VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, October 23, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire October 25, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business October 25, 2023.

TRADE DATES

October 23, 2023 - TO SETTLE – October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023 - TO SETTLE – October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023 - TO SETTLE – October 25, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

CAVALRY CAPITAL CORP. ("CVY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 20, 2023, the securities of Cavalry Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 19, 2023, a news release was issued on September 6, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

HELIUS MINERALS LIMITED ("HHH")

[formerly ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 14, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, October 20, 2023, the common shares of Helius Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Altan Nevada Minerals Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,929,095 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HHH (new) CUSIP Number: 42329R106 (new)

________________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: November 15, 2023

Record Date: November 01, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2023

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated September 23, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 20, 2023, the common shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. will commence trading on a consolidated basis on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,321,235 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NZ UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 650158306 NEW

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.006

Payable Date: November 15, 2023

Record Date: October 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2023

________________________________________

23/10/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $687,100 USD ($893,100 CAD equivalent). Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of up to 11,163,750 common shares at $0.08 CAD per share of principal outstanding in year one, at $0.10 CAD per share of principal outstanding in year two and prior to maturity.



Maturity date: 2 years from issuance



Warrants 3,720,792 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitles the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.12 CAD in both years.



Interest rate: 10.0% per annum, calculated in USD. Accrued interest is payable in cash, anything else is subject to TSXV approval.



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 125 ($125,000 USD) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 40 ($40,000 USD)



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,040 USD N/A 11,049

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 CAD for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 4, 2023, September 12, 2023, and September 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 04, 2023:

Convertible Debenture US$4,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares, at C$ 0.32 per share of principal outstanding at any time prior to the maturity date, consisting of 16,900,000 common shares. (based on an exchange rate of US$1.00 –C$1.3520).



Maturity date: December 31, 2023



Interest rate 12 % per annum, interest to be prorated for the partial year



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 16,900,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/a N/a

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on October 05, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated June 8, 2023, between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length purchaser. Pursuant to the agreement the Company will transfer 100% of its interest in 502 claims located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, located in Newfoundland.

The Company will receive $62,000 cash, 2,000,000 common shares, 2,000,00 common share purchase warrants, and retain a 2.5% NSR. The purchaser has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 8, 2023, September 7, 2023 and October 17, 2023.

________________________________________

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,744,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on October 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:05 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,181,200 flow-through common shares and 1,200,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through share and $0.03 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 7,381,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,381,200 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per share for 6,181,200 warrants and $0.05 per share for 1,200,000 warrants for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 520,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,606.66 N/A 220,022

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NICKELEX RESOURCE CORPORATION ("NICK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,150,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 2,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,075,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,375,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $29,050.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 17, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]