TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")
formerly Apolo II Acquisition Corp. ("APII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered and Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Apolo II Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Prospectus dated November 7, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terrace Inc. ("Terrace") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of Terrace and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Acquisition"), and issued 162,580,956 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares"), including the Brokered and Non Brokered Private Placement, to the securityholders of Terrace. Pursuant to the Transaction, all securityholders of Terrace exchanged their common shares in the capital of Terrace ("Terrace Shares") at an exchange ratio of one Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Terrace Share held. Convertible securities of Terrace were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company.
Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common
shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 2.5 pre-Consolidation common shares to 1 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company and changed its name from " Apolo II Acquisition Corp." to "Terrace Global Inc."
As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 110,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,860,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Prospectus).
The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer: "Management of Companies and Enterprises" (NAICS Number: 55).
For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, which is available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 13, 2018, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Effective at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "APII.P" to "TRCE".
Name Change and Consolidation
At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on January 11, 2019, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's capital consolidation on the basis of 2.5 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Pursuant to the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from Apolo II Acquisition Corp. to "Terrace Global Inc."
Effective at the opening on Monday, November 18, 2019, the shares of Terrace Global Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Apolo II Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.
Private Placement – Non Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2019. The financing included subscription receipts of Terrace at $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt is exchangeable for common shares of Terrace which were exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on a 1 for 1 basis.
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,580,000 subscription receipts
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per unit
|
Number of Placees:
|
32
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y /
Pro Group = P
|
Number of Shares
|
2646015 Ontario Inc.
|
Y
|
2,220,000
|
Goldman Ventures Inc.
|
Y
|
4,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A cash commission of $285,625 and broker warrants exercisable for 234,800
Private Placement – Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2019. The financing included subscription receipts of Terrace at $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt is exchangeable for common shares of Terrace which were exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on a 1 for 1 basis.
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,420,000 subscription receipts
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per unit
|
Number of Placees:
|
5
There was no insider or pro group participation in the non-brokered financing.
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A cash commission of $259,700 and broker warrants exercisable for 519,400
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
110,000,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TRCE (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
88105D100 (new)
|
Issuer Contact:
|
Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck, CEO and Director,
|
Issuer Address:
|
365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1
|
Issuer Phone Number:
|
1-242-810-7628
|
Issuer Email:
|
fortizvonbismarck@terraceglobal.ca
__________________________________
H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO") ("HEO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to the bulletin of TSX Venture Exchange dated November 12, 2019, with respect to the prospectus offering and listing of warrants of H2O Innovation Inc. (the "Company").
TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The warrants of the Company which were listed at the close of business yesterday November 13, 2019, commenced trading after confirmation of closing the public offering on November 14, 2019.
The escrow release conditions of the subscription receipts were satisfied concurrently with the closing of the prospectus offering and concurrent private placement of subscription receipts. Therefore, the Company delivered units instead of subscription receipts upon closing of the prospectus offering and concurrent private placement. The units then automatically separated into common shares and warrants after issuance, at no further cost to their holder.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities on November 14, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company pursuant to the public offering are $14,001,750 (13,335,000 units at $1.05 per unit exclusive of the over-allotment option described below). Furthermore, the gross proceeds of a concurrent private placement were $8,030,000 (7,647,619 units at $1.05 per unit).
A total of 10,491,310 warrants are issued and outstanding, of which 3,823,810 Warrants issued pursuant to a concurrent private placement that are subject to a hold period of four months and a day following the closing date of the concurrent private placement as announced by press releases on October 28, October 29 and November 14, 2019. Pursuant to the prospectus offering, an additional number of 476,190 warrants could be issued if the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters is exercised. The Company granted to the Underwriters an option exercisable for a period of up to 30 days following the closing of the Prospectus Offering, to purchase 952,380 additional subscription receipts at a price of $1.05 per subscription receipt. An Exchange bulletin will be issued if the over-allotment option is exercised.
The warrants issued pursuant to the prospectus offering and concurrent brokered private placement have an exercise price of $1.40 per common share and can be exercised at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) on November 15, 2021.
The Company has issued a news release on November 14, 2019, in order to announce closing.
H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO ») (« HEO.WT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Le présent bulletin fait référence au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 12 novembre 2019 relativement au placement par prospectus et l'inscription des bons de souscription de H2O Innovation inc. (la « société »).
Bourse de croissance TSX a reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Les bons de souscription de la société, lesquels ont été inscrits à la cote a la fermeture des affaires hier le 13 novembre 2019, ont été admis à la négociation après la confirmation de la clôture du placement par prospectus le 14 novembre 2019.
Les conditions de libération du produit entiercé des reçus de souscription ont été rencontrées de façon concomitantes à la clôture du placement par prospectus et du placement privé concomitant de reçus de souscription. Par conséquent la société a émis des unités plutôt que des reçus de souscription lors de la clôture du placement par prospectus et du placement privé concomitant de reçus de souscription. Les unités ont été converties automatiquement en actions ordinaires et en bons de souscription lors de leur émission, sans coût additionnel pour le détenteur.
La société a complété le placement par prospectus le 14 novembre 2019. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu du placement par prospectus est de 14 001 750 $ (13 335 000 unités au prix de 1,05 $ l'unité compte non tenu de l'option de surallocation par les preneurs fermes). De plus, le produit brut du placement privé concomitant a été 8 030 000 $ (7 647 619 unités au prix de 1,05 $ l'unité).
