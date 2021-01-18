VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG.H")

[formerly Algold Resources Ltd. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain

Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of January 20, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ALG to ALG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT.H")

[formerly Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. ("ECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain

Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 20, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ECT to ECT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the warrants of Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 24,749,145 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated

September 1, 2020 of which

24,749,145 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: CAPITAL TRANSFER AGENCY ULC Trading Symbol: MN.WT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 562678110 (NEW)

Further to the bulletin dated October 02, 2020, the warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement on September 3, 2020. Each warrant entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Manganese X Energy Corp.at a price of $0.15 per share and will expire on September 3, 2023.

MEDIFOCUS INC. ("MFS.H")

[formerly Medifocus Inc. ("MFS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain

Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 20, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MFS to MFS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued September 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC. ("PEH.H")

[formerly Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. ("PEH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 20, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PEH to PEH.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued September 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No. 1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: February 16, 2021

Record Date: January 29, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: January 28, 2021

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.21

Payable Date: February 15, 2021

Record Date: February 1, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: January 29, 2021

21/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION. ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2020 and October 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period (to January 15, 2023)



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Financial Markets Inc. - $8,250.00 and 165,000 "B" Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share to January 15, 2023





Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,500.00 and 50,000 "B" Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share to January 15, 2023





PI Financial Corp. - $3,500.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 9, 2020 between Alderley Edge Investments Ltd. (Alan Pangbourne), Thezpaul Dhatt, 485374 BC LTd. (Harry Pokrandt) and Joshua Ngo (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Alderley Gold Corp., which holds the licence rights to a precious metals processing technology, for the consideration of 10 million shares, subject to a seven-year escrow requirement.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 8, 2020 (the "Agreement") between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), Humanacare Organizational Resources Inc. ("Humanacare"), First Health Care Services of Canada Inc. ("First Health"), Paul Duffy, Wendy Duffy, Carson Duffy Investments Inc., Spronic Holdings Ltd., Jamie Marcellus, JL Marcellus Holdings Inc. (collectively, the "Sellers") whereby First Health owns 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of HumanaCare and the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of First Health.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $6,300,000 and will issue 2,369,791 common shares at a deemed price of $2.88 per common share on closing and a performance based earnout payment payable by the issuance of 1,519,097 common shares at a deemed price of $2.88 per common share over a period of 2 years. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $2.62 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price. The first earnout is contingent on achieving a revenue of at least $4,000,000 for the period ended December 31, 2021. The second earnout is contingent on achieving a revenue of $5,000,000 for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2020 and January 12, 2021 for further details.

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated September 17, 2020 between Cortus Metals Inc.("Cortus"), Fremont Gold Ltd.("Fremont"), Intermont Exploration Corp. (the "Optionor") and Cortus Properties LLC (the "Optionee"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the 114 unpatented claims and 50% interest in 95 jointly owned claims, located in Humboldt county, Nevada, forming part of the Goldrun property. By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payment totaling US$20,000 and will issue 250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2020 for further details.

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2020 and January 5, 2021.

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 140,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to an arm's length lender in consideration of a US$29,000 loan.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2020.

GHP NOETIC SCIENCE-PSYCHEDELIC PHARMA INC. ("PSYF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, Jan. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 37,375,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 18,687,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,687,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 90 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[12 placees] P 5,540,500







Broker's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Beacon Securities

Limited and Tactex Asset Management Inc. have received and aggregate of

$424,250 in cash and 2,097,000 brokers' warrants, with each broker warrant

exercisable into one common share at $0.35 per share for 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a new release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing: (i) a Purchase Agreement dated October 20, 2020, among HighGold Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") wholly-owned subsidiary, Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica"), Golden Valley Mines Ltd. and Eldorado Gold (Quebec) Inc. whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in and to the Golden Valley Property consisting of twelve (12) single cell mining claims and three (3) boundary cell mining claims located in the district of Cochrane, Ontario. Glenn Mullan retains a 3.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which Epica may repurchase 1.5% for $1,000,000 cash; (ii) a Purchase Agreement dated October 30, 2020 between Epica and Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. ("Jubilee") whereby the Company acquired the Jubilee Property comprised of ten (10) patented claims, one (1) mining licence of occupation, one (1) unpatented mining claim (collectively, the "Subject Properties") and one (1) leasehold property consisting of sixteen (16) mining claims (the "Leasehold Claim") located in the district of Cochrane, Ontario. Jubilee retains a 2% NSR on the Subject Properties of which Epica may repurchase 1% for $2,000,000 cash and a 0.5% NSR on the Leasehold Claim; (iii) a Purchase Agreement dated December 9, 2020 among Epica and Royal Trust Corporation of Canada and Carter Finnell, trustees of the Estate of F.W. Schumacher (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in and to the Schumacher Property comprised of two mining claims located in the district of Cochrane, Ontario. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR of which Epica may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 cash. The aggregate consideration paid by the Company for the Golden Valley, Jubilee and Schumacher Properties is $100,000 cash and 424,976 common shares.

