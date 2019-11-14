VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")

formerly Apolo II Acquisition Corp. ("APII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Apolo II Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Prospectus dated November 7, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terrace Inc. ("Terrace") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of Terrace and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Acquisition"), and issued 162,580,956 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares"), including the Brokered and Non Brokered Private Placement, to the securityholders of Terrace. Pursuant to the Transaction, all securityholders of Terrace exchanged their common shares in the capital of Terrace ("Terrace Shares") at an exchange ratio of one Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Terrace Share held. Convertible securities of Terrace were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common

shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 2.5 pre-Consolidation common shares to 1 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company and changed its name from " Apolo II Acquisition Corp." to "Terrace Global Inc."

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 110,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,860,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Prospectus).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer: "Management of Companies and Enterprises" (NAICS Number: 55).

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 13, 2018, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "APII.P" to "TRCE".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on January 11, 2019, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's capital consolidation on the basis of 2.5 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Pursuant to the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from Apolo II Acquisition Corp. to "Terrace Global Inc."

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019, the shares of Terrace Global Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Apolo II Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2019. The financing included subscription receipts of Terrace at $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt is exchangeable for common shares of Terrace which were exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on a 1 for 1 basis.

Number of Shares: 26,580,000 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.50 per unit



Number of Placees: 32





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares 2646015 Ontario Inc. Y 2,220,000





Goldman Ventures Inc. Y 4,000,000







Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $285,625 and broker warrants exercisable for 234,800

Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common

Shares of the Company exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) months

from the closing of the Private Placement, payable to PI Financial Corp and

Sprott Capital Partners LP.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2019. The financing included subscription receipts of Terrace at $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt is exchangeable for common shares of Terrace which were exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on a 1 for 1 basis.

Number of Shares: 7,420,000 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.50 per unit



Number of Placees: 5

There was no insider or pro group participation in the non-brokered financing.

Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $259,700 and broker warrants exercisable for 519,400

Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common

Shares of the Company exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) months

from the closing of the Private Placement, payable to PI Financial Corp and

Sprott Capital Partners LP.



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

167,340,956 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 110,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: TRCE (new)



CUSIP Number: 88105D100 (new)



Issuer Contact: Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck, CEO and Director,

fortizvonbismarck@terraceglobal.ca



Issuer Address: 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1



Issuer Phone Number: 1-242-810-7628



Issuer Email: fortizvonbismarck@terraceglobal.ca

__________________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO") ("HEO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to the bulletin of TSX Venture Exchange dated November 12, 2019, with respect to the prospectus offering and listing of warrants of H 2 O Innovation Inc. (the "Company").

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The warrants of the Company which were listed at the close of business yesterday November 13, 2019, commenced trading after confirmation of closing the public offering on November 14, 2019.

The escrow release conditions of the subscription receipts were satisfied concurrently with the closing of the prospectus offering and concurrent private placement of subscription receipts. Therefore, the Company delivered units instead of subscription receipts upon closing of the prospectus offering and concurrent private placement. The units then automatically separated into common shares and warrants after issuance, at no further cost to their holder.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on November 14, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company pursuant to the public offering are $14,001,750 (13,335,000 units at $1.05 per unit exclusive of the over-allotment option described below). Furthermore, the gross proceeds of a concurrent private placement were $8,030,000 (7,647,619 units at $1.05 per unit).

A total of 10,491,310 warrants are issued and outstanding, of which 3,823,810 Warrants issued pursuant to a concurrent private placement that are subject to a hold period of four months and a day following the closing date of the concurrent private placement as announced by press releases on October 28, October 29 and November 14, 2019. Pursuant to the prospectus offering, an additional number of 476,190 warrants could be issued if the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters is exercised. The Company granted to the Underwriters an option exercisable for a period of up to 30 days following the closing of the Prospectus Offering, to purchase 952,380 additional subscription receipts at a price of $1.05 per subscription receipt. An Exchange bulletin will be issued if the over-allotment option is exercised.

