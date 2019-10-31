TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 11, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, November 4, 2019, the shares of Avanti Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
3,464,429
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AVN
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
053498 40 8
|
(new)
________________________________________
ALBA MINERALS LTD. ("AA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business November 4, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on CSE.
________________________________________
VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2019 effective at the open, Monday, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended; the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 13, 2019, the shares of the Company were halted from trading.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
[formerly Aftermath Silver Ltd. ("AAG.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
NEX Company
Aftermath Silver Ltd. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Monday, November 4, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening, Monday, November 4, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from AAG.H to AAG.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
60,872,833 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
Acquisition of up to a 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project:
The Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo") dated June 22, 2018, as amended, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project located in Chile through the purchase of Halo's shares in the Chilean holding company Minera Cachinal S.A. In consideration of the acquisition of the 80% interest in the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project the Company issued to Halo a convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture") in the principal amount of $1,575,000 which is convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.20 at the option of Halo. The principal amount of the Convertible Debenture is to be repaid in accordance with the following schedule:
|
(a)
|
$250,000 on closing;
|
(b)
|
$250,000 on or before six months following closing;
|
(c)
|
$525,000 on or before the first anniversary of closing; and
|
(d)
|
$550,000 on or before 18 months following closing
For further information see the Company's news release dated January 15, 2019 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2019, June 27, 2019, July 19, 2019 and July 24, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
31,985,462 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,992,731 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,992,731 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a 36 month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
120 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Sheryl Dhillon
|
Y
|
250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated October 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
19/10/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of an option to acquire up to 70% of the Company's interests in the Blue Moon Project in California (the "Property") pursuant to a farm-in and joint venture agreement dated August 26, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Platina Resources Limited ("Platina"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Platina may acquire an initial 50% interest in the Property by spending $3,000,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures within eighteen months and by paying the Company $250,000 in cash or shares. Within 30 days of earning the initial 50% interest, Platina may acquire an additional 20% interest by spending a further $3,750,000 within eighteen months on qualifying expenditures, and by paying the Company $500,000 in cash or shares. This is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fee is payable.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2019 and October 24, 2019.
________________________________________
BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,260,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,130,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a period of 24 months and $0.10 for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of $3,200 in cash and 64,000 broker warrants payable to Leede
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated October 11, 2019 and October 30, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,759,666 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,728,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,728,666 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Justin Bourassa
|
Y
|
105,000
|
Jeremy Yaseniuk
|
Y
|
105,000
|
John Willliamson
|
Y
|
410,000
|
678119 alberta Ltd
|
Y
|
410,000
|
(John Williamson)
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$3,160.50 cash; 21,070 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc
|
$5,250.00 cash; 35,000 warrants
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$5,649.00 cash; 37,660 warrants
|
Richardson GMP Ltd
|
$1,050.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc
|
$6,300.00 cash; 42,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 years, accelerator triggered with 10 consecutive trading
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1.07 p.m. PST, October 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to a unanimous shareholder agreement dated September 17, 2019 (the "Agreement") among E3 Metals Corp. (the "Company"), FMC Lithium USA Corp. ("Livent") and 2216747 Alberta Ltd. ("Devco"), pursuant to which the Company and Livent formed a joint venture subsidiary (Devco), which is owned on a 50/50 basis by the Company and Livent, and the parties will collaborate to develop low-cost lithium extraction technology using both Livent's and the Company's intellectual property, resources and team members (the "Project"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Livent has agreed to fund the Project in an amount up to US $5.5 million (the "Project Financing"), including an initial tranche of US $1.5 million (the "Initial Financing").