For more information refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020.

HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 591,875 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 591,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 591,875 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation two mineral property acquisition agreements ("Acquisition Agreements") dated December 1, 2020, between the Company and two separate Arm's Length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition Agreements, the Company will purchase from the Vendors a 100% interest in and to certain mining claims comprised of 7,425 hectares, on aggregate, in the Birch-Uchi region (the "Birch-Uchi Property") located in Ontario, Canada. The Company will provide the Vendors an aggregate consideration of $30,000 in cash payments and further issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.165 per common share for the total purchase price in exchange for the Birch-Uchi Property.

One of the Vendors will further retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR Royalty") on certain mineral claims within the Birch-Uchi Property, which will further be payable upon the commencement of commercial production. As per the terms of the Acquisition Agreements, the Company will also have the right, at any time, to purchase one-half of the NSR Royalty from the applicable vendor for $500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated January 15, 2021.

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an equity participation agreement ("Agreement") dated August 18, 2020, between the Company and Nou Life Sciences Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will the right, but not the obligation, to earn a 60% equity interest in the Vendor in return for an initial $2,500 upon signing of the Agreement and further providing an aggregate of $100,000 in cash payments for development expenses over a two year term.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered at Non-Arm's Length as a result of David Tam being a director for both the Company as well as the Vendor.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated August 18, 2020.

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 4, 2020 between Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton") and Jayden Resources Inc. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire a 55% interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar Properties located in the Skeena Mining Division, BC by making a cash payment of $180,000 ($25,000 in the first year) and incurring $2 million ($100,000 in the first year) exploration expenditures over 5 years. Additional 20% interest may be acquired by satisfying certain deliverables on or before the 15th anniversary of the effective date or 20th anniversary of the effective date.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020 and November 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 11,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Eaton Y 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 Placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 13, 2020 and January 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 06, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,139,785 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 15,139,785 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,139,785 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 59 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 1,185,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. $6,300.00 cash Kenneth A Macleod $10,560.30 cash Jonathan Hamway $6,390.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $1,680.00 cash PI Financial Corp. $12,600.00 cash Canaccord Genuity $14,233.80 cash Foster & Associates $3,780.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,217,503 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.84 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2020 and December 15, 2020.

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 49 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Clariden Capital Ltd. Y 50,000 (John Campbell Smyth)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 526,713 shares and 526,713 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $110,610.53.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Toby Pierce Y $11,065.21 $0.21 52,691 James Greig Y $11,065.21 $0.21 52,691









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[1 Creditor(s)] P $22,130.41 $0.21 105,382









Warrants: 526,713 share purchase warrants to purchase 526,713 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Jan. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, Jan. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:08 a.m. PST, Jan. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,027,779 shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per share



Warrants: 2,013,890 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,013,890 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 887,800 [8 placee(s)]



Finder's Fee: $67,666, plus 322,222 compensation options, each exercisable for a period of

two years at a price of $0.21 into one common share and one half of one warrant

at the same terms as above, payable to Foundation Markets Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,420,980 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $206,042:

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 4, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 18 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 420 980 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,145 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 206 042 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 26 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 janvier 2021.

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,759,440 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share



Warrants: 10,759,440 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,759,440 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Gadi Levin Y 338,381 David Goren Y 466,543 Ari Kellen Y 557,183







Finder's Fee: Mark Tommasi, Michelle Moyal and Mpartners Inc. have received an

aggregate of $37,653 in cash and 504,653 finder's warrants. Each finder

warrant entitles the holder to receive once common share and one common

share purchase warrant at $0.10 for a period of two years. Each underlying

warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for a period of three

years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2020, November 24, 2020 and December 10, 2020.

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:435 a.m. PST, Jan. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANY:

CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [1 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: $11,550, payable to 1821 Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