The warrants issued pursuant to the prospectus offering and concurrent brokered private placement have an exercise price of $1.40 per common share and can be exercised at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) on November 15, 2021.

The Company has issued a news release on November 14, 2019, in order to announce closing.

H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO ») (« HEO.WT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 12 novembre 2019 relativement au placement par prospectus et l'inscription des bons de souscription de H 2 O Innovation inc. (la « société »).



Bourse de croissance TSX a reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Les bons de souscription de la société, lesquels ont été inscrits à la cote a la fermeture des affaires hier le 13 novembre 2019, ont été admis à la négociation après la confirmation de la clôture du placement par prospectus le 14 novembre 2019.

Les conditions de libération du produit entiercé des reçus de souscription ont été rencontrées de façon concomitantes à la clôture du placement par prospectus et du placement privé concomitant de reçus de souscription. Par conséquent la société a émis des unités plutôt que des reçus de souscription lors de la clôture du placement par prospectus et du placement privé concomitant de reçus de souscription. Les unités ont été converties automatiquement en actions ordinaires et en bons de souscription lors de leur émission, sans coût additionnel pour le détenteur.

La société a complété le placement par prospectus le 14 novembre 2019. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu du placement par prospectus est de 14 001 750 $ (13 335 000 unités au prix de 1,05 $ l'unité compte non tenu de l'option de surallocation par les preneurs fermes). De plus, le produit brut du placement privé concomitant a été 8 030 000 $ (7 647 619 unités au prix de 1,05 $ l'unité).

Un total de 10 491 310 bons de souscription sont émis et en circulation, dont 3 823 810 bons émis en vertu d'un placement privé concomitant qui sont assujettis à une période de détention de quatre mois et un jour suivant la date de clôture du placement privé annoncé par communiqués de presse des 28 octobre, 29 octobre et 14 novembre 2019. Un nombre additionnel de 476 190 bons de souscription pourrait être émis si l'option de surallocation octroyée aux preneurs fermes est exercée. Dans le cadre du placement par prospectus, la société a octroyé aux preneurs fermes une option de souscrire, pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture du placement par prospectus, jusqu'à 952 380 reçus de souscription additionnels au prix de 1,05 $ par reçu de souscription. Un bulletin sera émis par la Bourse si l'option de surallocation est exercée.

Les bons de souscription émis en vertu du placement par prospectus et placement privé concomitant ont un prix d'exercice de 1,40 $ par action ordinaire et peuvent être exercés en tout temps jusqu'à 17 h (heure de Montréal) le 15 novembre 2021.

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 14 novembre 2019 afin d'annoncer la clôture.

_________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.20

Payable Date: December 1, 2019

Record Date: November 25, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: November 22, 2019

________________________________________

LUCKYSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("LUKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors November 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 18, 2019, the common shares of Luckystrike Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,962,669 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: LUKY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 54960W203 (new)

________________________________________

MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (MEX) ("MEX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening November 18, 2019, the 50,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization:







50,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding

authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 15,

2019

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MEX.WT CUSIP Number: 592817118

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 22, 2019, the warrants were issued pursuant to private placement of 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share until July 15, 2024.

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated November 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on November 8, 2019, by the securities regulatory authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Yukon, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212220).

Qualified units: The Prospectus qualifies 16,621,988 units (the "Qualified Units") upon

exercise of 16,621,988 Special Warrants at the price of $0.35 per

Special Warrant. The Special Warrants were issued in two tranches,

with 6,809,370 Special Warrants being issued on July 12, 2019 and

9,812,618 Special Warrants being issued on September 26, 2019 on

a private placement basis. The Special Warrants were automatically

exercised on November 12, 2019.





Each Qualified Unit consists of one common share and one common

share purchase warrant (the "Underlying Warrant"). Each Underlying

Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common

share at the exercise price of $0.50 per common share during a

period of 24 months following the issuance date.



