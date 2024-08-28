VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

24/08/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-2589

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,925,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share to settle outstanding debt for $117,000

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $96,900 $0.04 2,422,500 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2590

HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,060,000



Offering: 21,200,000 Listed Shares with 10,600,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 770,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 31, 2024 and August 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2591

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $775,000



Offering: 31,000,000 Listed Shares with 31,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-Year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 19, 2024, July 31, 2024 and August 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2592

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $212,470.08 Offering: 2,600,000 Common Shares and 1,178,144 Flow-Through Shares ("FT

shares") with 3,778,144 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Common Share and $0.07 per FT share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per warrant for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 10,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for

a two-year period



Public Disclosure: Please refer to the company's news releases dated March 18, 2024, March 26,

2024, May 13, 2024 and June 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2593

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $20,062,497.50



Offering: 16,049,998 Flow-Through Shares with 8,024,999 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.25 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.25 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 265,727





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.25 for

a 18-month period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 13, 2024, June 24, 2024

and August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2594

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 170,038 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $15,000 provided to the company between October 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1 service provider

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 $0.0831 $0.0831 $0.1006 60,168 shares 60,168 shares 49,702 shares Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2595

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,261,956 common shares of the Company to partially satisfy a severance payment for a total amount of $322,749, pursuant to the Settlement Agreement dated August 5, 2024. The balance has been settled through a cash payment.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $322,749 $0.23 1,261,956 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2596

Tribeca Resources Corporation ("TRBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,284,999.90



Offering: 4,283,333 Common Shares



Offering Price: $0.30 per Common Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 13, 2024; July 26, 2024; and

August 9, 2024.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2597

O2Gold Inc. ("OTGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,000



Offering: 2,000,000 common shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per common share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 15, 2024, April 23, 2024,

April 24, 2024, May 30, 2024, and August 23, 2024.

