TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SENDERO RESOURCES CORP. ("SEND")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an "copper-zinc ore mining" company, NAICS 212233.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

65,408,438 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 29,520,355 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SEND CUSIP Number: 81688C102

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated September 25, 2023 and filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Michael Wood, Executive Chairman Company Address: 1900 – 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4H3 Company Phone Number: +852 2501 9328 Company Email Address: [email protected]

23/10/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated September 13, 2023:

Number of Securities: 2,442,100 flow-through common shares (the "Premium FT Shares")

550,600 non flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares")

2,082,100 common shares (the '" Hard Dollar Shares")



Purchase Price: $2.0475 per Premium FT Shares

$1.8165 per FT Share

$1.05 per Hard Dollar Shares



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,197,300









Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Underwriters Fees: $168,009.55 N/A 152,244 warrants

Underwriters Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.05 for period of 18 months from the date of closing.

The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. (« AZM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 octobre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 septembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 2 442 100 actions accréditives ordinaires (les « actions accréditives à prime »)

550 600 actions accréditives ordinaires (les « actions accréditives »)

2 082 100 actions ordinaires (non-accréditives) (les « actions ordinaires »)



Prix : 2,0475 $ par action accréditive à prime

1,8165 $ par action accréditive

1,05 $ par actions ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 36 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) # d'actions Souscriptions totale des initiés existants 1 2 197 300



Montant total en

espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraires d'intermédiation : 168 009,55 $ 0 action 152 244 bons

Bons de souscription des preneurs fermes : Chaque bon non-transférable permet à son détenteur d'acheter une action ordinaire au prix de 1,05 $ pour une période de 18 mois à compter de la date de clôture.

La société a émis un communiqué de presse le 28 septembre 2023 confirmant la clôture du placement privé. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ultérieurement prolonger la date d'expiration des bons de souscription, si celle-ci est inférieure à la durée maximale autorisée.

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 681,600 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 681,600 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.065 per share for a period of 3 years, to settle outstanding debt for $34,080.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2023.

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 1, 2023 and June 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,362,833 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half (0.5) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,681,417 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,681,417 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $19,803.19 N/A 165,027

The Company issued a news release on June 28, 2023 and September 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KALON ACQUISITION CORP. ("KAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, October 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, October 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:43 a.m. PST, October 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, October 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 new bonus warrants ("New Warrants") in consideration to extend the term of $10,300,000 in unsecured debenture units originally issued on October 4, 2021, and amended on June 13, 2022. As part of the terms of the amendment, $1,700,000 of accrued interest will be added to the existing principal, reflecting a new principal amount of $12,000,000 ("Principal") at a new interest rate of 13%. The Debenture will carry a repayment schedule with 25% of the Principal due on April 4, 2024, a further 25% due on July 4, 2024, and the remaining 50% due plus all accrued interest on October 4, 2024. The New Warrants will bear a maturity date of October 4, 2024, and may be exercised at a price of $1.33 per common share of the Company. The warrant certificate for 1,000,000 bonus warrants issued in 2022 will be cancelled upon issuance of the New Warrants. All other terms of the debt will otherwise remain unchanged.

For more information, please refer to the press releases dated September 27, 2021; October 5, 2021; June 9, 2022; September 25, 2023; and September 29, 2023.

WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("WGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,811,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Number of Placees: 34 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 975,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $114,738 N/A 149,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 12 months from the issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

