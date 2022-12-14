VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, December 20, 2022 the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 22, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 22, 2022.

TRADE DATES

December 20, 2022 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 30, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,146,784 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ACP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 039662200 (new)

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Record Date: December 20, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 19, 2022

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Dividend:

Dividend per share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 18, 2023

Record Date: January 04, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 03, 2023

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for issuing 0.307206085 of a share of Vizsla Copper by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated September 7, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved on November 17, 2022 by (i) 99.20% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"), and (ii) 99.20% of the votes cast by Shareholders other than votes attached to shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on November 23, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular on SEDAR and its news releases dated September 8, 2022, November 18, 2022, November 24, 2022, December 8, 2022 and December 13, 2022.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on December 14th, 2022, the Common Shares under the symbol WCC of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

____________________________________

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

[Formerly Samoth Oilfield Inc. ("SCD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length business combination involving Chronos Resources Ltd. ("Chronos"), an oil-focused exploration, development and production company operating heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The transaction consists of the following, all on a post-exchange/post-consolidation ratio basis. Pursuant to the business combination, the Company acquired 78,498,647 shares of Chronos at a deemed price of $0.28 per share. Concurrent with the business combination, Chronos completed a private placement of 189,285,759 subscription receipts at a deemed price of $0.28 per receipt, with each subscription receipt exchanged for 1 Company common share. Chronos also completed a private placement of 42,857,158 units at a deemed price of $0.28 per unit, comprising of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire 1 share at an exercise price of $0.28 per share for 5 years following issuance. Advisors of Chronos received an aggregate of $2,570,000 cash and 2,792,860 units at $0.28 per unit in connection with the transaction.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION NIL 313,434,424 Common Shares NIL

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2022 and December 12, 2022.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 11, 2022 and pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Thursday, December 15, 2022, the common shares of Lycos Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Samoth Oilfield Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

318,147,806 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

NIL

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: LCX (new) CUSIP Number: 55082H 10 7 (new)

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

M3 CAPITAL CORP. ("MCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 8, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the plan of arrangement among Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") and Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated September 7, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement, the Company completed a consolidation of its capital (see "Consolidation" section below for details). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding Woodjam Shares were exchanged for post-consolidation Vizsla Copper Shares ("New Vizsla Copper Shares") on the basis of 0.307206085 New Vizsla Copper Shares for each Woodjam Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). All outstanding stock options of Woodjam were exchanged for replacement options of Vizsla Copper and all warrants of Woodjam became exercisable to acquire common shares of Vizsla Copper, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio, all in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement. In connection with the completion of the Arrangement, Vizsla Copper issued aggregate of 43,432,346 New Vizsla Copper Shares to Woodjam shareholders.

The Exchange has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on November 23, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement has closed on December 13, 2022. For further information, refer to Woodjam's Information Circular dated October 12, 2022, which is available under Woodjam's profile on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated September 8, 2022, November 18, 2022, November 24, 2022, December 8, 2022 and December 13, 2022.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of Vizsla Copper on October 26, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3.5 (three and a half) old for 1(one) new basis. The consolidation was completed on December 13, 2022, immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on December 15, 2022, the common shares of Vizsla Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,113,713shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 1,549,574 post-consolidated shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc . Trading Symbol: VCU (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 92858X206 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. ("JE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

NEX Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 13, 2022 and Just Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") news release dated December 09, 2022, effective at the close of business on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the securities of the Company were subject to a halt in trading.

________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 562,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 281,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 281,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Dec.13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, Dec.13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 5, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 690,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 19, 2022 to December 18, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 952,380 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $333,333.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $333,333 $0.35 952,380 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022. The Company shall issue another news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

EXPLORATION BRUNSWICK INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 952,380 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 333 333 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:









Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de

personnes ayant un lien de

dépendance: 1 333 333 $ 0,35 $ 952 380 Participation total de

Groupe Pro : S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 novembre 2022. La Société publiera un nouveau communiqué de presse lorsque les actions seront émises et la dette réglée.

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec.13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EARTHLABS INC. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 25, 2022, between an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has sold all of the equity interest of their exploration technology division, which includes its wholly-owned subsidiaries Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc. and Geotic Inc. (together, the "Purchased Entities").

