019, 20:45 ET
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 6, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
ITT
2
Internet Of Things Inc
audited annual financial statements
2019/01/31
management's discussion and
analysis relating to the audited
annual financial statements
2019/01/31
certification of annual and interim filings
2019/01/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
BLOCKCHAIN POWER TRUST ("BPWR.UN") ("BPWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, dated May 6, 2019, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading; Amendment, New Listing-CPC-Shares.
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
RESUME TRADE:
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 5, 2019 effective at the open of market Tuesday June 11, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 5, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the New Listing of CPC shares:
Escrowed Shares:
6,990,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Substantial Issuer Bid-Trading and Settlement Rules
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
Tier 1 Company
PVII Subco Inc. ("SubCo"), a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Partners Value Investments LP ("PVI LP" or the "Partnership"), hereby offers to purchase from holders ("Unitholders") of Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 in the capital of PVI LP (the "Units") up to 9,915,637 Units validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a purchase price of US$25.2127 per Unit (the "Purchase Price") (the "Offer"). The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 9, 2019 unless extended, varied or withdrawn.
SubCo reserves the right to withdraw the Offer and not take up and pay for Units deposited under the Offer unless the conditions described under Section 5 in the Offer Circular dated June 4, 2019 (the "Circular") are satisfied or waived.
All Unitholders who have properly deposited Units pursuant to the Offer and not withdrawn their Units will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash (but subject to applicable withholding taxes), for all Units purchased. SubCo will take up and pay for such Units as promptly as practicable, and in any event within 10 days after the Expiration Date. SubCo will pay for such Units within three Business Days after taking them up. The Purchase Price will be denominated in U.S. dollars and payments of amounts owing to depositing Unitholders will be made in U.S. dollars.
If the number of Units properly deposited by the Expiration Date pursuant to the Offer is greater than 9,915,637 Units, SubCo will, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, purchase at the Purchase Price up to 9,915,637 Units so deposited on a pro rata basis. Multiple tenders by the same Unitholder will be aggregated for this purpose. In order to minimize "Odd Lot" remainders for Unitholders who own, beneficially or of record, fewer than 100 Units, and who tender all such Units, SubCo will purchase all such Units without subjecting them to proration, provided such Unitholders check Box A, "Odd Lots" in the accompanying Letter of Transmittal and, if applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.
To deposit Units pursuant to the Offer, (i) a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (or a manually executed photocopy thereof) with any required signature guarantees and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal must be received by AST Trust Company (Canada), as depositary (the "Depositary") at one of its addresses set forth on the back cover of the Offer, by the Expiration Date, or (ii) the guaranteed delivery procedure described in the Circular must be followed.
Participants of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in Canada should contact such depositary with respect to the deposit of their Units under the Offer. CDS will be issuing instructions to its participants as to the method of depositing such Units under the terms of the Offer.
Trading and Settlement Rules
Purchasers may tender the Units purchased providing that such purchases are executed on or before July 9, 2019 and providing that, when applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is completed and filed with the Depositary on or before July 9, 2019.
Sellers of the Units must be in a position to deliver such Units in time for the purchaser either to tender the Units on or before July 9, 2019 or to meet the third business day delivery deadline on any Notice of Guaranteed Delivery that may have been filed by the purchaser.
Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure
The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be completed and received by the Depositary on or prior to Expiry Time and the Letter of Transmittal along with the Units pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be received by the Depositary on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on or before the third trading day after the Expiry Date.
Mandatory trading and settlement rules:
- All trades on July 8, 2019, will be for Regular Settlement; and
- All Trades on July 9, 2019, will be for Special Settlement on July 10, 2019. These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of July 10, 2019.
Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.
WESTLEAF INC. ("WL"), ("WL.WT") ("WL.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
NEX COMPANIES
Spyder Cannabis Inc. ("SPDR")
[formerly Anchor Capital Corporation ("ANC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
NEX Company
"Qualifying Transaction – Completed":
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated April 30, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.
The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all the shares of Spyder Vapes Inc. ("Spyder"), by amalgamation, in consideration of the issuance of the following securities:
- 35,424,375 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per share (of which 1,930,000 common shares issued pursuant to the concurrent Private Placement described below);
- 3,300,000 replacement options at exercise prices varying between $0.05 and $0.10 per share until up to November 1, 2023;
- 965,000 replacement warrants exercisable at $0.30 per share until up to May 31, 2021 that were issued pursuant to the concurrent Private Placement described below; and
- 398,160 replacement finders warrants at exercise prices varying between $0.10 and $0.15 per share until up to May 13, 2021, of which 10,667 finders warrants were granted pursuant to the concurrent Private Placement described below.
An additional 750,000 common shares of the resulting issuer were issued in connection with a finder's fee pursuant to the QT.
A total of 14,944,986 common shares and 1,400,000 options issued to Spyder shareholders are escrowed, of which 12,644,986 shares and 1,400,000 options pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 2,300,000 shares pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.
The Company is classified as an "All other miscellaneous store retailers (except beer and wine-making supplies stores)" Issuer (NAICS Number: 453999).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 30, 2019, available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading:
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated November 15, 2018, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture:
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "ANC.H" to "SPDR".
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
Spyder completed a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures in a principal amount of $289,500 that were converted immediately before closing of the QT.
