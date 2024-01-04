TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0035
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: February 05, 2024
Record Date: January 19, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: January 18, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0036
VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 5, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, January 8, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/01/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0037
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 467,708 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share and 233,854 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $187,083.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Warrants:
|
233,854 share purchase warrants to purchase 233,854 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a three-year period
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0038
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
33,333,334 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
33,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,334 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
44 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
5,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
1,183,333
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$9,110
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0039
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 25, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed amendment dated December 15, 2023 (the "Amendment") to a Promissory Note dated September 18, 2023 (the "Advance") issued to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby the new maturity date is extended until January 18, 2024. In connection with the extension of the maturity, the Company is required to pay the Lender US$185,519.00 extension fee (1.5% of the repayment amount) and the interest rate is increased to 15% per month commencing December 18, 2023.
Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 350,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.19 per share until September 18, 2024, as part of the Amendment.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 06, 2023, September 18, 2023, December 18, 2023, and January 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0040
COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
14,720,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares
|
18,840,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per NFT and FT share
|
Warrants:
|
24,140,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,140,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period, as to 9,420,000 warrants
|
$0.10 for a three-year period, as to 14,720,000 warrants
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
|
3
|
1,240,000 FT shares and
800,000 NFT shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$21,700
|
308,000 NFT shares
|
1,484,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on December 15, 2023, and December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0041
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 23, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time), the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which the Company issued 33,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a subscription price of $0.12 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,960,000.
In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company issued 18,096,739 Shares to two (2) non-arm's length standby purchasers (the "Standby Purchasers"), with each Standby Purchaser acquiring 50% of such Shares, pursuant to the Company's standby commitment agreements with each Standby Purchaser dated November 21, 2023.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2023 and January 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0042
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,507,840 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
22,507,840 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,507,840 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a period of five years
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
3,497,840
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 20, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0043
IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023, and increased December 8, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,588,235 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,294,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,294,117 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
66 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$58,020.66
|
N/A
|
341,298
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0044
OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,115,942 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.069 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
3,623,188
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0045
OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, January 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0046
QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
4,400,000 Flow-through Units (the "FT' Unit)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per FT Unit
|
Warrant
|
4,400,000 non-flow through share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares
|
Warrant Purchase Price
|
$0.12 for 2 years from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placee:
|
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
N/A
|
2,100,000
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0047
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,252,785 flow-through common shares
|
3,704,000 charity flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per flow-through common share
|
$0.27 per charity flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
1
|
90,100
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
4
|
1,466,215
|
Agent's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $314,141.56 and 1,377,407 non-transferable
compensation options payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and
The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0048
WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2023, among the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired 100% of membership interest in Brane Trust, a trust company regulated by the Alberta Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the issuance by the Company of: (i) up to $9,750,000 convertible debenture, convertible at any time, at the option of the Company, into such number of common shares of the Company at a price, which is the greater of: a) $0.25 per common share; or the maximum applicable discounted market price according to the policies of the Exchange at the time of the conversion; (ii) cash payment of $150,000; and (iii) the assumption and payment of approximately $90,000 outstanding liabilities of the Target. The Consideration represents an agreed upon value of approximately $9,990,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2023 and December 29, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0049
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,500,000 common share flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per FT Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 Warrants to purchase 1,250,000 common shares of the Company.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.25 exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[1 Existing Insider] Y 360,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[3 Finders]
|
$22,640
|
N/A
|
113,200
80,000 Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per Finder Share, and 33,200 Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.25. Finder Warrants may be exercised for a period 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0050
YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023:
|
Number of Securities:
|
1,003,468 Special Warrants of which each will automatically convert into one unit ("Unit") of the Company upon the earlier of (a) four months and one day after closing of the offering, and (b) the third business day after certain filings and/or receipts for prospectus offerings from the security regulator in each qualifying jurisdiction are received. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Penalty Provision:
|
If the Company fails to qualify the distribution of the underlying securities in the qualifying jurisdictions by January 31, 2024, the holders of Special Warrants will be entitled to receive 1.1 Units (up to an additional 100,346 Units) upon exercise of each Special Warrant without further payment on the part of the holder.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.50 USD per Special Warrant.
|
Warrants:
|
1,003,468 Warrants to purchase 1,003,468 Shares. Plus, up to an additional 100,346 Warrants to purchase up to an additional 100,346 Shares upon the trigger of the Penalty Provision.
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.75 USD for a period of 24 months after issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Special
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
[5 Pro Group Members]
|
P
|
185,037
|
Brokers' Fees:
|
Cash Amount ($
USD)
|
# of Broker
|
# of Broker Warrants
|
Raymond James Ltd.
|
$15,055.43
|
14,230
|
18,746
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
NIL
|
14,230
|
18,746
|
Beacon Securities Limited
|
NIL
|
1,581
|
2,083
|
Roth Canada Inc.
|
NIL
|
1,581
|
2,083
Broker Warrants are exercisable into Broker Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.50 USD for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-0051
KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kenadyr Mining Corporation (the "Asset") which owns the Borubai Project in Chuy Region, Kyrgz Republic. Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement dated September 27, 2023 between the Company and the arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), the Purchaser paid cash consideration of US$0.98 million (reflecting the US$1.0 million purchase price, after working capital adjustments) to the Company for the Asset.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2023, December 7, 2023 and January 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
