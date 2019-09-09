TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, and news release issued September 9, 2019,  the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company.  Therefore, effective, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

 ________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share:  $0.0125
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: September 16, 2019
Ex-dividend Date:  September 13, 2019

________________________________________

19/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.48 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ATEX RESOURCES INC.  ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.51 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 29, 2019:

Number of Shares:

19,220,922 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.09 per share


Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P 

 # of Shares

Glen Parsons

Y

2,198,432

Genco Professional Services Ltd

(Sharon Cooper)

Y

398,167

Ron Ho

Y

63,067

Eric Roth

Y

74,067

Derk Hartman

Y

370,366

Andre Chubb

Y

370,367

Sandstorm Gold Ltd

Y

2,222,222

Capital DI Limited

Y

8,333,334

                  

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 5, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP.  ("CD") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.37 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 15, 2019:

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share


Warrants:

5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.08


Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years


Number of Placees:

6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Stephen Hughes

Y

700,000

Antman Holdings PTY Ltd

Y

1,100,000

(Anthony  Manini)

Lemae PTY Ltd. as Trustee
for Lemae Investment Trust

Y

700,000

(Zimi Meka )

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated December 04, 2018, joint operating agreements dated April 15, 2019 and farm out agreement dated March 07, 2019 (collectively the "Agreements"), between the Company and Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera"), in connection with the disposition of 33.33% working interest in the 'Corentyne Block' and 'Demerara Block' (collectively "the Blocks"), located in Guyana, owned and operated by CGX Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the aggregate USD$33,333,000 signing bonus from Frontera will be satisfied via cash payment of USD$8,500,851 by Frontera, and an offset of USD$24,832,149 of debt payable to Frontera by CGX.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 04, 2018, January 11, 2019, February 01, 2019, May 03, 2019 and May 28, 2019.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:

Number of FT Shares:              

7,022,000 flow through shares


Purchase Price:                        

$0.065 per flow through share


Number of Placees:                  

9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name  

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

369 Terminal Holdings Ltd

Y

800,000

(Michael Scholz)

Michael Scholz

Y

1,540,000

Kevin Brewer

Y

80,000

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable 

$6,032.00 cash 

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP.  ("EDDY") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company      

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2019:

Number of Shares:

13,043,200 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share


Warrants:

6,521,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,521,600 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15


Warrant Term to Expiry:

Other


Number of Placees:

14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name       

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Frank Callaghan

Y

500,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]   

P

600,000

Finder's Fee:

Generic Capital Corp.               

$54,320.00 cash; 563,200 warrants

Makie Research                        

$3,200.00 cash; 32,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp.                     

$20,560.00 cash; 205,600 warrants

National Bank Financial Inc.      

$8,400.00 cash; 64,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.15


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

30 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on April 30, 2019:

Number of Shares:

9,500,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

CDN$0.05 per share


Warrants:

4,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,750,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 until April 30, 2022


Number of Placees:

5 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP.  ("ITR") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 2.45 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP.  ("ITR") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 21, 2019:

Number of Shares:

24,798,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.125 per share


Number of Placees:

42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                           

Name  

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P   

# of Shares

Keith Henderson

Y

1,200,000

KF Business Ventures LP

Y

10,000,000

(Robert Kopple)

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc.           

$42,175.00 cash; 337,400 warrants   

Leede Jones Gable Inc.            

$66,937.50 cash; 535,500 warrants                    

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.125


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Non-transferable, expires one year from closing

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

14,252,400

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 24, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 24, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,252,400 common shares with 14,252,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 25, 2018.

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.  ("MLR") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.26 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company                                                    

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2019:

Number of Shares:

21,032,999 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share


Warrants:

21,032,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,032,999 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.14


Warrant Term to Expiry:

$0.14 until December 14, 2019, then $0.17 until Dec. 14, 2020, then $0.20
until December 14, 2021.


Number of Placees:

55 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Roland Butler

Y

340,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]

P

100,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities

$111,900.00 cash; 143,500 warrants

Redplug Ic

$48,977.25 cash; 653,030 warrants

Sightline Wealth Management LP

$682.50 cash; 9,100 warrants    

Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$1,575.00 cash; 21,000 warrants

Sprott Capital Partners LP

$525.00 cash; 7,000 warrants    



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.14


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

$0.14 until Dec 14/19, thereafter $0.17 until Dec 14/20 and
thereafter $0.20 until Dec 14/21

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:

Number of Shares:

6,019,571 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.14 per share


Warrants:

3,009,786 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,009,786 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.21 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause


Number of Placees:

44 placees


Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $1,470 cash and 10,500 warrants payable.  Each warrant
is exercisable into one common share at $0.21 until September 6, 2021,
subject to an acceleration clause

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 708,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.24, in consideration of annual director fees provided to the company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Amount   

Deemed Price

Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

David Farrell

Y

$39,000

$0.24

162,500

Geoff Burns

Y

$31,500

$0.24

131,250

James McDonald

Y

$36,500

$0.24

152,083

Mark Sawyer

Y

$31,500

$0.24

131,250

Michael Haworth

Y

$31,500

$0.24

131,250

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2019:

Number of Shares:

7,500,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share


Warrants:

3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 for a two year period


Number of Placees:

1 placee

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP.  ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 9, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.09 a.m. PST, September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Sep 09, 2019, 19:10 ET