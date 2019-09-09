TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, and news release issued September 9, 2019, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: September 16, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2019
________________________________________
19/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.48 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.51 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,220,922 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Glen Parsons
|
Y
|
2,198,432
|
Genco Professional Services Ltd
|
(Sharon Cooper)
|
Y
|
398,167
|
Ron Ho
|
Y
|
63,067
|
Eric Roth
|
Y
|
74,067
|
Derk Hartman
|
Y
|
370,366
|
Andre Chubb
|
Y
|
370,367
|
Sandstorm Gold Ltd
|
Y
|
2,222,222
|
Capital DI Limited
|
Y
|
8,333,334
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 5, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.37 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 15, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.08
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Stephen Hughes
|
Y
|
700,000
|
Antman Holdings PTY Ltd
|
Y
|
1,100,000
|
(Anthony Manini)
|
Lemae PTY Ltd. as Trustee
|
Y
|
700,000
|
(Zimi Meka )
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated December 04, 2018, joint operating agreements dated April 15, 2019 and farm out agreement dated March 07, 2019 (collectively the "Agreements"), between the Company and Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera"), in connection with the disposition of 33.33% working interest in the 'Corentyne Block' and 'Demerara Block' (collectively "the Blocks"), located in Guyana, owned and operated by CGX Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Under the terms of the Agreements, the aggregate USD$33,333,000 signing bonus from Frontera will be satisfied via cash payment of USD$8,500,851 by Frontera, and an offset of USD$24,832,149 of debt payable to Frontera by CGX.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 04, 2018, January 11, 2019, February 01, 2019, May 03, 2019 and May 28, 2019.
________________________________________
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
7,022,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
369 Terminal Holdings Ltd
|
Y
|
800,000
|
(Michael Scholz)
|
Michael Scholz
|
Y
|
1,540,000
|
Kevin Brewer
|
Y
|
80,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable
|
$6,032.00 cash
________________________________________
EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,043,200 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,521,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,521,600 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Other
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Frank Callaghan
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]
|
P
|
600,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Generic Capital Corp.
|
$54,320.00 cash; 563,200 warrants
|
Makie Research
|
$3,200.00 cash; 32,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$20,560.00 cash; 205,600 warrants
|
National Bank Financial Inc.
|
$8,400.00 cash; 64,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
30 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on April 30, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,750,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 until April 30, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 2.45 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 21, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,798,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
42 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Keith Henderson
|
Y
|
1,200,000
|
KF Business Ventures LP
|
Y
|
10,000,000
|
(Robert Kopple)
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$42,175.00 cash; 337,400 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$66,937.50 cash; 535,500 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.125
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Non-transferable, expires one year from closing
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
14,252,400
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 24, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 24, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,252,400 common shares with 14,252,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 25, 2018.
________________________________________
MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.26 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,032,999 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
21,032,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,032,999 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.14
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
$0.14 until December 14, 2019, then $0.17 until Dec. 14, 2020, then $0.20
|
Number of Placees:
|
55 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Roland Butler
|
Y
|
340,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities
|
$111,900.00 cash; 143,500 warrants
|
Redplug Ic
|
$48,977.25 cash; 653,030 warrants
|
Sightline Wealth Management LP
|
$682.50 cash; 9,100 warrants
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$1,575.00 cash; 21,000 warrants
|
Sprott Capital Partners LP
|
$525.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.14
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
$0.14 until Dec 14/19, thereafter $0.17 until Dec 14/20 and
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,019,571 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,009,786 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,009,786 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.21 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
44 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable $1,470 cash and 10,500 warrants payable. Each warrant
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 708,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.24, in consideration of annual director fees provided to the company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
David Farrell
|
Y
|
$39,000
|
$0.24
|
162,500
|
Geoff Burns
|
Y
|
$31,500
|
$0.24
|
131,250
|
James McDonald
|
Y
|
$36,500
|
$0.24
|
152,083
|
Mark Sawyer
|
Y
|
$31,500
|
$0.24
|
131,250
|
Michael Haworth
|
Y
|
$31,500
|
$0.24
|
131,250
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
________________________________________
TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.09 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
