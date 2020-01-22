TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 22, 2020, 16:37 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, January 24, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
VIVO CANNABIS INC. ("VIVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on January 24, 2020, under the symbol "VIVO".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VIVO" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 23, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
20/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan to be provided to the Company in the amount of $400,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan shall mature on April 24, 2021 and carry an interest rate of 15% per annum.
Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 800,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.13 until April 24, 2021.
________________________________________
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:26 a.m. PST, January 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,622,222
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 26, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 26, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,622,222 shares with 12,622,222 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2019.
________________________________________
CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
50,100,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Stephen Hughes
|
Y
|
700,000
|
AJM Investco PTY Ltd as Trustee for
|
Manini Family Superannuation Fund
|
Y
|
2,220,000
|
(Antony Manini)
|
Lemae PTY Ltd. as Trustee for Lemae Investment
|
Trust (Lulezim Meka)
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$1,200.00 cash; 24,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$48,660.00 cash; 973,200 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per common share for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $125,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 06, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
CDN$3,155,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.20 principal amount per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
36 months from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Convertible Debentures ($)
|
Jennifer Welsh
|
Y
|
$10,000
|
Marotta Investments
|
Limited (John A. Marotta)
|
Y
|
$300,000
|
2235315 Ontario
|
Inc. (Andre Lafleche)
|
Y
|
$200,000
|
John A Marotta
|
Y
|
$200,000
|
Niel Marotta
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash commission of $6,300 was paid to M Partners INC. and PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORP. ("IFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSXV Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated November 27, 2019, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on January 13, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 69,540,554 common shares were issued.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020.
________________________________________
TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2019, December 17, 2019, December 23, 2019 and January 2, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,110,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,055,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,055,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC - $5,640 cash and 56,400 Broker Warrants
Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 21, 2020 announcing the final tranche closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 23, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,457,180.74
|
Initial Conversion Price:
|
$0.05 per common share in the first year, $0.10 for the remaining 4 years.
|
Term of Maturity:
|
5 years
|
Interest Rate:
|
10% per annum compounded monthly
|
Warrants:
|
29,143,614 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,143,614 shares
|
Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Term to Expiry:
|
5 years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Munday - Maxwell & Gaylene - Association
|
Y
|
50,000,000
|
(Maxwell Munday)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a CDN$257,595 unsecured convertible debenture and 334,538 detachable share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for CDN$257,595.
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
CDN$257,595
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at $0.385 of principal amount outstanding until maturity.
|
Maturity Date:
|
Three years from issuance
|
Warrants
|
334,538 share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.385.
|
Interest Rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
For further details, please refer to Exchange bulletins dated August 14, 2019, October 2, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated July 24, 2019, September 25, 2019 and January 17, 2020.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
US$55,000.00 principal amount (US$50,000.00 of which is convertible to common shares)
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at US$0.14 per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
12 months from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
357,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 357,142 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.14 per share for a period of 12 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 16, 2020, between Royal Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Partridge Gold Project"), located in Abitibi, Quebec.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 360,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Property. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020.
________________________________________
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED ("SKE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 25, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
19,512,196 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.82 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Elemental Capital Partners LLP
|
$77,000.00 cash
|
Ecoban Securities Corporation
|
$57,750.00 cash
|
Gerhard Merkel
|
$50,050.00 cash
|
Agentis Capital Markets Canada Ltd.
|
$500,000.00 cash
________________________________________
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 12, 2018 whereby Strikepoint Gold Inc. (the Company) acquired 100% of the shares of Mount Rainey Silver Inc. from Skeena Resources Ltd. In lieu of outstanding $750,000 cash payments due, the Company will issue 15,000,000 common shares to Skeena Resources Inc.
________________________________________
THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,816,640 shares to settle outstanding debt for $140,832.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of
|
Brian Hendry
|
Y
|
$24,500
|
$0.05
|
490,000
|
Vishy Karamadam
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.05
|
600,000
|
Vikas Ranjan
|
Y
|
$15,000
|
$0.05
|
300,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,643,792 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,643,791 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,643,791 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.21
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year. The Company may require a Holder to exercise the Warrants if the closing trading price of the Company's shares exceeds $0.30 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days at any time prior to the date of the Call Notice.
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
400,833 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
400,833 common share purchase warrants to purchase 400,833 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.17 per share until June 20, 2021
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Gravitas Securities Inc. received a total cash commission of $3,848 and 32,067 non-transferable broker warrants to purchase 32,067 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share until June 20, 2021.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.
RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. («XTT»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
400 833 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,12 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de Souscription :
|
400 833 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 400 833 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,17 $ par action jusqu'au 20 juin 2021
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
2 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Gravitas Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission totale de 3 848 $ et 32 067 bons de souscription non-transférables pour acheter 32 067 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,12 $ par action jusqu'au 20 juin 2021.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2019 et 30 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
