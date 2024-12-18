VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3786

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: US$0.09

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3787

SHARP THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("SHRX")

[formerly EVP Capital Inc. ("EVP.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered,

Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing EVP Capital Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Information Circular dated October 31, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Friday, December 20, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (Ontario), the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock ("Sharp Edge Shares") of Sharp Edge Labs, Inc. ("Sharp Edge") in exchange for common shares of the resulting issuer, Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (the "Resulting Issuer") by way of merger conducted pursuant to Delaware General Corporation Law in which SEL Acquisition Co Inc. merged with and into Sharp Edge to form one company (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, holders of Sharp Edge Shares received 31.2194 Resulting Issuer shares for each Sharp Edge Share held. Upon completion of the QT, there are 282,208,481 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding of which 273,663,281 Resulting Issuer Shares are held by former Sharp Edge shareholders.

As a result of the QT, 174,318,270 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and 3,945,200 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction, approved by EVP Capital Inc. shareholders on December 6, 2024, has been completed.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated October 31, 2024 and to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2024.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Sharp Edge closed a non-brokered private placement on October 18, 2024 of units (the "Offering") comprised of Sharp Edge Shares and warrants to purchase common stock of Sharp Edge ("Sharp Edge Warrants"). In connection with closing of the Offering, the issued and outstanding convertible notes of Sharp Edge were converted into Sharp Edge Shares. In connection with closing of the QT, the Sharp Edge Shares and Sharp Edge Warrants, which were converted into Resulting Issuer shares and Resulting Issuer warrants, respectively.

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$5,000,000 Offering: 34,307,030 Resulting Issuer shares with 17,153,499 warrants



Offering Price: US$0.15 per Resulting Issuer share



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$0.15 per Resulting Issuer share for a 1-year period



Commissions in Securities: None



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2024.

Name Change

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company has changed its name to "Sharp Therapeutics Corp.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, December 20, 2024, the common shares of "Sharp Therapeutics Corp." will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "EVP Capital Inc." will be delisted.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated May 2, 2024, trading in the securities of the resulting issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Post- Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 282,208,481 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 178,263,470 shares (including the CPC escrowed shares)



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Symbol: SHRX (new) CUSIP Number: 820009108 (new)

The Company is classified as a "research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences" issuer (NAICS Number: 541710).

Company Contact: Scott Sneddon, CEO, CSO and Director Company Address: 2403 Sidney St., Suite 264, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Registered Office Address: 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, ON M5X 1A4 Company Phone Number: 412-206-5303 Company Website: www.sharptx.com Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3788

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 17, 2024, and the Company's press release issued December 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3789

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: March 17, 2025

Record Date: March 03, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: March 03, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3790

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3791

VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. ("VROY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 20, 2024, the common share purchase warrants of Vizsla Royalties Corp. (each, a "Warrant") will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire on December 20, 2024, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on December 20, 2024.

TRADE DATES

December 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE – December 20, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date: Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/12/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3792

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $9,996,000.00



Offering: 8,400,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.19000 per Flow-Through Listed Share

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants









Cormark Securities

Inc. (Lead) NA NA









Desjardins Capital

Markets. NA NA









Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024 and December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3793

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("CAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,750,000.04



Offering: 12,500,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares

5,555,556 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 2,777,778 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10000 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.09000 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) NA NA











Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 28, 2024, November

29, 2024, December 4, 2024 and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3794

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: US$4,001,250



Offering: 970,000 common shares with 970,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: US$4.125 per common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$4.64 per common share for a 5-year period



Overallotment Option The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up

to 145,500 common shares and/or warrants at the initial public offering price

to cover over-allotments, if any.



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated May 29, 2024, October 28,

2024, November 13, 2024, and November 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3795

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $687,500



Offering: 25,000,000 Flow Through Common Shares with 12,500,000 warrants attached

12,500,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 6,250,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.02 per Flow Through Common Share

$0.015 per Non-Flow Through Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period









Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) NA NA











Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 08, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3796

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Registered Direct Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: USD$25,000,002 Offering: 5,555,556 Listed Shares with 2,777,778 warrants



Offering Price: USD$4.50 (CDN$6.29) per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: USD$6.00 (CDN$8.39) per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated December 03, 2024, to the Short

Form Base Shelf Prospectus September 6, 2024 and company's news

release(s) dated December 03, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3797

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,364,736.90 Offering: 4,806,767 Listed Shares with 2,403,383 warrants



Offering Price: $0.70 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per Listed Share for an eighteen-month period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 4, 2024, October 22,

2024, October 30, 2024 and December 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3798

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 714,555 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $164,847.84

Number of Creditors: 19 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $7,000.00 $0.2307 30,342











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]