TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 28, 2024, 23:21 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
24/08/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2589
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,925,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share to settle outstanding debt for $117,000
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
3
|
$96,900
|
$0.04
|
2,422,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2590
HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,060,000
|
Offering:
|
21,200,000 Listed Shares with 10,600,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 770,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 31, 2024 and August 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2591
NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$775,000
|
Offering:
|
31,000,000 Listed Shares with 31,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 2-Year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 19, 2024, July 31, 2024 and August 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2592
PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$212,470.08
|
Offering:
|
2,600,000 Common Shares and 1,178,144 Flow-Through Shares ("FT
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Common Share and $0.07 per FT share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 10,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Please refer to the company's news releases dated March 18, 2024, March 26,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2593
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$20,062,497.50
|
Offering:
|
16,049,998 Flow-Through Shares with 8,024,999 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.25 per Flow-Through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.25 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 265,727
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.25 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 13, 2024, June 24, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2594
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 170,038 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $15,000 provided to the company between October 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 1 service provider
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$5,000.00
$5,000.00
$5,000.00
|
$0.0831
$0.0831
$0.1006
|
60,168 shares
60,168 shares
49,702 shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2595
SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,261,956 common shares of the Company to partially satisfy a severance payment for a total amount of $322,749, pursuant to the Settlement Agreement dated August 5, 2024. The balance has been settled through a cash payment.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$322,749
|
$0.23
|
1,261,956
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2596
Tribeca Resources Corporation ("TRBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,284,999.90
|
Offering:
|
4,283,333 Common Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.30 per Common Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 13, 2024; July 26, 2024; and
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2597
O2Gold Inc. ("OTGO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024
NEX Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$100,000
|
Offering:
|
2,000,000 common shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 15, 2024, April 23, 2024,
_______________________________________
