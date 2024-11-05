TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Nov 05, 2024, 23:16 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3280
LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at open of Market November 7, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3281
FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")
[formerly SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors resolution dated October 31, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening November 7, 2024, the common shares of Future Fuels Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Saville Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
30,997,369
nil
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
Trading Symbol:
CUSIP Number:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
FTUR (new)
36118K108 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3282
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, November 7, 2024, under the symbol "VZLA".
As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX Venture Exchange after the close of business of Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
_______________________________________
24/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3283
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, November 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3284
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3285
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
11,459,093
|
Current Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 6, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 6, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.25
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,709,093 common shares with 14,709,093 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 3,250,000 have been exercised. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 20, 2020.
For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated October 29, 2024.
RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
|
Nombre de bons :
|
11 459 093
|
Date d'échéance actuelle des bons :
|
Le 6 novembre 2024
|
Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :
|
Le 6 novembre 2025
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,25 $
Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 709 093 actions ordinaires et 14 709 093 bons de souscription, de laquelle 3 250 000 ont déjà été exercés. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 novembre 2020.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 29 octobre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3286
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$90,000
|
Securities Issued:
|
545,454 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.165 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3287
LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length share exchange with PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (PureWave). In exchange for 17,200,000 of the Company's shares the Company will acquire all 17,200,000 issued and outstanding shares of PureWave.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2024 and November 5, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3288
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
4,100,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 24, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 24, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
|
Number of Warrants:
|
2,505,385
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 24, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 24, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.125
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,100,000 common shares with 4,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, and 5,010,770 flow-through common shares with 2,505,385 flow-through share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3289
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,725,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $572,500.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$572,500
|
$0.10
|
5,725,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3290
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$11,000,358
|
Offering:
|
33,336,000 common shares
|
28,572,000 flow-through common shares
|
39,683,000 premium flow-through common shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per common share
|
$0.105 per flow-through common share
|
$0.126 per premium flow-through common share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead)
|
N/A
|
3,693,736
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
N/A
|
2,401,724
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 05, 2024 and
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3291
SAGA METALS CORP. ("SAGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective September 4, 2024, the Company's Amended and Restated Long Form Prospectus dated August 30, 2024, amending and restating the Long Form Prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act of each province.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the second and final tranche offering under the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on November 4, 2024, for gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.
|
Agent:
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
Offering:
|
554,250 Non Flow-through shares, with 277,125 warrants attached
|
Share Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Offering:
|
1,030,751 Flow-through shares, with 515,375 warrants attached
|
Share Price:
|
$0.48 per share
|
Offering:
|
666,667 Charity Flow-through shares, with 333,333 warrants attached
|
Share Price:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Warrant Terms:
|
Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.60 until September
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
146,308 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.60
The Agent was also paid $69,666.85 cash commission and $5,000 cash corporate finance fee from the gross proceeds of the Offering.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3292
TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,349,171.18
|
Offering:
|
89,152,853 Listed Shares with 44,576,421 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
3,767,153
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 15, 2024, August 19, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3293
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000.00
|
Offering:
|
5,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares")
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Common Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 18, 2024, and November
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-3294
MAPATH CAPITAL CORP. ("MPTH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2024
NEX Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$ 100,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into units 2,000,000 units with 1,000,000 warrants attached
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for first year
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for second year
|
Maturity date:
|
24 months from the date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a one year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/a
|
N/a
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 11, 2023
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article