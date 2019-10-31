VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 11, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 4, 2019, the shares of Avanti Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,464,429 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: AVN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 053498 40 8 (new)

________________________________________

ALBA MINERALS LTD. ("AA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business November 4, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on CSE.

________________________________________

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2019 effective at the open, Monday, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended; the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 13, 2019, the shares of the Company were halted from trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

[formerly Aftermath Silver Ltd. ("AAG.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

NEX Company

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Monday, November 4, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 4, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from AAG.H to AAG.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,872,833 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Acquisition of up to a 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project:

The Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo") dated June 22, 2018, as amended, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project located in Chile through the purchase of Halo's shares in the Chilean holding company Minera Cachinal S.A. In consideration of the acquisition of the 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project the Company issued to Halo a convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture") in the principal amount of $1,575,000 which is convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.20 at the option of Halo. The principal amount of the Convertible Debenture is to be repaid in accordance with the following schedule:

(a) $250,000 on closing;



(b) $250,000 on or before six months following closing;



(c) $525,000 on or before the first anniversary of closing; and



(d) $550,000 on or before 18 months following closing

For further information see the Company's news release dated January 15, 2019 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2019, June 27, 2019, July 19, 2019 and July 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 31,985,462 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 15,992,731 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,992,731 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a 36 month period



Number of Placees: 120 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sheryl Dhillon Y 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated October 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

19/10/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of an option to acquire up to 70% of the Company's interests in the Blue Moon Project in California (the "Property") pursuant to a farm-in and joint venture agreement dated August 26, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Platina Resources Limited ("Platina"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Platina may acquire an initial 50% interest in the Property by spending $3,000,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures within eighteen months and by paying the Company $250,000 in cash or shares. Within 30 days of earning the initial 50% interest, Platina may acquire an additional 20% interest by spending a further $3,750,000 within eighteen months on qualifying expenditures, and by paying the Company $500,000 in cash or shares. This is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fee is payable.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2019 and October 24, 2019.

________________________________________

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,260,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,130,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 24 months and $0.10 for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of $3,200 in cash and 64,000 broker warrants payable to Leede

Jones Gable. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at $0.075 for a period of 24 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated October 11, 2019 and October 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,759,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 6,728,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,728,666 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Justin Bourassa Y 105,000 Jeremy Yaseniuk Y 105,000 John Willliamson Y 410,000 678119 alberta Ltd Y 410,000 (John Williamson)







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $3,160.50 cash; 21,070 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $5,250.00 cash; 35,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $5,649.00 cash; 37,660 warrants Richardson GMP Ltd $1,050.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $6,300.00 cash; 42,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years, accelerator triggered with 10 consecutive trading

days > $0.35

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.07 p.m. PST, October 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to a unanimous shareholder agreement dated September 17, 2019 (the "Agreement") among E3 Metals Corp. (the "Company"), FMC Lithium USA Corp. ("Livent") and 2216747 Alberta Ltd. ("Devco"), pursuant to which the Company and Livent formed a joint venture subsidiary (Devco), which is owned on a 50/50 basis by the Company and Livent, and the parties will collaborate to develop low-cost lithium extraction technology using both Livent's and the Company's intellectual property, resources and team members (the "Project"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Livent has agreed to fund the Project in an amount up to US $5.5 million (the "Project Financing"), including an initial tranche of US $1.5 million (the "Initial Financing").

Pursuant to a financial advisory consulting agreement dated April 26, 2018, as amended on September 17, 2019, between Hampson Equities, Ltd. ("HEL") and the Company, finder's fees comprised of 6% cash and 6% warrants are payable to HEL based on the total amount of the Project Financing, if and when paid. In connection with the payment of the Initial Financing, 101,935 common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at a price of $1.17 per share until October 10, 2021 (the "Finder's Warrants") were issued to HEL. A cash payment of US $90,000 is also payable to HEL in connection with the Payment of the Initial Financing.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that the Initial Financing was advanced on October 10, 2019. The Exchange's acceptance at this time applies to 1,698,918 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.17 per share in connection with the payment of the Initial Financing, which shares are reserved for issuance in the event Livent elects to proceed with its right to convert its Devco ownership into common shares of the Company after funding the full Project Financing (in accordance with the terms of the Agreement), as well as the 101,935 Finder's Warrants and US $90,000 cash payment payable to HEL. Any further issuance of securities of the Company pursuant to the Agreement is subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 10, 2019, September 30, 2019 and September 18, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,826,350 shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $$589,581.02.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Karen Dyczkowski Y $60,598.36 $0.06 1,009,973 Terrence Filbert Y $17,561.97 $0.06 292,700 Omazo Ventures







(Alan McMillan) Y $37,601.94 $0.06 626,699 Cross Davis Y $37,500 $0.06 625,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CAPITAL CORP. ("GLIN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 28, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 28, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 3, 2019 and further amended on September 27, 2019 and October 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common share units ("Units")

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share

purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit



Warrants: 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a three year period following closing date. The Warrants are

alsosubject to an acceleration clause whereby, if the volume weighted

averagetrading price of the common shares on TSXV is greater than

$1.00 for a periodof 10 consecutive dates following the date that is

four months and one day afterthe closing date, the Company will

have the option to accelerate the exercise of the Warrants. The new

expiry date will then be the 30th day following the notice of the option



Number of Placees: 30 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $494,194 cash and 1,209,565 Broker Warrants

Eight Capital Corp. – $98,493 cash and 259,193 Broker Warrants

Laurentian Bank Securities - $65,662 cash and 172,795 Broker Warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $32,831 cash and 86,398 Broker Warrants

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.40 for three years from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 22, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IPLAYCO CORPORATION LTD. ("IPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.23 a.m. PST, October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IPLAYCO CORPORATION LTD. ("IPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.30 a.m. PST, October 31, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Dragon Hill Creation Limited Y 1,000,000 (Shing Lee)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,334,000 total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 4,458,000 October 31, 2019

2,575,000 November 30, 2019

1,301,000 December 18, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: 4,458,000 October 31, 2020

2,575,000 November 30, 2020

1,301,000 December 18, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,334,000 shares with 8,334,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2018..

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,323,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $198,450.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Nelson W. Baker Geological Y $107,500 $0.15 716,667 Services Ltd. (Nelson Baker)







TBC Ventures Ltd Y $25,000 $0.15 166,667 (Barry Coughlin)







Brad Baker Y $50,000 $0.15 333,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,111,111 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$500,000.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Gordon Glenn Y $50,000 $0.45 111,111 Chris Irwin Y $50,000 $0.45 111,111 Brian Robertson Y $50,000 $0.45 111,111 James White Y $50,000 $0.45 111,111 2349809 Ontario Corp







(Gordon Glenn) Y $241,501 $0.45 536,668

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.28 a.m. PST, October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,596,152 units

1,936,750 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per unit

$0.16 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,298,076 warrants to purchase 2,298,076 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Michel Boily Y 6,250 Normand Goulet Y 12,500

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totalizing $24,550

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 29, 2019.

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. («STH»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 596 152 unités

1 936 750 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,13 $ par unité

0,16 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 298 076 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 298 076 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice: 0,20 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 22 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Michel Boily Y 6 250 Normand Goulet Y 12 500

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totale de 24 550 $ en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 22, 2019 between WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company") and 0942903 B.C. Ltd. whereby the Company acquires 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of Spring Medical Centre Ltd. located in Burnaby, British Columbia. Consideration at closing is $333,500 cash and 100,124 common shares with an additional aggregate cash payment of $200,100 paid quarterly staged over the following three-year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019.

________________________________________

