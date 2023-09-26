VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20

Payable Date: October 31, 2023

Record Date: September 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 10, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 7, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 28, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 11, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 10, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 28, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

23/09/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Sept. 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 31,826,596 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 15,913,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,913,298 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 3,517,796



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $123,206.79 N/A 1,895,310

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.065 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 6, 2023, and September 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:41 p.m. PST Sept. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the pro visions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,957,450 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 3,478,721 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,478,721 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a one-year period

$0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 6 2,136,816 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 2,368,181



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2023, and September 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,650,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 9,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,650,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 27, 2023 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 20, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commission on July 20, 2023. The Base Shelf Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement occurred on August 4, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,993,450 (the "Offering").

Offering: 14,956,590 non-flow through Units ("HD Units"). Each HD Unit consists of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) non-flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "HD Warrant")





11,262,500 flow-through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.22 per HD Unit

$0.24 per FT Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each HD Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance





Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Agent(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Agent(s) Fees: Aggregate cash commission of $323,227.65 and 1,409,308 warrants, with each warrant entitling the Agents to acquire an additional HD unit at an exercise price of $0.22 until August 4, 2025.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents may over-allot the HD Units in connection with the Offering and the Company has granted to the Agents, an option to purchase an additional 4,090,909 HD Units at $0.22 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of $900,000, until September 3, 2023.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated August 4, 2023 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 27, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on July 27, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2023, July 28, 2023 and August 4, 2022.

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2023:

Number of HD Shares: 3,287,931 non-flow through units ("HD Units"). Each HD Unit consists of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) non flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "HD Warrant")



Number of FT Shares: 266,666 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.22 per HD Unit

$0.24 per FT Unit



Warrants: 1,643,966 whole HD Warrants to purchase 1,643,966 shares

133,333 whole FT Warrants to purchase 133,333 shares



Warrant Price: Each HD Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance

Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent(s) Fee: $23,620.35 N/A 106,638

Agent(s) Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the Agents to purchase one HD Unit or one FD Unit at an exercise price of $0.22 for period of two (2) years until August 4, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on August 4, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

