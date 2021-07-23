VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. ("NRM")

[formerly Noram Ventures Inc. ("NRM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Directors' Resolution dated July 5, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday July 27, 2021, the common shares of Noram Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Noram Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

74,446,597 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A









Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: NRM (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 65542K103 (new)

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on July 22, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) POG 1 Perisson Petroleum Corporation Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/12/31





Interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim period. (collectively, the Unfiled Documents). 2021/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 31, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $755,000 (7,550,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

15,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on



completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 7,620,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Company Trading Symbol: WAT.P CUSIP Number: 96246G 10 6 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 755,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Darren Tindale

Company Address: 750 – 1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 2M6

Company Phone Number: 604 376-3567

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/07/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,547,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 10,547,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,547,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Martyn Element Y 862,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: Gerhard Merkel - $22,500.00 and 281,250 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.





Buffalo Associates Ltd. (Marc Bamber) - $13,500.00 and 168,750 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,280.00 and 16,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.





Research Capital Corp. - $4,640.00 and 58,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated July 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Benchmark Metals Inc. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration cooperation and benefit agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 25, 2021, as amended, between the Company and Tsay Keh Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation and Takla Nation (collectively, the "First Nations"). The agreement establishes a mutually beneficial framework under which the Company and the First Nations will advance the Company's Lawyers Gold-Silver Project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will make various cash payments and has granted the First Nations 300,000 non-transferable warrants in the Company. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share for $1.30 for a three-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2021 and July 22, 2021.

________________________________________

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Letter Agreement dated May 11, 2021 and an Amendment to Letter Agreement dated July 15, 2021 (collective, the "Agreements") between Merrill Palmer (the "Lessor") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (the "Company") whereby the Company is being granted the exclusive right to acquire from the Lessor a 100% right, title and interest in and to 106 Federal Lode Claims located near Bouse, Arizona, USA (the "Bouse Property").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company will make staged lease payments aggregating to USD$500,000 in cash, staged cash payments aggregating to USD$3,495,000 and either issue an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company or alternatively, make cash payments totaling to $1,325,000 in lieu of issuing shares on or before the following payment dates:

Date Lease Payment in USD Cash Payment in USD Common Shares Cash in lieu of Common Shares (in USD) May 11, 2021 $125,000





July 1, 2021



500,000 $125,000 July 1, 2022 $75,000 $70,000 500,000 $200,000 July 1, 2023 $75,000 $500,000 500,000 $250,000 July 1, 2024 $75,000 $925,000 500,000 $250,000 July 1, 2025 $75,000 $1,000,000 500,000 $500,000 July 1, 2026 $75,000 $1,000,000





The Exchange has approved the issuance of 500,000 common shares, at a deemed price of USD $0.25 per common share, representing July 1, 2021's consideration. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of USD $0.15 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price. Any subsequent share issuances are subject to separate Exchange approval at the time it becomes payable and a floor price of USD $0.15 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

Additional claims acquired by the Company or the Lessor from a third party within the defined area of interest, the Lessor shall be entitled to a 1% NSR on those third party claims. The Company can purchase up to 0.5% of the NSR for USD $1,000,000 (the "Buy Down Right"). Any issuance of shares relating to the Buy Down Right is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 13, 2021.

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 474,600 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alvin Jackson Y 20,000





Finder's Fee:









$23,627.84 cash payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 21, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 12, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in 103 unpatented mining claims located to the west of its existing Iron Creek Project, Idaho, USA (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property for $50,000 cash payment and issuance of 225,000 common shares. Additionally, the Vendor will retain 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (the "NSR"), 0.5% of which the Company has a right to buy $750,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2021 and July 22, 2021.

_____________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 9, 2021, between the Company and ZoomMed Medical Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of the ownership rights in the ZRx Prescriber to develop, commercialize and exploit the ZRx Prescriber in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom (the "Asset").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 20,000,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire the Asset.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 9, 2021 and May 11, 2021.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat d'actif (la « convention ») datée du 9 mars 2021, entre la société et ZoomMed Medical Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition des droits de propriété du Prescripteur ZRx pour développer, commercialiser et exploiter le Prescripteur ZRx aux États-Unis, en Europe et au Royaume-Uni (l' « actif »).

La société a émis 20 000 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir l'actif.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 9 mars 2021 et le 11 mai 2021.

__________________________________________

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated July 21, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 15, 2021, between 2533258 Ontario Corp. (the "Vendor") and Red Pine Exploration Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% interest in additional mining claims located in the McMurray Township, Michipicoten region of Ontario (the "Property"). In order to acquire the Property, the Company shall pay $240,000 and issue 83,000 common shares‎ to the Vendor following the closing.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021.

_________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 243,590 shares to settle outstanding debt for $190,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 30, 2021, between the Company and Eric Paquette (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of EGP Technovirtuel Inc. (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $1,800,000 and issue 5,714,286 common shares at a price of $0.175 per share in order to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of the Target.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 30, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 30 juin 2021, entre la société et Eric Paquette (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de EGP Technovirtuel Inc. (la « cible »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 1 800 000 $ et émettre 5 714 286 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,175 $ par action afin d'acquérir toutes les actions émises et en circulation de la cible.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 juin 2021.

____________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 4,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 28, 2020.

________________________________________

