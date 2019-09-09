VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, and news release issued September 9, 2019, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: September 30, 2019

Record Date: September 16, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2019

19/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.48 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.51 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 19,220,922 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Glen Parsons Y 2,198,432 Genco Professional Services Ltd



(Sharon Cooper) Y 398,167 Ron Ho Y 63,067 Eric Roth Y 74,067 Derk Hartman Y 370,366 Andre Chubb Y 370,367 Sandstorm Gold Ltd Y 2,222,222 Capital DI Limited Y 8,333,334

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 5, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.37 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Hughes Y 700,000 Antman Holdings PTY Ltd Y 1,100,000 (Anthony Manini)



Lemae PTY Ltd. as Trustee

for Lemae Investment Trust Y 700,000 (Zimi Meka )





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated December 04, 2018, joint operating agreements dated April 15, 2019 and farm out agreement dated March 07, 2019 (collectively the "Agreements"), between the Company and Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera"), in connection with the disposition of 33.33% working interest in the 'Corentyne Block' and 'Demerara Block' (collectively "the Blocks"), located in Guyana, owned and operated by CGX Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the aggregate USD$33,333,000 signing bonus from Frontera will be satisfied via cash payment of USD$8,500,851 by Frontera, and an offset of USD$24,832,149 of debt payable to Frontera by CGX.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 04, 2018, January 11, 2019, February 01, 2019, May 03, 2019 and May 28, 2019.

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 7,022,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd Y 800,000 (Michael Scholz)



Michael Scholz Y 1,540,000 Kevin Brewer Y 80,000

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $6,032.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,043,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,521,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,521,600 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Frank Callaghan Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 600,000

Finder's Fee:

Generic Capital Corp. $54,320.00 cash; 563,200 warrants Makie Research $3,200.00 cash; 32,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $20,560.00 cash; 205,600 warrants National Bank Financial Inc. $8,400.00 cash; 64,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 30 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on April 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 until April 30, 2022



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 2.45 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 24,798,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Keith Henderson Y 1,200,000 KF Business Ventures LP Y 10,000,000 (Robert Kopple)





Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $42,175.00 cash; 337,400 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $66,937.50 cash; 535,500 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Non-transferable, expires one year from closing

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,252,400 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,252,400 common shares with 14,252,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 25, 2018.

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.26 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,032,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 21,032,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,032,999 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.14 until December 14, 2019, then $0.17 until Dec. 14, 2020, then $0.20

until December 14, 2021.



Number of Placees: 55 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Roland Butler Y 340,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities $111,900.00 cash; 143,500 warrants Redplug Ic $48,977.25 cash; 653,030 warrants Sightline Wealth Management LP $682.50 cash; 9,100 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $1,575.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Sprott Capital Partners LP $525.00 cash; 7,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.14 until Dec 14/19, thereafter $0.17 until Dec 14/20 and

thereafter $0.20 until Dec 14/21

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,019,571 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 3,009,786 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,009,786 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 44 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable $1,470 cash and 10,500 warrants payable. Each warrant

is exercisable into one common share at $0.21 until September 6, 2021,

subject to an acceleration clause

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 708,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.24, in consideration of annual director fees provided to the company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares David Farrell Y $39,000 $0.24 162,500 Geoff Burns Y $31,500 $0.24 131,250 James McDonald Y $36,500 $0.24 152,083 Mark Sawyer Y $31,500 $0.24 131,250 Michael Haworth Y $31,500 $0.24 131,250

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.09 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

