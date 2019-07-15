VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: Aug 30, 2019

Record Date: July 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2019

________________________________________

CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 11, 2019 effective at open of market on July 17, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP ("DMX")

[formerly MK2 VENTURES LTD. ("MK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trade

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Purchase Agreement between District Metals Corp [formerly MK2 Ventures Ltd.] (the "Company") and Longford Capital Corp. ("Longford") & James Douglas Rogers(together with Longford, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire an undivided one hundred percent (100%) registered and beneficial right, title and interest in and to the following: (a) the Bakar Claims; and (b) the Bakar Claims Data (collectively, the "Purchased Assets").

Consideration for the agreement consists of:

$50,000 cash to Longford (on behalf of the Vendors)

1,250,000 Company shares to Longford (on behalf of the Vendors) on the Closing Date (the "Consideration Shares") comprised of:

(i) 500,000 Consideration Shares subject to a statutory hold period (the "Statutory Hold Shares") and

(ii) 750,000 Company Shares subject to an additional two month hold period (the "Contractual Hold Shares"),

(iii) Longford (on behalf of the Vendors) shall retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty with respect to the Bakar Claims payable in accordance with the NSR Agreement

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to British Columbia.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the common shares of District Metals Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of MK2 Ventures Ltd. will be delisted. The trading symbol for the Company will change from MK.H to DMX. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 33,033,303 shares are issued and outstanding





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DMX (new) CUSIP Number: 254848104 (new)

Further information on the transaction is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in news releases dated May 2, to July 12, 2019.

_______________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: July 31, 2019

Record Date: July 24, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 23, 2019

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A")("SUVA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05

Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05

Payable Date: August 15, 2019

Record Date: July 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2019

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's prospectus dated July 8, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc



Offering: The offering consists in a minimum number of 16,666,667 Units and a maximum number of 23,333,333 Units (the "Units") at the price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Subscription Price"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $0.40 per share during a period of 36 months following the closing date



Offering Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering



Agents Fee: 7% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash and warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units and Additional Units sold pursuant to the Offering, exercisable at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering

For further information, please refer to the Issuer's prospectus dated July 8, 2019. The Exchange has been advised that a total of 26,833,332 Units, including 3,499,999 Units pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,049,999.60.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the warrants of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" Issuer (NAICS Number 325410).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 26,833,332 warrants were issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.40 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants is July 12, 2022 in the warrant indenture



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Toronto & Montreal



Trading Symbol: TBP.WT.A



CUSIP Number: 88166Y126

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of an indenture executed on July 12, 2019, between the Issuer and Computershare Trust Company – Toronto & Montreal, as warrant agent.

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus dated July 8, 2019 for a total proceeds of $8,049,999.60 (26,833,332 Units at $0.30 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share until July 12, 2022.

________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.05

Payable Date: August 15, 2019

Record Date: August 01, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2019

________________________________________

19/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.16 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 12, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $5.45 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 35 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 267,837





Agent's Fee:





Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc. $467,610.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $186,390.00 cash



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