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2018:
Number of Shares:
1,930,000 common shares of the resulting issuer
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per common share of the resulting issuer
Warrants:
965,000 warrants to purchase 965,000 common shares of the
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for 24 months
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Echelon Wealth Partners received $1,600 in cash and non-
The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement via a press release dated May 31, 2019.
Name Change:
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on January 27, 2017, the name of the Company has been changed from Anchor Capital Corporation to Spyder Cannabis Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the common shares of Spyder Cannabis Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Anchor Capital Corporation will be delisted.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 39,938,375 shares are
Escrow:
15,944,986 common shares and 1,400,000 options, of which 962,249
Transfer Agent:
Alliance Trust Company – Calgary
Trading Symbol:
SPDR
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
85220Q107
(NEW)
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
Company Contact:
Mr. Daniel Pelchovitz, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Company Address:
312 Meridian Rd. NE Unit B/C, Calgary, Alberta, T2A 2N6
Company Phone Number:
(647) 273-1512
Company Fax Number:
Nil
Company e-mail address:
|
www.spydercannabis.com
19/06/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to an arm's length cooperation agreement (the "Cooperation Agreement") dated May 16, 2019 among the Company, Compagnie Générale Des Mines De Madagascar, an indirectly owned subsidiary of the Company, and TMH Acquisition Co. Ltd. ("TMH"), pursuant to which TMH will have the option, upon payment of an initial US$250,000 to the Company and funding of the 2019 work program expected to cost approximately US$500,000 within a 7 month evaluation period (subject to extension), to acquire 100% of the Company's Beravina Project in Madagascar (the "Project") in consideration of a net payment of $2,000,000 and a nine percent (9%) sales royalty. If the option is exercised, TMH will incur all future capital and operating expenditures in relation to the Project.
The Company has agreed to pay the following fees to Tamesis Partners LLP, as financial advisor, in connection with its services related to the transaction: $25,000 on signing of the Cooperation Agreement, US$75,000 on exercise of the option and US$100,000 following the commencement of commercial production at the Project.
There is no Insider participation.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")
[formerly CREATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CRN.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Name Change; Company Tier Reclassification; Resume Trading; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2019, the Exchange confirms that there is no consolidation of capital.
Capitalization on closing:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
9,000,000
shares are issued and outstanding*
Escrow:
3,000,000
shares subject to escrow*
*The capitalization will change upon conversion of the special warrants issued as consideration to Pressure
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
GRN
(new)
CUSIP Number:
395332109
(new)
All other details remain unchanged.
EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt}
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
FERONIA INC. ("FRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 202,702,203 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for approximately CDN$15,202,665.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
CDC Group Plc
Y
$11,714,525
$0.075
156,193,666
Straight KKM 2 Limited
Y
$3,488,140
$0.075
46,508,537
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 1, 2019.
FERONIA INC. ("FRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:
Number of Shares:
143,359,999 shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.075 per share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
CDC Group plc
Y
7,877,435
Straight KKM 2 Limited
Y
117,562,564
Golden Oil Holdings Limited
Y
17,920,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
477,462 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.65 per share
Warrants:
477,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 477,462 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.85
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc
|
$5,482.75 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC. ("GLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $80,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 17, 2019.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
3,821,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 22, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 22, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 7,642,000 shares and 3,821,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 29, 2017.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (" HAR ")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juin 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :
Nombre de bons :
3 821 000
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
Le 22 juin 2019
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
Le 22 juin 2021
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 7 642 000 actions et 3 821 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 29 juin 2017.
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$900,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 3,653,846 common shares at $0.195 of principal outstanding
Maturity date:
2 years from issuance
Warrants:
3,653,846 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of
Interest rate:
10% per annum (added to the face value)
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider/Pro Group Participation:
Nil
Finder's Fee:
Nil
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2019 and April 17, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,477,080 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
2,477,080 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,477,080 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.28 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Mark A. Smith
Y
227,275
Christopher Geoffrey Hampson
Y
227,500
Simon Anderson
Y
227,272
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periodsNote that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending the CTO; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2019:
Number of Shares:
11,114,576 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per share
Warrants:
11,114,576 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,114,576 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Kyle Stevenson
Y
225,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,418,777
[4 Placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 4, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 common shares to Mike Moen as an inducement pursuant to his appointment and related employment agreement dated November 2, 2018.
Insider
Shares
Mike Moen
3,000,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,543,600 bonus warrants exercisable at CDN$0.095 per common share for 18 months to insider William Matlack in consideration of a loan to the Company of CAD$336,650.
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 555,632 shares to settle outstanding debt for $83344.73.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
Shares
David Scott Matthews
Y
$19,000
$0.15
126,667
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2019 and May 8, 2019:
FIRST TRANCHE
Number of Shares:
5,772,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
2,886,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,886,250 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Elysium Mining Ltd. (Peter Voulgaris)
Y
300,000
Douglas Flegg
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 Placee]
100,000
Finder's Fee:
$1,600 payable to PI Financial Corp
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:
Number of Shares:
13,192,829 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
13,192,829 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,192,829 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
75 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Craig Parry
Y
2,666,667
Michael Konnert
Y
100,000
Simon Cmrlec
Y
133,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc
$67,560.00 cash; 450,400 warrants
PI Financial Corp
$18,239.99 cash; 121,600 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$1,349.99 cash; 9,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Expires 2 years from date of issue
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
NEX COMPANIES
NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 9:06 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
