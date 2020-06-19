TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 19, 2020, 18:40 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0075
Payable Date: July 15, 2020
Record Date: June 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020
________________________________________
20/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Option Agreement dated June 15, 2020 between Merry Saltzman, Steven Kelem, Kevin Kelem, Martin Kelem and Michael Kelem (collectively the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase the Hermosa Project located in Arizona. Consideration is US$50,000 in the second year, 89,445 common shares in the first year and US$50,000 in common shares with a deemed price per share equal to a 20 day VWAP subject to a floor price of not less than $0.28 per share.
________________________________________
DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 20, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
20,000,001 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Doug Ramshaw
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Garrett Ainsworth
|
Y
|
64,000
|
Gavin Cooper
|
Y
|
25,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Arm's length finders received a cash commission totaling $60,036.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 8, 2020.
________________________________________
EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 08, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,499,996 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,499,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,499,996 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
166,666
|
Finder's Fee:
|
First Republic Capital Corporation
|
$59,999.98 cash; 1,000,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.06
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.06 until June 11,
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020 and further amended on May 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jean-Pierre Jutras
|
Y
|
1,100,000
|
Peter Megaw
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Barbara ONeill
|
Y
|
60,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
2,700,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Richardson GMP Limited
|
$2,000.00 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 13, 2020, between Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Mark Creasy and several entities controlled by Mark Creasy (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 55 mineral licenses, the remaining 30% interest in 20 additional tenements of which it currently holds a 70% interest in and a 70% interest in three (3) additional tenements (collectively, the "Tenements") - all located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the Tenements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 2,590,700 common shares to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2020.
________________________________________
OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,335,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Philippe Havard
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
200,000
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,069,990 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Greg Wong
|
Y
|
980,000
|
Ash Wellington Investments Limited
|
Y
|
200,000
|
CEYX Properties Ltd.
|
Y
|
600,000
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). The Issuer has reserved 2,414,283 shares under the DRIP.
For more information, refer to the Issuer's press release dated June 15, 2020.
__________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 15, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 15, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on June 18, 2020, for proceeds of $4,020,500.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. had an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,402,500 shares at the Offering price of $0.43 per share. The over-allotment option was exercised in full, generating additional proceeds of $603,075. Total proceeds raised were $4,623,575.
Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on May 27, 2020 and June 18, 2020.
|
Underwriter:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Offering:
|
10,752,500 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$0.43 per share
|
Underwriters Fee:
|
645,150 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.43
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated June 1, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and 1240089 B.C. Ltd. (John Bakus) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in 11 minerals claims comprising 1,600 hectares near Ymir in southern British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will issue 600,000 shares.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]