In consideration for the sale, the Company received aggregate cash proceeds of $24,000,000 and the Purchaser assumed up to $6,000,000 in liabilities of the Company, all subject to post-closing working capital adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2022 and December 1, 2022.

_______________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,657,730



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2022 (as to 272,700 warrants)

December 24, 2022 (as to 1,385,030 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 24, 2023 (as to 1,657,730 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.50 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,315,482 shares with 1,657,730 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2021. The Exchange has been informed that the Company's press release on December 24, 2020, stated there were 1,657,741 warrants but due to rounding the aggregate number of warrants should have been 1,657,730.

______________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,940,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,940,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,940,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,394 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 21, 2022 and December 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated December 5, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 13,660,460 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placements announced on December 17, 2019; December 10, 2020; and December 29, 2020:

Number of Amended Warrants: 4,918,299 Original Expiry Date: December 18, 2022 (previously extended to December 31, 2022) New Expiry Date: December 18, 2024

Number of Amended Warrants: 1,487,777 Original Expiry Date: December 30, 2020 (previously extended to December 31, 2022) New Expiry Date: December 18, 2024

Number of Amended Warrants: 7,254,384 Original Expiry Date: July 20, 2022 (previously extended to December 31, 2022, and July 20, 2023) New Expiry Date: December 18, 2024

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement No. 2 dated November 29, 2022, between Infinitum Copper Corp. (the Company) and Walnut Mines LLC regarding the Hotbox Property, Arizona, whereby a cash payment of $123,000 due on or before 12 months following the Effective Date be paid one-half in cash and one-half in 473,077 shares, at a deemed price of $0.13, and an additional cash payment of $65,000 on or before June 6, 2023.

________________________________________

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,735,017 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Warrants: 1,735,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,735,017 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a one-year period subject to acceleration

Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 115,384 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 75,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,825 N/A 10,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.80 for period of one year from the date of issuance subject to acceleration.

The Company issued news releases on September 28, 2022, October 28, 2022, and December 6, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 13, 2022 between Kermode Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and arm-length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Grey Copper Project and Jonathan's Pond claims in Newfoundland. The project comprises mineral tenure No. 034777M, 035343M, and 034994M. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 13,000,000 shares over the next two years to the Optionors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Optionors and the Company may purchase one percent of the royalty (1% NSR) for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2022, and December 9, 2022.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2022:

Convertible Notes: Aggregate principal amount of US$50,000,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into units at a conversion price of US$5.00 per unit,

consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant



Maturity date: 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: The greater of: a) 6% per annum, and b) the 90-day average term SOFR plus

4% per annum



Warrants: 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common

shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: US$5.70 for 24 months following the conversion of the notes into units



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible

notes ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 US$25,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 8, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 20 octobre 2022 :

Billets convertibles : Montant total du principal de 50 000 000 $ US



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en unités à un prix de 5,00 $ US par unité, constituée

d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription



Date d'échéance : 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt : Le plus élevé entre : a) 6 % par année, et b) la moyenne de 90 jours du terme

SOFR plus 4 % par année



Bons de souscription : 10 000 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 000

d'actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 5,70 $ US par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la conversion des

billets en unités



Nombre de souscripteurs : 3 souscripteurs

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs: Montant total du principal des billets

convertibles ($) Participation total d'initiés existants: 2 25 000 000 $ US Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 novembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated December 19, 2018 and November 25, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,574,131 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,071,631 flow-through common shares and 1,252,500 non flow-through common shares with 4,574,131 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 19, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2022.

________________________________________

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 48,642,857 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Flow-Through Shares



Warrants: 24,321,427 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,321,427 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.105 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 0 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 507,071



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $167,928.90 N/A 2,398,984

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec.13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price $0.05 per Share, to settle an outstanding debt for $17,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $17,500 $0.05 350,000

The Company issued a news release on December 9, 2022, to announce that the shares were issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333, 863 shares at a deemed price of $0.39, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to certain employment agreements dated March 29, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 10

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please see the company's news release on November 29, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. ("JE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

