VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on June 30, 2023, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ("MOS") Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. Annual Financial Statements 22/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings 22/12/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 30 juin 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se terminant (A/M/J) (« MOS ») Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. États financiers annuels 22/12/31



Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle 22/12/31



Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_________________________________________

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 6, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

23/06/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2023.

Number of Shares: 7,696,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.065 per share

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,814,076 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.135 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $6,859,900.24.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,263,273 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,127,156.50.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares 2 Y $684,856.50 Average of $0.18 3,802,017



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,148 shares at a price of US $2.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $23,148.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,722 shares at a price of US $2.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $74,999.52

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 71,133,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 35,566,492 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,566,492 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees: 190 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 13,509,330 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 871,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,198,245.76 N/A 3,423,555



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 26, 2023, June 5, 2023 and June 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 02, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,060,000 Units

Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share

Warrant: 1,060,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,060,000 shares

Warrant Purchase Price: $0.05 for 4 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placee: 2 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 760,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MDK ACQUISITION INC. ("MDK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus warrants (non-transferable) to an arms-length lender (the "Lender"), in consideration of a $5,000,000 secured Revolving Operating Loan Facility with an interest rate at Prime plus 1% per annum and a $10,000,000 secured Non-Revolving Reducing Facility with an interest rate at Prime plus 2.5% per annum. Both of the above loans have a maturity date of 2 years from closing.

Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023.

_______________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 22, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Imperial Helium Corp. ("Imperial", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and Acipenser Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through Imperial, will acquire the entire right, title, estate and interest to drill, explore, and produce as well as all surface rights and records not in the public domain for land located near Steveville, Alberta (the "Assets").

As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with $240,000 cash payment and further issue 468,796 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.3413 per share ($160,000).

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023.

_______________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 29, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired an undivided 100% interest in 20 mineral claims located in Nordica Township, Ontario ("Property"), from an arm's length party ("Vendor"). In consideration the acquisition, the Company has issued to the Vendor 300,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.11 per Share.

The Property, including all existing claims contiguous to or within the area of interest, is subject to a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). Other claims which are later acquired by the Company that are contiguous to the area of interest are also subject to the NSR. The Company has the right to repurchase 0.8% of the NSR at any time for a $2,500,000 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2023, and June 28, 2023.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]