Un total de 10 491 310 bons de souscription sont émis et en circulation, dont 3 823 810 bons émis en vertu d'un placement privé concomitant qui sont assujettis à une période de détention de quatre mois et un jour suivant la date de clôture du placement privé annoncé par communiqués de presse des 28 octobre, 29 octobre et 14 novembre 2019. Un nombre additionnel de 476 190 bons de souscription pourrait être émis si l'option de surallocation octroyée aux preneurs fermes est exercée. Dans le cadre du placement par prospectus, la société a octroyé aux preneurs fermes une option de souscrire, pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture du placement par prospectus, jusqu'à 952 380 reçus de souscription additionnels au prix de 1,05 $ par reçu de souscription. Un bulletin sera émis par la Bourse si l'option de surallocation est exercée.
Les bons de souscription émis en vertu du placement par prospectus et placement privé concomitant ont un prix d'exercice de 1,40 $ par action ordinaire et peuvent être exercés en tout temps jusqu'à 17 h (heure de Montréal) le 15 novembre 2021.
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 14 novembre 2019 afin d'annoncer la clôture.
_________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.20
Payable Date: December 1, 2019
Record Date: November 25, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: November 22, 2019
________________________________________
LUCKYSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("LUKY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors November 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, November 18, 2019, the common shares of Luckystrike Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
3,962,669
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LUKY
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
54960W203
|
(new)
________________________________________
MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (MEX) ("MEX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening November 18, 2019, the 50,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
50,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MEX.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
592817118
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 22, 2019, the warrants were issued pursuant to private placement of 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share until July 15, 2024.
________________________________________
TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated November 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on November 8, 2019, by the securities regulatory authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Yukon, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
The Company is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212220).
|
Qualified units:
|
The Prospectus qualifies 16,621,988 units (the "Qualified Units") upon
|
Each Qualified Unit consists of one common share and one common
|
Offering price:
|
No proceeds were raised under the Prospectus, the Special Warrants
|
Underlying Shares:
|
16,621,988 common shares
|
Underlying Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 per common share during a period of 24 months following the
|
Agents:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agents' Cash Commission:
|
The agents received an aggregate cash commission of $191,711,
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
71,428 Special Warrants and 322,958 special broker warrants each
|
Listing Date:
|
Effective at the opening, Monday, November 18, 2019 the
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 55,203,675
|
Escrowed Securities:
|
19,272,071 common shares and 4,275,642 common share purchase
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TECT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
87877T301
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 8, 2019.
|
Company contact:
|
Ms. Krysta Rehaag, Chief Financial Officer
|
Company address:
|
312-744 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C
|
Company phone number:
|
(604) 283-3298
|
Company E-mail address:
|
krysta@tectonicmetals.com
|
Company website:
_________________________________________________
19/11/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated October 29, 2019 between David Heyman, Clive Brookes and Zimtu Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquires 2 minerals claims near Greenwood, British Columbia. Consideration is 840,000 common shares and 420,000 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for an 18-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the weighted average price of the Company's shares is $0.20 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days. The claims are subject to a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may acquire one-half for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
CGX Energy Inc. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,588,210 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $1,091,174.66.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
Insider Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Michael Scholz
|
Y
|
$917,000.00
|
$0.07
|
13,100,000
|
369 Terminal Holdings Ltd.
|
Y
|
$174,174.66
|
$0.07
|
2,488,210
|
(Michael Scholz)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news releases dated August 21, 2019 and September 17, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
1,760,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
880,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 880,000 common shares
|
Warrant exercise price:
|
$0.50 per warrant for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Raymond James Ltd. received a cash compensation of $15,900 and 63,600
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 17, 2019 and November 1, 2019.
GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. («GSD»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 novembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 août 2019 et 17 septembre 2019:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
1 760 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,25 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
880 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 880 000 actions
|
Prix du bon de souscription :
|
0,50 $ par bons de souscription pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
7 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Raymond James Ltd. ont reçu une compensation en espèces de 15 900 $ et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 17 septembre 2019 et 1 novembre 2019.
________________________________________
GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,635,555 NFT shares, 3,368,546 FT shares and 5,192,267 Charity FT shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per NFT share, $0.22 per FT share and $0.275 per Charity FT share
|
Warrants:
|
5,413,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,413,910 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.27 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Richard Johnson
|
Y
|
115,000 FT
|
Brian Skanderbeg
|
Y
|
363,637 FT
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,413,170
|
[2 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Redplug Inc. - $25,080 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated October 24, 2019 and October 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO") ("HEO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO") ("HEO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, November 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LITHOQUEST DIAMONDS INC. ("LDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,488,636
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 23, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 23, 2021
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.19
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,977,272 common shares with 9,488,636 share purchase warrants attached in connection with the Company's Reverse Takeover transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2017.
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,350,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 23, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 23, 2021
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.19 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued in connection with the Company's Reverse Takeover transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2017.
________________________________________
QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2019, October 2, 2019, and October 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
36,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1) 18,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,000,000 shares at a
|
2) 18,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,000,000 shares at a
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
1) $0.06 until September 30, 2020
|
2) $0.10 until September 30, 2021
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
G. Scott Paterson
|
Y
|
5,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $113,300.00, plus 2,266,000 compensation options payable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
