TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 04, 2021, 19:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Feb. 03, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PPX
|
2
|
PPX Mining Corp.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2020/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2020/09/30
|
Certification of the annual filings for the year.
|
2020/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ARMADA DATA CORPORATION ("ARD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.01
Payable Date: May 31, 2021
Record Date: April 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2021
________________________________________
ARIS GOLD CORPORATION ("ARIS") ("ARIS.WT")
[formerly CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC", "CGC.WT)]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated December 18, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening February 8, 2021, the common shares and the warrants of Aris Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Caldas Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas)' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
99,800,162
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
38,835,422
|
warrants
|
Escrow:
|
23,437,500
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ARIS
|
(new)
|
ARIS.WT
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number (common shares):
|
04040X101
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number (warrants):
|
04040X119
|
(new)
Warrant Exercise Terms:
38,835,422 warrants are listed for trading that are exercisable into common shares at $2.75 per share to July 29, 2025. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $2.75 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days after July 29, 2023.
_____________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Monday, February 8, 2021, trading in the Company's securities will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release of the Company dated January 29, 2021.
________________________________________
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 17, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 16, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, February 8, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________________
21/02/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment in the terms of the following warrants:
|
# of Warrants:
|
8,796,153
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
Amended Exercise Provision: The holder of the warrants will
These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Offering of 7,692,310 shares with an over-allotment of 1,153,846 shares with a total of 8,846,156 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020.
________________________________________
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,176,845 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.65 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $35,127.00
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $30,000.00
|
Leede Jones Gable - $53,820.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,700,000 common shares at $0.10 per share
|
19,420,066 flow-through shares at $0.11 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
47 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
10,909,110
|
Broker/Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc., EMD Financial Inc., Qwest Investment Fund Ltd.,
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2020, December 7, 2020, December 8, 2020 and December 11, 2020.
________________________________________
CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2020 and December 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
37,777,778 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
37,777,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,777,778 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2.75 to July 29, 2025. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
|
Number of Placees:
|
60 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Caldas Holdings Corp.
|
Y
|
7,555,556
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
300,000
|
[4 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aris Gold Corporation - $2,550,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 3, 2020 and February 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EQ INC. ("EQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:34 p.m. PST, Feb. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EQ INC. ("EQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 141,097 shares at a deemed price of $0.74 per share to settle outstanding debt for $104,412.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,875,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.80 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,437,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,437,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.20 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Shares
|
Philip Williams
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Wesley Short
|
Y
|
6,250
|
Gregory Duras
|
Y
|
31,250
|
Finder's Fee:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. have received
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2020 and December 30, 2020.
________________________________________
LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $18,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending January 31, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Glenn Nolan
|
Y
|
$7,500.00
|
$0.10
|
75,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending January 31, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Lorie Waisberg
|
Y
|
$7,500.00
|
$0.10
|
75,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,448,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
26,448,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,448,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Other
|
Number of Placees:
|
92 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ubex Capital Inc.
|
Y
|
800,000
|
(Dennis Higgs)
|
Darcy Higgs
|
Y
|
800,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
850,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$4,965.00 cash; 203,400 shares; 243,120 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp
|
$3,000.00 cash; 24,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc
|
$6,000.00 cash; 48,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$12,270.00 cash; 98,160 warrants
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$12,825.00 cash; 102,600 warrants
|
ACCENT CAPITAL GMBH
|
148,344 shares; 148,344 warrants
|
Anders Nerell
|
$33,787.50 cash; 288,000 shares; 558,300 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
warrant expires 30 months from the date of close.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement between Cloudbreak Discovery Corp. ("Cloudbreak") and Norseman Silver Inc. (the "Company") dated September 21, 2020, whereby the Company has acquired the Silver Vista Property composed of 13 mineral claims located in the Province of British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will pay $95,000 in cash ($50,000 in the first year to Cloudbreak, $45,000 to 1975647 Alberta Ltd. over the next two years), issue 3 million shares (2 million shares in the first year) and incur exploration expenditures of $275,000 (none in the first year) over three years. Of the 3 million shares, 1 million shares are issuable to 1975647 Alberta Ltd. under the underlying agreement. The acquisition is a related party transaction whereby there is a common Insider between the two parties.
