VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK.H")

[formerly GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited ("BLOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Ltd., including its digital asset broker business, back to the original founders of GlobalBlock Ltd. (the "UK Founders"). In consideration, the UK Founders returned 48,450,000 common shares back to the Company, representing shares that were issued to the UK Founders when the Company initially acquired GlobalBlock Ltd. in July 2021. The Company has cancelled these 48,450,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2023 and August 1, 2023.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the open, Thursday, August 3, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of August 3, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BLOK to BLOK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated June 27, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings (except social housing projects)" company (NAICS Number: 531111).

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,539,132 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc., Montreal and Toronto

Trading Symbol: NXLV (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 65344P201 (new)

________________________________________

ODESSA CAPITAL LTD. ("ALFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 22, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on August 3, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $1,500,000 (15,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

20,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: ALFA.P

CUSIP Number: 675849 10 3

Sponsoring Member: iA Private Wealth Inc.

Agent's Options: 1,500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 22, 2023.

Company Contact: Michel Lassonde, CEO, President, and Director

Company Address: Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1

Company Phone Number: (514) 795-6955

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated July 27, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange

acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

23/08/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATEX RESOURCES INC. (ATX)

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $1.30 until July 11, 2025, to a non-arm's length party and certain arm's length parties in consideration of a credit facility of USD $15,000,000 (the "Facility"). The Facility bears an interest rate of 6% per annum and matures on July 11, 2025.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023.

________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 14,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 14,500,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 per common share for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1er août 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé les 1er mai 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 14 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 14 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 juin 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023

Number of Shares: 3,966,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 3,966,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,966,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period

$0.10 for a second-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,533,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $420 N/A 14,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for year one and $0.10 for the second year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,302,220 flow-through shares and 7,593,333 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow-through share and $0.075 per common share

Warrants: 13,895,553 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,895,553 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 until December 30, 2024

Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,976,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,400,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,118 N/A 324,800



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 until December 30, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 01, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2023, and July 24, 2023:

Number of Units: 17,700,000 Flow-through Units (the "FT Unit")

Purchase Price: $0.03 per FT Unit

Warrants: 17,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,700,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.06 for a two-year period

Number of Placee: 2 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,550 N/A 885,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.06 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 24, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Option Agreement dated May 26, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's subsidiary, 1416753 B.C. Ltd. ("SubCo") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, SubCo has the option to acquire 100% of 5 mineral claims in British Columbia (the "Properties").

As consideration, SubCo will pay a $10 cash payment and will issue 5,000,000 common shares of SubCo to the Optionor by Closing and within 10 days of SubCo completing a going public transaction by June 30, 2024, or such later date agreed between SubCo and the Optionor, issue an additional 5,000,000 Common Shares of SubCo. SubCo will also incur $500,000 of exploration expenditures on the Properties by December 31, 2023 and an additional $500,000 of exploration expenditures by December 31, 2024. During the term of the Agreement, the Optionor will act as operator for a management fee.

The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on certain mineral claims comprising the Properties without underlying royalties, and SubCo holds the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000. Some of the Properties are subject to underlying royalties. The NSR royalties on each of the Properties are capped at an aggregate 2% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2023 and August 1, 2023.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 500,000 critical minerals flow-through shares, 6,456,000 flow-through shares and 6,666,667 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.1725 per critical minerals flow-through share, $0.1725 per flow-through share and $0.15 per common share

Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 6,666,667



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $71,994.60 N/A 417,360



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.1725 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

