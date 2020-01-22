VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, January 24, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

VIVO CANNABIS INC. ("VIVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on January 24, 2020, under the symbol "VIVO".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VIVO" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 23, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

20/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan to be provided to the Company in the amount of $400,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan shall mature on April 24, 2021 and carry an interest rate of 15% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 800,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.13 until April 24, 2021.

________________________________________

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:26 a.m. PST, January 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,622,222 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,622,222 shares with 12,622,222 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2019.

________________________________________

CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 50,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Stephen Hughes Y 700,000





AJM Investco PTY Ltd as Trustee for



Manini Family Superannuation Fund Y 2,220,000 (Antony Manini)









Lemae PTY Ltd. as Trustee for Lemae Investment



Trust (Lulezim Meka) Y 2,000,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $1,200.00 cash; 24,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $48,660.00 cash; 973,200 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per common share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $125,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 06, 2019:

Convertible Debenture CDN$3,155,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.20 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity date: 36 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($) Jennifer Welsh Y $10,000 Marotta Investments



Limited (John A. Marotta) Y $300,000 2235315 Ontario



Inc. (Andre Lafleche) Y $200,000 John A Marotta Y $200,000 Niel Marotta Y $50,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $6,300 was paid to M Partners INC. and PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORP. ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSXV Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated November 27, 2019, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on January 13, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 69,540,554 common shares were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020.

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2019, December 17, 2019, December 23, 2019 and January 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,110,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,055,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,055,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees







Finder's Fee: Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC - $5,640 cash and 56,400 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 21, 2020 announcing the final tranche closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 23, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $1,457,180.74



Initial Conversion Price: $0.05 per common share in the first year, $0.10 for the remaining 4 years.



Term of Maturity: 5 years



Interest Rate: 10% per annum compounded monthly



Warrants: 29,143,614 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,143,614 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Term to Expiry: 5 years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Munday - Maxwell & Gaylene - Association Y 50,000,000 (Maxwell Munday)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a CDN$257,595 unsecured convertible debenture and 334,538 detachable share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for CDN$257,595.

Convertible Debenture: CDN$257,595



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.385 of principal amount outstanding until maturity.



Maturity Date: Three years from issuance



Warrants 334,538 share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.385.



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For further details, please refer to Exchange bulletins dated August 14, 2019, October 2, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated July 24, 2019, September 25, 2019 and January 17, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$55,000.00 principal amount (US$50,000.00 of which is convertible to common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.14 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 12 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 357,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 357,142 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.14 per share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 16, 2020, between Royal Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Partridge Gold Project"), located in Abitibi, Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 360,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Property. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020.

________________________________________

SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED ("SKE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 25, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 19,512,196 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.82 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Elemental Capital Partners LLP $77,000.00 cash Ecoban Securities Corporation $57,750.00 cash Gerhard Merkel $50,050.00 cash Agentis Capital Markets Canada Ltd. $500,000.00 cash

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 12, 2018 whereby Strikepoint Gold Inc. (the Company) acquired 100% of the shares of Mount Rainey Silver Inc. from Skeena Resources Ltd. In lieu of outstanding $750,000 cash payments due, the Company will issue 15,000,000 common shares to Skeena Resources Inc.

________________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,816,640 shares to settle outstanding debt for $140,832.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Brian Hendry Y $24,500 $0.05 490,000 Vishy Karamadam Y $30,000 $0.05 600,000 Vikas Ranjan Y $15,000 $0.05 300,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,643,792 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,643,791 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,643,791 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.21



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year. The Company may require a Holder to exercise the Warrants if the closing trading price of the Company's shares exceeds $0.30 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days at any time prior to the date of the Call Notice.



Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 400,833 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 400,833 common share purchase warrants to purchase 400,833 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.17 per share until June 20, 2021



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Gravitas Securities Inc. received a total cash commission of $3,848 and 32,067 non-transferable broker warrants to purchase 32,067 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share until June 20, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. («XTT»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 400 833 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,12 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de Souscription : 400 833 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 400 833 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,17 $ par action jusqu'au 20 juin 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Gravitas Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission totale de 3 848 $ et 32 067 bons de souscription non-transférables pour acheter 32 067 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,12 $ par action jusqu'au 20 juin 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2019 et 30 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