________________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of various assets located in Patzun, Chimaltenago, Guatemala (the "Guatemalan Assets") pursuant to an agreement dated March 14, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Organizacion de Mercadeo Garantizada SA (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the term of the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Guatemalan Assets from the Company. Consideration totalled US$857,933.76, and was comprised of share cancellations and cancellation of outstanding debt, including the discharge of certain loans from the Purchaser and related parties to the Company in the amount of $404,095 (Canadian) ($314,647 (U.S.)), cancellation of 5,873,357 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of 11 Canadian cents per share or $646,069 (Canadian), and the assumption of an interest-free note payable from the Purchaser in the amount of $74,836 (Canadian) ($56,628 (U.S.)), due on the second anniversary of the closing date, and secured by a lien on the assets. The disposition was an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees were payable. We note that shareholder approval was obtained for the disposition by way of written consent as it constitutes the sale of more than 50% of the Company's assets. The share cancellations were made effective January 13, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 27, 2019, October 3, 2019 and February 3, 2021.
________________________________________
PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 26, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,572,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
2,943,429
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Arlington Group Asset Management Ltd.
|
$358,412.00 cash; 1,114,320 warrants
|
Cannacord Genuity Corp.
|
$31,600.00 cash
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 years
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Replacement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
REPLACEMENT
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 11, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
33,813,308
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares
There are no other changes to the information previously disclosed.
________________________________________
SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 bonus shares as a year-end performance bonus to the following insiders: Neil Budd (100,000 shares) and Donna M. Moroney (100,000 shares).
________________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin (the "Bulletin") dated February 3, 2021, the issuer's name should have indicated "Stelmine Canada Ltd." instead of "Stelmine Canada Inc.".
There is no other changes to the Bulletin dated February 3, 2021.
STELMINE CANADA LTÉE (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, correction
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de Croissance TSX (le « bulletin ») daté du 3 février 2021, le nom de l'émetteur aurait dû indiquer « Stelmine Canada Ltée » au lieu de « Stelmine Canada Inc. »
Il n'y a pas d'autre changement au bulletin daté du 3 février 2021.
_________________________________________
SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 03, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
40,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.08
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Tina Whyte
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Elaine Miller
|
2,962,500 shares; 1,481,250 warrants
|
Richard Miller
|
987,500 shares; 493,750 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.08
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
expire 5 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 24, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 229,102 common shares to former shareholders of TRC Management Holdings Corp. ("TRC"), a predecessor to the Company, as payment of the fair value of each common share in the capital of TRC in respect of which such shareholders had exercised dissent rights under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 28, 2021.
________________________________________
TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020 and January 28, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,361,001 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,180,501 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,180,501 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
WMJ Metals Ltd. (William Moure)
|
Y
|
1,066,650
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
909,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable - $191,250.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2020 and December 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,770,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one share
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per FT Unit and
|
$0.05 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
4,885,000 FT warrants to purchase 4,885,000 shares and
|
5,880,000 Warrants to purchase 5,880,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for up to two years from closing for the FT Warrant and
|
$0.10 for up to two years from closing for the Warrant
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Charles Littlejohn
|
Y
|
80,000
|
Ronald Les Sifton
|
Y
|
570,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,400 cash and 48,000 broker warrants ("Broker
|
PI Financial Corp. - $22,000 cash and 280,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at
|
Each Broker Warrant is exercisable 24 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,668,614 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,834,307 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,834,307 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
50 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Marla Ritchie
|
Y
|
270,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Apex GT Capital Corp.
|
$37,450.00 cash; 374,500 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$40,040.00 cash; 400,400 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$2,100.00 cash; 21,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Non-transferable for two years from closing.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
Xander Resources Inc. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 8, 2021 between the Company and Silverwater Capital Corp. (Jonathan Deluce) (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 35 mineral claims located in Waswanipi Quebec known as the Bachelor North Property (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $2,318.75 in cash payments and issuing 1,501,000 shares over a one-year period. The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021.
________________________________________
