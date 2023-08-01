TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
01 Aug, 2023, 19:57 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK.H")
[formerly GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited ("BLOK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Ltd., including its digital asset broker business, back to the original founders of GlobalBlock Ltd. (the "UK Founders"). In consideration, the UK Founders returned 48,450,000 common shares back to the Company, representing shares that were issued to the UK Founders when the Company initially acquired GlobalBlock Ltd. in July 2021. The Company has cancelled these 48,450,000 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2023 and August 1, 2023.
Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the open, Thursday, August 3, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of August 3, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from BLOK to BLOK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
________________________________________
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated June 27, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings (except social housing projects)" company (NAICS Number: 531111).
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
16,539,132 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: Nil
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc., Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbol: NXLV (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 65344P201 (new)
________________________________________
ODESSA CAPITAL LTD. ("ALFA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 22, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on August 3, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $1,500,000 (15,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).
Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.
Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
20,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: ALFA.P
CUSIP Number: 675849 10 3
Sponsoring Member: iA Private Wealth Inc.
Agent's Options: 1,500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 5 years from the date of listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 22, 2023.
Company Contact: Michel Lassonde, CEO, President, and Director
Company Address: Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1
Company Phone Number: (514) 795-6955
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated July 27, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange
acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
23/08/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATEX RESOURCES INC. (ATX)
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $1.30 until July 11, 2025, to a non-arm's length party and certain arm's length parties in consideration of a credit facility of USD $15,000,000 (the "Facility"). The Facility bears an interest rate of 6% per annum and matures on July 11, 2025.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023.
________________________________________
ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:
Number of Shares: 14,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 14,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 14,500,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 per common share for a period of 36 months
Number of Placees: 4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1er août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé les 1er mai 2023 :
Nombre d'actions : 14 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 14 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 juin 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023
Number of Shares: 3,966,666 shares
Purchase Price: $0.03 per share
Warrants: 3,966,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,966,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period
$0.10 for a second-year period
Number of Placees: 5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,533,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$420
|
N/A
|
14,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for year one and $0.10 for the second year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on June 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2023:
Number of Shares: 6,302,220 flow-through shares and 7,593,333 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow-through share and $0.075 per common share
Warrants: 13,895,553 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,895,553 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 until December 30, 2024
Number of Placees: 26 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
2,976,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
1,400,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$26,118
|
N/A
|
324,800
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 until December 30, 2024.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 01, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2023, and July 24, 2023:
Number of Units: 17,700,000 Flow-through Units (the "FT Unit")
Purchase Price: $0.03 per FT Unit
Warrants: 17,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,700,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.06 for a two-year period
Number of Placee: 2 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$26,550
|
N/A
|
885,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.06 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 24, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Option Agreement dated May 26, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's subsidiary, 1416753 B.C. Ltd. ("SubCo") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, SubCo has the option to acquire 100% of 5 mineral claims in British Columbia (the "Properties").
As consideration, SubCo will pay a $10 cash payment and will issue 5,000,000 common shares of SubCo to the Optionor by Closing and within 10 days of SubCo completing a going public transaction by June 30, 2024, or such later date agreed between SubCo and the Optionor, issue an additional 5,000,000 Common Shares of SubCo. SubCo will also incur $500,000 of exploration expenditures on the Properties by December 31, 2023 and an additional $500,000 of exploration expenditures by December 31, 2024. During the term of the Agreement, the Optionor will act as operator for a management fee.
The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on certain mineral claims comprising the Properties without underlying royalties, and SubCo holds the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000. Some of the Properties are subject to underlying royalties. The NSR royalties on each of the Properties are capped at an aggregate 2% NSR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2023 and August 1, 2023.
________________________________________
ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2023:
Number of Shares: 500,000 critical minerals flow-through shares, 6,456,000 flow-through shares and 6,666,667 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.1725 per critical minerals flow-through share, $0.1725 per flow-through share and $0.15 per common share
Number of Placees: 14 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
6,666,667
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$71,994.60
|
N/A
|
417,360
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.1725 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
