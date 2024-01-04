VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0035

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: February 05, 2024

Record Date: January 19, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: January 18, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-0036

VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 8, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

24/01/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0037

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 467,708 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share and 233,854 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $187,083.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: N/A



















Warrants: 233,854 share purchase warrants to purchase 233,854 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0038

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 33,333,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 33,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 5,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,183,333



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,110 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0039

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 25, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed amendment dated December 15, 2023 (the "Amendment") to a Promissory Note dated September 18, 2023 (the "Advance") issued to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby the new maturity date is extended until January 18, 2024. In connection with the extension of the maturity, the Company is required to pay the Lender US$185,519.00 extension fee (1.5% of the repayment amount) and the interest rate is increased to 15% per month commencing December 18, 2023.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 350,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.19 per share until September 18, 2024, as part of the Amendment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 06, 2023, September 18, 2023, December 18, 2023, and January 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0040

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,720,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

18,840,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per NFT and FT share



Warrants: 24,140,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,140,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period, as to 9,420,000 warrants

$0.10 for a three-year period, as to 14,720,000 warrants



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,240,000 FT shares and 800,000 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,700 308,000 NFT shares 1,484,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 15, 2023, and December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0041

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 23, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time), the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which the Company issued 33,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a subscription price of $0.12 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,960,000.

In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company issued 18,096,739 Shares to two (2) non-arm's length standby purchasers (the "Standby Purchasers"), with each Standby Purchaser acquiring 50% of such Shares, pursuant to the Company's standby commitment agreements with each Standby Purchaser dated November 21, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0042

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,507,840 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share



Warrants: 22,507,840 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,507,840 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of five years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,497,840

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 20, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BULLETIN V2024-0043



IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023, and increased December 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,588,235 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 10,294,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,294,117 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 66 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $58,020.66 N/A 341,298

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0044

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,115,942 shares



Purchase Price: $0.069 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 3,623,188 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0045

OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, January 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0046

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Units: 4,400,000 Flow-through Units (the "FT' Unit)



Purchase Price: $0.075 per FT Unit



Warrant 4,400,000 non-flow through share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price $0.12 for 2 years from the date of issuance



Number of Placee: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 2 N/A 2,100,000 N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0047

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,252,785 flow-through common shares

3,704,000 charity flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through common share

$0.27 per charity flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

1

90,100 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

4

1,466,215

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $314,141.56 and 1,377,407 non-transferable compensation options payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. Each compensation option entitles the

holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until

December 7, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0048

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2023, among the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired 100% of membership interest in Brane Trust, a trust company regulated by the Alberta Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the issuance by the Company of: (i) up to $9,750,000 convertible debenture, convertible at any time, at the option of the Company, into such number of common shares of the Company at a price, which is the greater of: a) $0.25 per common share; or the maximum applicable discounted market price according to the policies of the Exchange at the time of the conversion; (ii) cash payment of $150,000; and (iii) the assumption and payment of approximately $90,000 outstanding liabilities of the Target. The Consideration represents an agreed upon value of approximately $9,990,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0049

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common share flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.20 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 1,250,000 Warrants to purchase 1,250,000 common shares of the Company.



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 17 Placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[1 Existing Insider] Y 360,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [3 Finders] $22,640 N/A 113,200

80,000 Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per Finder Share, and 33,200 Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.25. Finder Warrants may be exercised for a period 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0050

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023:

Number of Securities: 1,003,468 Special Warrants of which each will automatically convert into one unit ("Unit") of the Company upon the earlier of (a) four months and one day after closing of the offering, and (b) the third business day after certain filings and/or receipts for prospectus offerings from the security regulator in each qualifying jurisdiction are received. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Penalty Provision: If the Company fails to qualify the distribution of the underlying securities in the qualifying jurisdictions by January 31, 2024, the holders of Special Warrants will be entitled to receive 1.1 Units (up to an additional 100,346 Units) upon exercise of each Special Warrant without further payment on the part of the holder.



Purchase Price: $1.50 USD per Special Warrant.



Warrants: 1,003,468 Warrants to purchase 1,003,468 Shares. Plus, up to an additional 100,346 Warrants to purchase up to an additional 100,346 Shares upon the trigger of the Penalty Provision.



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 USD for a period of 24 months after issuance. Number of Placees: 19 Placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Special

Warrants Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: [5 Pro Group Members] P 185,037

Brokers' Fees: Cash Amount ($ USD) # of Broker

Shares # of Broker Warrants Raymond James Ltd. $15,055.43 14,230 18,746 Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. NIL 14,230 18,746 Beacon Securities Limited NIL 1,581 2,083 Roth Canada Inc. NIL 1,581 2,083

Broker Warrants are exercisable into Broker Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.50 USD for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0051

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kenadyr Mining Corporation (the "Asset") which owns the Borubai Project in Chuy Region, Kyrgz Republic. Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement dated September 27, 2023 between the Company and the arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), the Purchaser paid cash consideration of US$0.98 million (reflecting the US$1.0 million purchase price, after working capital adjustments) to the Company for the Asset.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2023, December 7, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

