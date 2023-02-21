VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 01, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 03, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 03, 2023.

TRADE DATES

March 01, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 02, 2023

March 02, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 03, 2023

March 03, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 03, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

GENTOR RESOURCES INC. ("GNT.H")

[Formerly Gentor Resources Inc. ("GNT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 23, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GNT to GNT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI") ("PXI.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on Friday, February 24, 2023, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) right and $0.02 are required to purchase one (1) Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is March 23, 2023. As at January 25, 2023, the Company had 55,312,836 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Thursday, February 23, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Investment Issuer' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: For every one (1) share held, shareholders will receive one (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.02 per share



Record Date: February 24, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: February 23, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: February 23, 2023 Rights Trade for Cash: March 21, 2023





- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.

Rights Expire: March 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)

TRADE DATES

March 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023 - TO SETTLE - March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023 - TO SETTLE - March 23, 2023

The Rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on March 23, 2023, and delisted at the close of markets on the same day

Rights Trading Symbol: PXI.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 727053118 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada except in Quebec and in all jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States, excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus exemption substantially similar to the exemption provided in Canada.



For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated February 17, 2023, and news release dated February 17, 2023.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

23/02/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:05 a.m. PST, Feb. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated February 14, 2023 with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all the shares and assets of Cave Creek Copper Inc. Consideration is US$670,000 cash, 7,000,000 common shares and US$400,000 in exploration expenditures over a 3 year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2023.

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2023, and February 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,533,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 16,533,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,533,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,533,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 150,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $115,158.00 N/A 767,720 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on February 13, 2023, February 15, 2023, and February 17, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,650,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 3,800,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,000 N/A 420,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Feb. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb.21, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ZEB NICKEL CORP. ("ZBNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 743,944 shares at a deemed value of $0.27 per share to settle outstanding debt for $200,865.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]