VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUDREY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AUD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated September 27, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions effective September 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia) and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Manitoba.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, November 26, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, November 26, 2021, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

November 26, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the

confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

18,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 13,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering.



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUD.P CUSIP Number: 050813104 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years from the listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Mary Braun, CFO Company Address: 905 – 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3 Company Phone Number: 778 372 2557 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

[formerly RESOLVE VENTURES INC. ("RSV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on November 10, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 26, 2021, the common shares of Atomic Minerals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Resolve Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,841,101 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,606,637 Shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ATOM (new) CUSIP Number: 04965P109 (new)

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

[formerly Dynamo Capital Corp. ("DDD.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Dynamo Capital Corp.'s ("Dynamo" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Friday, November 26, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to a merger and plan of reorganization agreement dated August 4, 2021, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CareSpan Health, Inc. ("CareSpan") through the issuance of 25,968,926 post-consolidated Dynamo shares. The Company is further authorized to issue, on a post-consolidated basis, 317,629 common shares in CareSpan upon the exercise of broker warrants issued by CareSpan and up to 1,512,856 common shares in CareSpan upon the exercise of previously issued warrants ("CareSpan Warrants"). The CareSpan Warrants will be classified as stock options and will be subtracted from the number of stock options reserved under CareSpan's stock option plan.

As part of the concurrent financing for the QT, CareSpan issued 3,282,782 subscription receipts that were converted into 3,282,782 common shares of CareSpan.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated November 24, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to directors' resolutions dated November 17, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4.66667) old for (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Friday, November 26, 2021, the common shares of CareSpan Health, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Dynamo Capital Corp. will be delisted, and the trading symbol will change from ('DDD.P') to ('CSPN'). CareSpan Health, Inc. is classified as a health care services company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,933,211 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 11,714,039 shares subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CSPN (new) CUSIP Number: 14174J109 (new)

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at market open on Friday, November 26, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

Company Contact: Anne Burpee Company Address: Royal Centre, 1055 West Georgia Street

Suite 1500

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: 416-434-8903 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

[formerly SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP. ("SBTC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since November 5, 2020, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 3, 2020, the Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 26, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (new CUSIP 78570Q 10 8) under the new symbol "SBIO" on TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, November 26, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Sabio Mobile, Inc. for consideration of 12,937,823 common shares at a deemed price of $1.75 per share, along with 26,108,957 restricted voting shares convertible into common shares of the Company on a 1:1 basis. Concurrent with the Qualifying Transaction, Sabio Mobile, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sabio Canada Finco, Inc., completed a brokered and non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 3,799,252 common shares at $1.75 per share.

Only the common shares will be listed on the Exchange.

6,228,540 common shares and 22,379,108 restricted voting shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 1,115,298 common shares and 3,729,849 restricted voting shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 414,857 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aziz Rahimtoola Y 23,768,663 Joseph Camacho Y 2,559,701 Helen Lum Y 470,189 Jason Tong Y 514,984 Muizz Kheraj Y 207,579 Sajid Premji Y 237,685 Simon Wong Y 433,621 Carl Farrell Y 415,226





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 80,000 common shares (2 placees)



Finder's Fee: 62,857 common shares payable to Angad Capital Inc. and 22,857 common shares payable to

AtmaCorp Ltd.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 6, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 15.90909 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Sabio Holdings Inc.".

