Nov 05, 2024, 23:16 ET

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3280

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at open of Market November 7, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3281

FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")
[formerly SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated October 31, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 7, 2024, the common shares of Future Fuels Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Saville Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: 

unlimited

shares with no par value of which

 

Escrow:

30,997,369

nil

shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Trading Symbol:

CUSIP Number:

Odyssey Trust Company

FTUR                     (new)

36118K108            (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3282

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, November 7, 2024, under the symbol "VZLA".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX Venture Exchange after the close of business of Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3283

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, November 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3284

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.  ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3285

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

11,459,093

Current Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 6, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 6, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,709,093 common shares with 14,709,093 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 3,250,000 have been exercised. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 20, 2020.

For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated October 29, 2024.

RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription 
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons :

11 459 093

Date d'échéance actuelle des bons :

Le 6 novembre 2024

Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :

Le 6 novembre 2025

Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,25 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 709 093 actions ordinaires et 14 709 093 bons de souscription, de laquelle 3 250 000 ont déjà été exercés. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 novembre 2020.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 29 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3286

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled:

$90,000

Securities Issued:

545,454 Listed Shares

Issue Price:

$0.165 per Listed Share


Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release dated October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3287

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length share exchange with PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (PureWave). In exchange for 17,200,000 of the Company's shares the Company will acquire all 17,200,000 issued and outstanding shares of PureWave.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2024 and November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3288

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

4,100,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 24, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 24, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10


Number of Warrants: 

2,505,385

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 24, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 

November 24, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,100,000 common shares with 4,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, and 5,010,770 flow-through common shares with 2,505,385 flow-through share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3289

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,725,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $572,500.

Number of Creditors:                 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares

Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

2

$572,500

$0.10

5,725,000





Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3290

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$11,000,358


Offering:

33,336,000 common shares

28,572,000 flow-through common shares

39,683,000 premium flow-through common shares


Offering Price:

$0.09 per common share

$0.105 per flow-through common share

$0.126 per premium flow-through common share

Commissions in Securities:

Shares

Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead)

N/A

3,693,736

Research Capital Corporation

N/A

2,401,724





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one
common share at $0.09 for a 2-year period.




Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 05, 2024 and
October 01, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3291

SAGA METALS CORP. ("SAGA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 4, 2024, the Company's Amended and Restated Long Form Prospectus dated August 30, 2024, amending and restating the Long Form Prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act of each province.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the second and final tranche offering under the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on November 4, 2024, for gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

Agent:

Research Capital Corporation


Offering:

554,250 Non Flow-through shares, with 277,125 warrants attached

Share Price:

$0.40 per share


Offering:

1,030,751 Flow-through shares, with 515,375 warrants attached

Share Price:

$0.48 per share


Offering:

666,667 Charity Flow-through shares, with 333,333 warrants attached

Share Price:

$0.60 per share


Warrant Terms:

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.60 until September
23, 2026.


Agents' Warrants:

146,308 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.60
per share to September 23, 2026.

The Agent was also paid $69,666.85 cash commission and $5,000 cash corporate finance fee from the gross proceeds of the Offering.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3292

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:

$5,349,171.18


Offering:

89,152,853 Listed Shares with 44,576,421 warrants







Offering Price:

$0.06 per Listed Share







Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period


Commissions in Securities:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

3,767,153






Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period.



Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 15, 2024, August 19, 2024,
October 4, 2024 and November 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3293

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$500,000.00

Offering:

5,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares")

Offering Price:

$0.10 per Common Share

  Commissions in Securities:

 N/A


Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated October 18, 2024, and November
4, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3294

MAPATH CAPITAL CORP. ("MPTH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 5, 2024
NEX Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement





Offering:

$ 100,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into units 2,000,000 units with 1,000,000 warrants attached





Conversion Price:

$0.05 per Listed Share for first year


$0.10 per Listed Share for second year





Maturity date:

24 months from the date of issuance





Interest rate:

10% per annum





Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.05 per Listed Share for a one year period.





Commissions in Securities:




Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/a

N/a




Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 11, 2023

_______________________________________