Pursuant to a financial advisory consulting agreement dated April 26, 2018, as amended on September 17, 2019, between Hampson Equities, Ltd. ("HEL") and the Company, finder's fees comprised of 6% cash and 6% warrants are payable to HEL based on the total amount of the Project Financing, if and when paid. In connection with the payment of the Initial Financing, 101,935 common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at a price of $1.17 per share until October 10, 2021 (the "Finder's Warrants") were issued to HEL. A cash payment of US $90,000 is also payable to HEL in connection with the Payment of the Initial Financing.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that the Initial Financing was advanced on October 10, 2019. The Exchange's acceptance at this time applies to 1,698,918 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.17 per share in connection with the payment of the Initial Financing, which shares are reserved for issuance in the event Livent elects to proceed with its right to convert its Devco ownership into common shares of the Company after funding the full Project Financing (in accordance with the terms of the Agreement), as well as the 101,935 Finder's Warrants and US $90,000 cash payment payable to HEL. Any further issuance of securities of the Company pursuant to the Agreement is subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 10, 2019, September 30, 2019 and September 18, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,826,350 shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $$589,581.02.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
9 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Karen Dyczkowski
|
Y
|
$60,598.36
|
$0.06
|
1,009,973
|
Terrence Filbert
|
Y
|
$17,561.97
|
$0.06
|
292,700
|
Omazo Ventures
|
(Alan McMillan)
|
Y
|
$37,601.94
|
$0.06
|
626,699
|
Cross Davis
|
Y
|
$37,500
|
$0.06
|
625,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CAPITAL CORP. ("GLIN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 28, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 28, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 3, 2019 and further amended on September 27, 2019 and October 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
25,000,000 common share units ("Units")
|
Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 for a three year period following closing date. The Warrants are
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $494,194 cash and 1,209,565 Broker Warrants
|
Eight Capital Corp. – $98,493 cash and 259,193 Broker Warrants
|
Laurentian Bank Securities - $65,662 cash and 172,795 Broker Warrants
|
PI Financial Corp. - $32,831 cash and 86,398 Broker Warrants
Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.40 for three years from the closing date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 22, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IPLAYCO CORPORATION LTD. ("IPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.23 a.m. PST, October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
IPLAYCO CORPORATION LTD. ("IPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.30 a.m. PST, October 31, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Dragon Hill Creation Limited
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
(Shing Lee)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
8,334,000 total
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
4,458,000 October 31, 2019
|
2,575,000 November 30, 2019
|
1,301,000 December 18, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
4,458,000 October 31, 2020
|
2,575,000 November 30, 2020
|
1,301,000 December 18, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,334,000 shares with 8,334,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2018..
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,323,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $198,450.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Nelson W. Baker Geological
|
Y
|
$107,500
|
$0.15
|
716,667
|
Services Ltd. (Nelson Baker)
|
TBC Ventures Ltd
|
Y
|
$25,000
|
$0.15
|
166,667
|
(Barry Coughlin)
|
Brad Baker
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.15
|
333,333
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,111,111 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$500,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
9 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Gordon Glenn
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.45
|
111,111
|
Chris Irwin
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.45
|
111,111
|
Brian Robertson
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.45
|
111,111
|
James White
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.45
|
111,111
|
2349809 Ontario Corp
|
(Gordon Glenn)
|
Y
|
$241,501
|
$0.45
|
536,668
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.28 a.m. PST, October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,596,152 units
|
1,936,750 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per unit
|
$0.16 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,298,076 warrants to purchase 2,298,076 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Michel Boily
|
Y
|
6,250
|
Normand Goulet
|
Y
|
12,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Two finders received a cash commission totalizing $24,550
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 29, 2019.
STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. («STH»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 octobre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
4 596 152 unités
|
1 936 750 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,13 $ par unité
|
0,16 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
2 298 076 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 298 076 actions
|
Prix d'exercice:
|
0,20 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
22 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Michel Boily
|
Y
|
6 250
|
Normand Goulet
|
Y
|
12 500
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totale de 24 550 $ en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 octobre 2019.
________________________________________
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 22, 2019 between WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company") and 0942903 B.C. Ltd. whereby the Company acquires 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of Spring Medical Centre Ltd. located in Burnaby, British Columbia. Consideration at closing is $333,500 cash and 100,124 common shares with an additional aggregate cash payment of $200,100 paid quarterly staged over the following three-year period.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019.
________________________________________