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 26, 2021, the common shares of Sabio Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Spirit Banner II Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an 'Other services related to advertising' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

17,552,874 common shares are issued and outstanding

26,108,957 restricted voting shares are issued and outstanding (not

listed)





Escrow: 7,758,695 common shares

26,108,957 restricted voting shares (not listed)





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SBIO (new)





CUSIP #: 78570Q 10 8 (new)





Company Contact: Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 16350 Ventura Boulevard, #D827, Encino, CA, United States 91436 Company Phone Number: 1-844-974-2662 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SCEPTRE VENTURES INC. ("SVP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 5, 2016, effective at the opening, Friday, November 26, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

21/11/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. ("AXIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 18, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,907,562 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from November 26, 2021 to November 25, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2021.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 11, 2021 and November 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,050,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 1,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,525,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $6,300.00

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $945.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, November 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2021, October 18, 2021, November 2, 2021 and November 17, 2021:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 6,163,064 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.88 per flow-through share

Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 8,097,563 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 7,130,310 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,130,310 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 49 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Karl Schimann Y 23,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$61,501.97 and 69,888 finder's warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. $12,631.10 and 16,619 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,350 and 1,800 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $13,500 and 18,000 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. $507,310.98 and 625,299 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. $897.60 and 1,020 finder's warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners.

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $1 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated November 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Ethos Gold Corp. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,752,110 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.41 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,376,054 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,376,054 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.48 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (Kevin Smith) Y 313,085

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREENFIELD ACQUISITION CORP. ("GAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov.24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WT") ("MCLD.WS") ("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WT") ("MCLD.WS") ("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 12, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 8, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 2, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 12, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,200,000 (including the full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: iA Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.

(collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering

(including over-allotment): 3,680,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one

common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $2.50 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at $3.20 for a two-year period.



Underwriters' Compensation: iA Private Wealth Inc. - $475,800 cash and 107,320 compensation warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $128,800 cash and 57,680 compensation warrants.

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $64,400 cash and 12,840 compensation warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 6,000 compensation warrants.

Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. – 500 compensation warrants.

Hampton Financial Corporation – 2,000 compensation warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – 40,000 compensation warrants.

Lakeshore Securities Inc. – 1,600 compensation warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 5,200 compensation warrants.

Odlum Brown Limited – 240 compensation warrants.

PI Financial Corp. – 12,800 compensation warrants.

Questrade Inc. – 100 compensation warrants.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. – 9,600 compensation warrants.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. – 1,720 compensation warrants.

Each compensation warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an

exercise price equal to $2.50 for a two-year period.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option for 480,000 units in

connection with the offering for gross proceeds of $1,200,000.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 14,774,543 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share



Number of Placees: 48 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Ronald White Y 100,000 Robert Boisjoli Y 100,000 Dominique Dionne Y 68,181 Jean-François Meilleur Y 400,000 Aggregate ProGroup (5 Placees) P 1,020,000







Finder's Fee: Nine finders received a cash commission totaling $144,135.99 and 655,164 non-

transferable common share purchase warrants to purchase 655,164 common

shares at a price of $0.30 per share for 24 months following the closing of the

Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 4, 2021, May 5, 2021 and May 18, 2021.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 14 774 543 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,22 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 48 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ronald White Y 100 000 Robert Boisjoli Y 100 000 Dominique Dionne Y 68 181 Jean-François Meilleur Y 400 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (5 souscripteurs) P 1 020 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Neuf intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant

144 135,99 $ et 655 164 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de

souscrire à 655 164 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,30 $ par action pour une

période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 4 mai 2021, 5 mai 2021 et 18 mai 2021.

________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 18, 2021, it may repurchase to satisfy dividend reinvestment plan payments, up to 14,262,633 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 22, 2021 to November 21, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by TD Securities Inc. (George Stratis)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to a Note offering of the Corporation for financing an aggregate of $4,000,000.

Each Note will consist of a principal amount of $1,000 bearing interest payable at a rate of 14% per annum, and 500 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") with each Warrant being exercisable for one Class B common share in the capital of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.35 and for a period of two years. The Notes will mature after three years from the date of issuance.

The company will have the option to fully repay the notes at no penalty after two years from the date of issuance, or the noteholders can demand repayment after two years from the date of issuance. Payments of interest only will be made during the first year of the term of the notes, and blended payments of interest and principal will be made during the second and third year of the term of the notes. The notes are secured by all of the assets of the company and are senior to all other indebtedness of the company.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated May 28, 2021.

________________________________________

