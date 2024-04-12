VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ -

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 18, 2024; October 16, 2024

Record Date: June 26, 2024; September 25, 2024

Ex-dividend Date June 26, 2024; September 25, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1073

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures, Amendment, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listings-Debentures, Amendment

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated October 26, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the trading terms of the listed debentures (the "Debentures") as described in referenced Bulletin.

Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") announced on April 11, 2024 that it intends to defer semi-annual interest payments due April 30, 2024.

As a result of the Company's announcement, the Debentures were halted at the open on April 12, 2024. The halt has been effected for the purpose of enabling the Exchange to reflect the fact that all trades in the Debentures will commence trading on April 16, 2024 on an interest flat basis until further notice. The Exchange will not report accrued interest regarding any trades made on an interest flat basis to Participating Organizations. All trades made prior to the trading halt are made on an accrued interest basis.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 21, 2021 and news releases dated October 12, 2021, October 13, 2021, October 28, 2021 and April 11, 2024.

Resume Trading

Effective at the open, April 16, 2024, trading of the Debentures will resume.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1074

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:

Number of Shares: 39,999,999 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 19,999,993 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,999,993 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 82 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 13 7,232,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $290,490.90 N/A 1,949,953 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 15, 2024 and March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1075

ATHA ENERGY CORP. ("SASK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Australian amended and restated scheme implementation deed dated January 25, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and 92 Energy Limited ("92E"). The Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding fully paid ordinary shares of 92E by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "92E Scheme").

Pursuant to the 92E Scheme, on April 11, 2024, 92E shareholders on record as at 4:00 p.m. (AWST) on April 4, 2024, received 0.5834 of a common share of the Company. The 92E Scheme was approved by the 92E shareholders at a meeting by the requisite majorities under the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). In the aggregate, ATHA issued 65,794,682 ATHA Shares under the 92E Scheme.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2023, January 25,

2024, February 7, 2024, February 21, 2024, March 25, 2024, March 27, 2024, and April 11, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1076

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 34,390,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 28, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 28, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 34,390,000 shares with 34,390,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1077

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1078

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, April 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1079

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,373,327 common shares and 9,373,327 common share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $3,749,332.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: Nil

Warrants: 9,373,327 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,373,327 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 per common share for a period of 36 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated 19 mars 2024.

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 9 373 327 actions ordinaires et 9 373 327 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 3 749 332 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 8 créanciers

Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro : Aucune

Bons de souscription : 9 373 327 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 373 327 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,70 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 mars 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1080

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, April 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1081

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1082

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2024:

Number of Units: 26,000,000 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placee: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 885,722





Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement 4 2,200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 31,150 N/a 623,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 03, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1083

SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024 and April 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 1,120,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,210 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 11, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1084

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,406,250 charity CMETC flow-through shares

2,593,750 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.64 per charity CMETC flow-through share $0.56 per charity flow-through share

Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1085

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated February 21, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in two mineral claims comprising the Copper Pit project. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor 100,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, after which 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading. In addition, the Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby an additional 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading every four months thereafter.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2024, and April 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