Offering price: No proceeds were raised under the Prospectus, the Special Warrants

were sold at a price of $0.35 per Special Warrant



Underlying Shares: 16,621,988 common shares



Underlying Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 per common share during a period of 24 months following the

issuance date of the applicable Special Warrant.



Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.



Agents' Cash Commission: The agents received an aggregate cash commission of $191,711,

along with a corporate finance fee of $25,000. Certain arm's length

finders received an aggregate cash commission of $78,735



Agents' Warrants: 71,428 Special Warrants and 322,958 special broker warrants each

being exercisable into one Broker Warrant, exercisable into one

common share at a deemed price of $0.35 per common share for 24

months



Listing Date: Effective at the opening, Monday, November 18, 2019 the

common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 55,203,675

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Securities: 19,272,071 common shares and 4,275,642 common share purchase

warrants



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: TECT CUSIP Number: 87877T301

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 8, 2019.

Company contact:







Ms. Krysta Rehaag, Chief Financial Officer Company address:







312-744 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C

1A5 Company phone number:







(604) 283-3298 Company E-mail address:







krysta@tectonicmetals.com Company website:







www.tectonicmetals.com

_________________________________________________

19/11/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated October 29, 2019 between David Heyman, Clive Brookes and Zimtu Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquires 2 minerals claims near Greenwood, British Columbia. Consideration is 840,000 common shares and 420,000 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for an 18-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the weighted average price of the Company's shares is $0.20 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days. The claims are subject to a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may acquire one-half for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

CGX Energy Inc. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,588,210 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $1,091,174.66.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider Participation:













Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Michael Scholz Y $917,000.00 $0.07 13,100,000 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd. Y $174,174.66 $0.07 2,488,210 (Michael Scholz)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news releases dated August 21, 2019 and September 17, 2019:

Number of Securities: 1,760,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 880,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 880,000 common shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.50 per warrant for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. received a cash compensation of $15,900 and 63,600

warrants exercisable at a price of $1.00 per common share until August 21,

2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 17, 2019 and November 1, 2019.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. («GSD»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 août 2019 et 17 septembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 1 760 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,25 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 880 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 880 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix du bon de souscription : 0,50 $ par bons de souscription pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture

du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 7 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Raymond James Ltd. ont reçu une compensation en espèces de 15 900 $ et

63 600 bons de souscription exerçables au prix de 1,00 $ par action jusqu'au

21 août 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 17 septembre 2019 et 1 novembre 2019.

________________________________________

GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,635,555 NFT shares, 3,368,546 FT shares and 5,192,267 Charity FT shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per NFT share, $0.22 per FT share and $0.275 per Charity FT share



Warrants: 5,413,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,413,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Richard Johnson Y 115,000 FT Brian Skanderbeg Y 363,637 FT





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,413,170 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Redplug Inc. - $25,080 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated October 24, 2019 and October 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO") ("HEO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO") ("HEO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST DIAMONDS INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 9,488,636 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.19

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,977,272 common shares with 9,488,636 share purchase warrants attached in connection with the Company's Reverse Takeover transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2017.

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,350,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.19 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued in connection with the Company's Reverse Takeover transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2017.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2019, October 2, 2019, and October 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 36,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1) 18,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,000,000 shares at a

price of $0.06 per share





2) 18,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,000,000 shares at a

price of $0.10 per share



Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.06 until September 30, 2020





2) $0.10 until September 30, 2021



Number of Placees: 33 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares G. Scott Paterson Y 5,000,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $113,300.00, plus 2,266,000 compensation options payable

to Kevin Williams, Abbas Capital Inc., Leed Jones Gable Inc., Raymond

James LTD, Anita Rovazzi, National Bank Financial Inc., Ullman Wealth

Management inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities

Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. Each compensation option is exercisable at

$0.05 on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

