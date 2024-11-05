VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3280

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at open of Market November 7, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3281

FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")

[formerly SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated October 31, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 7, 2024, the common shares of Future Fuels Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Saville Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which Escrow: 30,997,369 nil shares are issued and outstanding







Transfer Agent: Trading Symbol: CUSIP Number: Odyssey Trust Company FTUR (new) 36118K108 (new)



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3282

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, November 7, 2024, under the symbol "VZLA".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX Venture Exchange after the close of business of Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3283

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, November 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3284

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3285

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 11,459,093

Current Expiry Date of Warrants: November 6, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 6, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25









These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,709,093 common shares with 14,709,093 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 3,250,000 have been exercised. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 20, 2020.

For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated October 29, 2024.

RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 11 459 093 Date d'échéance actuelle des bons : Le 6 novembre 2024 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 6 novembre 2025 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 709 093 actions ordinaires et 14 709 093 bons de souscription, de laquelle 3 250 000 ont déjà été exercés. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 novembre 2020.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 29 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3286

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $90,000 Securities Issued: 545,454 Listed Shares Issue Price: $0.165 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3287

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length share exchange with PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (PureWave). In exchange for 17,200,000 of the Company's shares the Company will acquire all 17,200,000 issued and outstanding shares of PureWave.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2024 and November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3288

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 4,100,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10





Number of Warrants: 2,505,385 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,100,000 common shares with 4,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, and 5,010,770 flow-through common shares with 2,505,385 flow-through share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3289

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,725,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $572,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $572,500 $0.10 5,725,000









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3290

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $11,000,358



Offering: 33,336,000 common shares

28,572,000 flow-through common shares

39,683,000 premium flow-through common shares



Offering Price: $0.09 per common share

$0.105 per flow-through common share

$0.126 per premium flow-through common share

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead) N/A 3,693,736

Research Capital Corporation N/A 2,401,724









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one

common share at $0.09 for a 2-year period.







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 05, 2024 and

October 01, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3291

SAGA METALS CORP. ("SAGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 4, 2024, the Company's Amended and Restated Long Form Prospectus dated August 30, 2024, amending and restating the Long Form Prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act of each province.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the second and final tranche offering under the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on November 4, 2024, for gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 554,250 Non Flow-through shares, with 277,125 warrants attached Share Price: $0.40 per share



Offering: 1,030,751 Flow-through shares, with 515,375 warrants attached Share Price: $0.48 per share



Offering: 666,667 Charity Flow-through shares, with 333,333 warrants attached Share Price: $0.60 per share



Warrant Terms: Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.60 until September

23, 2026.



Agents' Warrants: 146,308 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.60

per share to September 23, 2026.

The Agent was also paid $69,666.85 cash commission and $5,000 cash corporate finance fee from the gross proceeds of the Offering.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3292

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement





Gross Proceeds: $5,349,171.18





Offering: 89,152,853 Listed Shares with 44,576,421 warrants















Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share















Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period





Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A 3,767,153













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period.







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 15, 2024, August 19, 2024,

October 4, 2024 and November 4, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3293

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000.00 Offering: 5,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") Offering Price: $0.10 per Common Share Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 18, 2024, and November

4, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3294

MAPATH CAPITAL CORP. ("MPTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Offering: $ 100,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into units 2,000,000 units with 1,000,000 warrants attached











Conversion Price: $0.05 per Listed Share for first year





$0.10 per Listed Share for second year











Maturity date: 24 months from the date of issuance











Interest rate: 10% per annum











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a one year period.











Commissions in Securities:









Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a N/a







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 11, 2023





_______________________________________

