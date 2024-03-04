VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today.

24/03/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0672

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to three (3) Tenements Interests Purchase and Joint Venture agreements dated October 5, 2023 (together "the Agreement"), between the Company and 2 non-arm's length parties: Metals of Australia Pty Ltd. ("MoA") and Western Wood Capital Pty Ltd. ("WWC") (together "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired an 80% interest in twelve exploration licences, comprising the Bangemall Project in Western Australia, the Gawler Project in South Australia, and the Western Wood Project in New South Wales, Australia (together "the Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue an aggregate of 55,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors, whereby 40,000,000 common shares will be issued to MoA and 15,000,000 will be issued to WWC. Further, the Vendors will retain between 3% - 4% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Properties.

On completion of the acquisition, the Properties will be held in a joint venture company (the "JV"), between the Company and the Vendors. In the event if either party withdraws from the JV, such interest will be converted to a 1.5% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 10, 2023, January 08, 2024 and February 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0673

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0674

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0675

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, March 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0676

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, March 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0677

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 10, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2021 and February 26, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: USD$5,800,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at USD$10.25 per share (Pre-consolidation basis), of principal amount outstanding.

Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 1,160,000 common shares at USD$5.00 per share for the principal amount outstanding. The Debentures are subject to a floor price of USD$3.00 per share of principal amount outstanding whereby it is convertible into a maximum of 1,933,333 common shares. Original Maturity Dates: February 24, 2024 Amended Maturity Date: December 29, 2025 Original Interest Rate: 10% per annum Amended Interest Rate: 12.75% per annum

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible

debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Debenture replaced an outstanding portion from the USD$5,000,000 convertible debentures, which were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 10, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 2, 2024 and March 01, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0678

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,160,489 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $175,000.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party

Involvement: 2 $77,500 $0.081 956,789 common

shares Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 1, 2024.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: March 4, 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 160 489 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 175 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 10 créanciers

Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de

dépendance / Groupe Pro:

















Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de

personnes ayant un lien

de dépendance: 2 77 500 $ 0,081 $ 956 789

actions

ordinaires Participation total de

Groupe Pro : S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0679

MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, March 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0680

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 04, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,800,000 subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of March 06, 2024 to March 05, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0681

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered; Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2023, January 29, 2024, and February 6, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $3,635,000 of unsecured non-transferable convertible debenture units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of $5,000 in principal amount ("Principal Amount").



Conversion Price: Each Unit is convertible at the election of the holder into one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at a conversion price of $0.20 per Share at any time prior to the Maturity Date.



Interest rate: 12.5% per annum.



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance.



Forced Conversion: The Issuer may, at its option, force the conversion of any outstanding Principal Amount at the Conversion Price and any accrued and unpaid interest then outstanding with not more than 60 days' prior notice, and with not less than thirty (30) days' notice in the event that the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Exchange is greater than $0.50 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days on the Exchange from the date of issuance. Any interest conversion is subject to prior Exchange approval.



Warrants: Each Unit includes 25,000 detachable share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share.



Number of Placees: 30 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 216

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[2 Pro Group Members] P 5

Finders' Fees:

Brokered Commissions: Aggregate

d90f780 Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder

Warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $600 N/A 3,000 Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. $20,700 N/A 103,500 Magellan Asset Management Ltd. $27,000 N/A 135,000 National Bank Financial Inc. $11,200 N/A 56,000









Non-Brokered Commissions: Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder

Warrants Five (5) aggregate Finders $50,750 N/A 253,750

Finder Warrants are exercisable into Shares at $0.30 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023, and February 16, 2024, confirming the closings of the Private Placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0682

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length acquisition (the "Transaction') between Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and RAB Capital Holdings Limited ("RAB Capital") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of RFN Holdings Limited ("RFN"), which is the holder of an 80% interest in Homeland Nickel Corporation ("Homeland Nickel"). Homeland Nickel owns the Cleopatra and Red Flat nickel laterite deposits in southwest Oregon (the "Properties") and an interest in some secondary nickel laterite deposits in the vicinity of the Properties (the "Deposits").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Company acquired a 100% interest in RFN by:

making a $50,000 cash payment to RAB Capital;

cash payment to RAB Capital; transferring to RAB Capital 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Canada Nickel Company Inc. held by the Company;

paying $450,000 which was settled against RAB Capital's subscription for an aggregate $450,000 in the non-brokered financing closed on December 21, 2023 ;

which was settled against RAB Capital's subscription for an aggregate in the non-brokered financing closed on ; issuing to RAB Capital an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Spruce, such shares being subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period;

granting to RAB Capital a 2.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") on the Properties and the Deposits, with an option to repurchase 50% of each NSR for $2,000,000 ;

; reimbursing RAB Capital a total of US$60,457 for certain costs;

for certain costs; agreeing to pay funds to RAB Capital upon reaching certain milestones, as follows: $1,000,000 cash payment upon filing a technical report on one or both of the Properties where a nickel resource is re-evaluated (or restated) to a standard in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties ("NI 43-101"); $2,000,000 cash payment upon completion of a NI 43-101 preliminary economic assessment on one or both of the Properties; $2,000,000 cash payment upon completion of a NI 43-101 feasibility study on one or both of the Properties; and $10,000,000 cash payment upon announcement of a decision to commence construction on one or both of the Properties.



For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 16, 2023, December 21, 2023 and March 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0683

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0684

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to a non-arm's length creditor, in consideration of an amendment to a USD$2,000,000 secured line of credit agreement dated December 22, 2023 ("Amended Agreement"), as first amended December 18, 2022 and originally dated July 20, 2022. The amendments to the Amended Agreement provide for the extension of the Maturity Date to January 31, 2026. The interest rate remains at 9%. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.89 per share with an expiry date of January 31, 2026.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022, December 19, 2022 and December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0685

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,900,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to a non-arm's length creditor, in consideration of an amendment to a USD$1,000,000 Secured Credit Facility Agreement dated December 22, 2023 ("Amended Agreement"), originally dated May 9, 2023 (fully drawn). The amendments to the Amended Agreement provide for the increase of the principal to USD$2,200,000 and the extension of the Maturity Date to January 31, 2026. The interest rate remains at 10%. An administrative loan origination fee equal to 1.5% of the available Credit Facility will be paid at maturity. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.89 per share with an expiry date of January 31, 2026.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2023 and December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0686

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length creditor, in consideration of an amendment to a USD$2,725,000 secured term loan agreement dated December 22, 2023 (the "Amended Agreement"), as third amended on December 18, 2022, second amended on November 29, 2021, first amended on November 22, 2019 and originally dated March 30, 2019. The amendments to the Amended Agreement provide for the extension of the Maturity Date to January 31, 2027. The interest rate remains at 9%. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.89 per share with an expiry date of January 31, 2027.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2022 and December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]