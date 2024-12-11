TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3716

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

24/12/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3717

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3718

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $117,500



Securities Issued: 11,750,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.01 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 18, 2024 and December 5, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3719

BQE WATER INC. ("BQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 2, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 64,120 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 14, 2024 to December 13, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3720

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $110,000



Offering: 7,333,333 Listed Shares with 7,333,333 warrants



Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 3, 2024, November 5, 2024, November 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3721

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $246,079.36 Offering: 3,075,992 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024, December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3722

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length transaction to settle a deed of release relating to the Emerald tenements.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S)







CONSIDERATION $ nil 2,400,000 Common Shares $nil



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2024 and December 5, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3723

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: A$ 18,000,000.00



Offering: 72,000,000 Common Shares



Offering Price: A$ 0.25 per Common Share.



Non-Cash Commissions: Agent Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited 0 2,000,000

Euroz Hartleys Limited 0 2,000,000



Commission Terms:

Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one share for a three-year period. 1,000,000 broker warrants at an exercise price of A$0.375, 1,000,000 broker warrants at an exercise price of A$0.4375, and 2,000,000 broker warrants at an exercise price of A$0.50.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and December 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3724

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a tenement package of mineral claims located in the Southern Cross region located 370km east of Perth, Western Australia.

Consideration is the issuance of 32,000,000 common shares at the completion of the transaction, issuance of up to 14,018,691 common shares upon the achievement of certain milestones and providing the vendor with an up to AUS$2,000,000 secured loan facility.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024, October 11, 2024, and December 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3725

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec.11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3726

ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a purchase agreement dated September 24, 2024 (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a property consisting of one mining lease and four unpatented mining claims located in the Black River-Matheson area, east of Timmins, Ontario (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay a cash consideration of $20,000 and will issue 120,000 common shares to the vendor.

The Property is subject to a pre-existing 2% NSR payable to another arm's length party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3727

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3728

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $6,178,300



Offering: 19,930,000 units (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units"), with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, resulting in the issuance of 19,930,000 common shares and 9,965,000 attached warrants.



Offering Price: $0.31 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.44 per common share for a period of 24 months from closing



Overallotment Option: The Agent could purchase a maximum of 2,430,000 Units for overallotment purposes. This over-allotment option was fully exercised.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 1,195,800





Commission Terms: each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable for one Unit at $0.31 per Unit for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 20, 2023 and the Prospectus Supplement dated November 13, 2024, both of which are available on SEDAR+, and News Releases dated November 11, 2024, November 13, 2024, November 14, 2024 and November 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]