CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

[formerly Fortress Technologies Inc. ("FORT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Board of Directors on October 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 10, 2021, the common shares of Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Fortress Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

84,792,684 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CBIT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 14919F107 (NEW)

________________________________________

RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective October 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 10, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, December 10, 2021, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RMB.P CUSIP Number: 781391 10 7 Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Options: 400,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Ross Drysdale Company Address: #1150 707 7th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2R 1J4 Company Phone Number: (403) 585-3737 Company Email Address: ros[email protected]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

STRATHMORE PLUS ENERGY CORP. ("SUU.H")

[formerly ROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP. ("RWR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated November 5, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 10, 2021, the common shares of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rockwealth Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

203,646,088 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SUU.H New CUSIP Number: 863083101 New

________________________________________

21/12/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA COPPER CORP. ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated December 6, 2021 between the Company and Halo Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor") where by the Company has been granted an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in properties located in the Sherridon District, Manitoba. Consideration is $15,000, 100,000 common shares (before six months from closing) and a total of $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures in two stages over a seven year period.

Upon exercise of the option, the Vendor and the Company will form a joint venture to advance the property. The vendor may then finance project expenditure in proportion to its interest in the property, or its interest will be converted into a 1.5-per-cent net smelter royalty that is purchasable by the company for $2-million at any time subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,333,334 flow-through shares

7,020,285 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through share

$0.07 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 21,353,619 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,353,619 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $70,000.00 and 933,333 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $ 0.075 per share for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 5, 2021, October 14, 2021 and November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $24,150 cash payable.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,350,000 common shares and 1,100,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per common share and $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,175,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 2,175,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 if exercised within the first year; $0.25 if exercised within the second year



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 common shares (1 placee)

and 500,000 flow-through shares





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $15,000 cash



BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $1,800 cash



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,650 cash



Haywood Securities Inc. - $900 cash



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 27,777,778 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2021.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,875,085 common shares at a deemed value of $2.65 per share and up to 937,542 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $4.00 per share for a period of two (2) years from issuance, to settle outstanding debt for $4,968,975.25.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares # of Warrants Energy Fuels Inc. Y $4,968,975.25 $2.65 1,875,085 937,542

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 01, 2021 and November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,972,338 flow-through common shares

4,669,231 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.77 per flow-through common share

$0.65 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,334,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,334,615 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.85 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 65 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Dale Verran Y 30,770 Dr. Michael Gross Y 32,468





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,280,962 [9 placees]









Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. - CDN$436,708.97 in cash, 336,701 finder's Warrants with each entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.77 and 273,000 finder's Warrants with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.65, until December 2, 2023.





Numus Capital Corp. - CDN$43,750.03 in cash, 11,363 finder's Warrants with each entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.77 and 53,846 finder's Warrants with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.65, until December 2, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("HAW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Warrants: 2,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.82 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee:





PI Financial Corp. - $52,000 cash and 80,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.82 for a three-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 7,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 85 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 790,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee:









Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $369,600 cash and 616,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.75 for a three-year period.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 375,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,327,220 common shares and

500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share

$0.20 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,557,220 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,557,220 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period (3,327,220 warrants)

$0.30 for a one-year period (250,000 warrants)



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Finder's Fee: $31,200 cash commission and 208,000 finders' warrants payable to iA Capital Markets. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 8, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROSHNI CAPITAL INC. ("ROSH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 6, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business December 7, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on December 8. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 3, 2021, between the Company and Michael E. Basch and Cathy Basch (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the limited partnership interest of the real estate photography agency Virtual Access Tours LP ("VAT").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 585,829 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.875 per Common Share, and pay $449,000 in cash, in consideration for the acquisition of the VAT. The Company will also have to make contingent share payments totaling up to US$450,000, with up to US$225,000 payable 12 months from the closing of the Agreement and up to US$225,000 payable 24 months from the closing of the Agreement. Both US$225,000 payments are conditional on VAT minimum revenue growth milestones to be met over the next 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 6, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. («UI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 3 décembre 2021, entre la société et Michael E. Basch et Cathy Basch (ensemble, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de l'agence de photographie immobilière Virtual Access Tours LP (« VAT »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 585 829 actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») à un prix de 0,875 $ par action ordinaire, et payer 449 000 $ en espèces, en compensation pour l'acquisition de VAT. La société devra aussi effectuer des paiements en actions conditionnels totalisant jusqu'à 450 000 $US, dont jusqu'à 225 000 $US payable 12 mois suivant la clôture de la convention et jusqu'à 225 000 $US payable 24 mois suivant la clôture de la convention. Les deux paiements de 225 000 $US sont conditionnels à l'atteinte d'objectifs de croissance minimum des revenus de VAT à atteindre au cours de 24 prochains mois.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 décembre 2021.

______________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $20,000,000





Each debenture unit consists of (i) one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture with a face value of $1,000, and (ii) 332 share purchase warrants.



Conversion Price: Each 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture is convertible into common shares at a price of $1.51 until maturity.



Maturity date: November 23, 2025



Warrants 6,640,000 warrants. Each warrant is convertible for one common share at a price of $1.81 until November 23, 2023.



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / # of Convertible Name ProGroup=P Debenture Units





MMCAP International Inc. SPC Y 17,000





Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Roth Canada, ULC, PI Financial Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. The underwriters received a $1,200,000 cash commission and 2,155,522 in compensation warrants, each exercisable into one share at a price of $1.81 for 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 23, 2021.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on December 3, 2019:

Number of Warrants: 529,000



Original Expiry Date: December 11, 2021



New Expiry Date: December 11, 2022

________________________________________

