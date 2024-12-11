TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 11, 2024, 20:36 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3716
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: January 15, 2025
Record Date: December 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024
_______________________________________
24/12/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3717
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3718
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$117,500
|
Securities Issued:
|
11,750,000 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.01 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 18, 2024 and December 5, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3719
BQE WATER INC. ("BQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 2, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 64,120 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 14, 2024 to December 13, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3720
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$110,000
|
Offering:
|
7,333,333 Listed Shares with 7,333,333 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.015 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share for a 5-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 3, 2024, November 5, 2024, November 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3721
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$246,079.36
|
Offering:
|
3,075,992 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024, December 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3722
GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length transaction to settle a deed of release relating to the Emerald tenements.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$ nil
|
2,400,000 Common Shares
|
$nil
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2024 and December 5, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3723
GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
A$ 18,000,000.00
|
Offering:
|
72,000,000 Common Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
A$ 0.25 per Common Share.
|
|
Agent
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited
|
0
|
2,000,000
|
Euroz Hartleys Limited
|
0
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and December 5, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3724
GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a tenement package of mineral claims located in the Southern Cross region located 370km east of Perth, Western Australia.
Consideration is the issuance of 32,000,000 common shares at the completion of the transaction, issuance of up to 14,018,691 common shares upon the achievement of certain milestones and providing the vendor with an up to AUS$2,000,000 secured loan facility.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024, October 11, 2024, and December 5, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3725
NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec.11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3726
ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a purchase agreement dated September 24, 2024 (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a property consisting of one mining lease and four unpatented mining claims located in the Black River-Matheson area, east of Timmins, Ontario (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay a cash consideration of $20,000 and will issue 120,000 common shares to the vendor.
The Property is subject to a pre-existing 2% NSR payable to another arm's length party.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3727
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3728
VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$6,178,300
|
Offering:
|
19,930,000 units (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units"), with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, resulting in the issuance of 19,930,000 common shares and 9,965,000 attached warrants.
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.31 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.44 per common share for a period of 24 months from closing
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The Agent could purchase a maximum of 2,430,000 Units for overallotment purposes. This over-allotment option was fully exercised.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 1,195,800
|
Commission Terms: each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable for one Unit at $0.31 per Unit for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 20, 2023 and the Prospectus Supplement dated November 13, 2024, both of which are available on SEDAR+, and News Releases dated November 11, 2024, November 13, 2024, November 14, 2024 and November 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
