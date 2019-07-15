TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 15, 2019, 17:25 ET
VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: Aug 30, 2019
Record Date: July 31, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2019
________________________________________
CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 11, 2019 effective at open of market on July 17, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
DISTRICT METALS CORP ("DMX")
[formerly MK2 VENTURES LTD. ("MK.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trade
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Purchase Agreement between District Metals Corp [formerly MK2 Ventures Ltd.] (the "Company") and Longford Capital Corp. ("Longford") & James Douglas Rogers(together with Longford, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire an undivided one hundred percent (100%) registered and beneficial right, title and interest in and to the following: (a) the Bakar Claims; and (b) the Bakar Claims Data (collectively, the "Purchased Assets").
Consideration for the agreement consists of:
$50,000 cash to Longford (on behalf of the Vendors)
1,250,000 Company shares to Longford (on behalf of the Vendors) on the Closing Date (the "Consideration Shares") comprised of:
(i) 500,000 Consideration Shares subject to a statutory hold period (the "Statutory Hold Shares") and
(ii) 750,000 Company Shares subject to an additional two month hold period (the "Contractual Hold Shares"),
(iii) Longford (on behalf of the Vendors) shall retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty with respect to the Bakar Claims payable in accordance with the NSR Agreement
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to British Columbia.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the common shares of District Metals Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of MK2 Ventures Ltd. will be delisted. The trading symbol for the Company will change from MK.H to DMX. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
33,033,303
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DMX
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
254848104
|
(new)
Further information on the transaction is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in news releases dated May 2, to July 12, 2019.
_______________________________________
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.01
Payable Date: July 31, 2019
Record Date: July 24, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: July 23, 2019
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A")("SUVA.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05
Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05
Payable Date: August 15, 2019
Record Date: July 31, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2019
________________________________________
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
The Company's prospectus dated July 8, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
|
Agents:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc
|
Offering:
|
The offering consists in a minimum number of 16,666,667 Units and a maximum number of 23,333,333 Units (the "Units") at the price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Subscription Price"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $0.40 per share during a period of 36 months following the closing date
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.30 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering
|
Agents Fee:
|
7% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash and warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units and Additional Units sold pursuant to the Offering, exercisable at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering
For further information, please refer to the Issuer's prospectus dated July 8, 2019. The Exchange has been advised that a total of 26,833,332 Units, including 3,499,999 Units pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,049,999.60.
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the warrants of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" Issuer (NAICS Number 325410).
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization:
|
26,833,332 warrants were issued and outstanding
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants is July 12, 2022 in the warrant indenture
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Toronto & Montreal
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TBP.WT.A
|
CUSIP Number:
|
88166Y126
The Warrants will be governed by the terms of an indenture executed on July 12, 2019, between the Issuer and Computershare Trust Company – Toronto & Montreal, as warrant agent.
The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus dated July 8, 2019 for a total proceeds of $8,049,999.60 (26,833,332 Units at $0.30 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share until July 12, 2022.
________________________________
VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.05
Payable Date: August 15, 2019
Record Date: August 01, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2019
________________________________________
19/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.16 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 12, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
2,000,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$5.45 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
267,837
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc.
|
$467,610.00 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$186,390.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
