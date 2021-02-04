VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Feb. 03, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PPX 2 PPX Mining Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2020/09/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2020/09/30





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ARMADA DATA CORPORATION ("ARD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.01

Payable Date: May 31, 2021

Record Date: April 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2021

________________________________________

ARIS GOLD CORPORATION ("ARIS") ("ARIS.WT")

[formerly CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC", "CGC.WT)]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated December 18, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening February 8, 2021, the common shares and the warrants of Aris Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Caldas Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas)' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

99,800,162 shares are issued and outstanding

38,835,422 warrants Escrow: 23,437,500





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ARIS (new)

ARIS.WT (new) CUSIP Number (common shares): 04040X101 (new) CUSIP Number (warrants): 04040X119 (new)

Warrant Exercise Terms:

38,835,422 warrants are listed for trading that are exercisable into common shares at $2.75 per share to July 29, 2025. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $2.75 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days after July 29, 2023.

_____________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, February 8, 2021, trading in the Company's securities will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release of the Company dated January 29, 2021.

________________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 17, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 16, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 8, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________________

21/02/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment in the terms of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 8,796,153 Expiry Date of Warrants: Amended Exercise Provision: The holder of the warrants will

be entitled to receive one incentive warrant issuable upon the

exercise of the warrant at the original exercise price of $0.80

for a 24-month period. The incentive warrant is exercisable

into one additional common share at $1.10 per share for a two

year period.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Offering of 7,692,310 shares with an over-allotment of 1,153,846 shares with a total of 8,846,156 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020.

________________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,176,845 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $35,127.00

Haywood Securities Inc. - $30,000.00

Leede Jones Gable - $53,820.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,700,000 common shares at $0.10 per share

19,420,066 flow-through shares at $0.11 per share



Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 47 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 10,909,110



Broker/Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc., EMD Financial Inc., Qwest Investment Fund Ltd.,

Will Ansley and Mackie Research Capital Corporation received an aggregate

of $165,424.50 in cash and 1,520,405 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is

exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.11 for a period of

two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2020, December 7, 2020, December 8, 2020 and December 11, 2020.

________________________________________

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2020 and December 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 37,777,778 shares



Purchase Price: $2.25 per share



Warrants: 37,777,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,777,778 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.75 to July 29, 2025. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision after July 29, 2023 in the event the closing price of the Company shares

is greater than $2.75 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 60 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Caldas Holdings Corp. Y 7,555,556 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Aris Gold Corporation - $2,550,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 3, 2020 and February 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EQ INC. ("EQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:34 p.m. PST, Feb. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EQ INC. ("EQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 141,097 shares at a deemed price of $0.74 per share to settle outstanding debt for $104,412.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,875,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per common share



Warrants: 3,437,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,437,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares Philip Williams Y 75,000 Wesley Short Y 6,250 Gregory Duras Y 31,250





Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. have received

an aggregate fee of $206,500 in cash, 163,625 common shares and 503,562

finder's warrants. 421,750 finder's warrants entitle the holder to receive

421,750 common shares at $0.80 for a period of three years and 81,812

finder's warrants entitle the holder to receive 81,812 common shares at $1.20

for a period of three years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $18,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending January 31, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Glenn Nolan Y $7,500.00 $0.10 75,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending January 31, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500.00 $0.10 75,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 26,448,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 26,448,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,448,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 92 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Ubex Capital Inc. Y 800,000 (Dennis Higgs)



Darcy Higgs Y 800,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 850,000





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,965.00 cash; 203,400 shares; 243,120 warrants PI Financial Corp $3,000.00 cash; 24,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc $6,000.00 cash; 48,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $12,270.00 cash; 98,160 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $12,825.00 cash; 102,600 warrants ACCENT CAPITAL GMBH 148,344 shares; 148,344 warrants Anders Nerell $33,787.50 cash; 288,000 shares; 558,300 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: warrant expires 30 months from the date of close.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement between Cloudbreak Discovery Corp. ("Cloudbreak") and Norseman Silver Inc. (the "Company") dated September 21, 2020, whereby the Company has acquired the Silver Vista Property composed of 13 mineral claims located in the Province of British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will pay $95,000 in cash ($50,000 in the first year to Cloudbreak, $45,000 to 1975647 Alberta Ltd. over the next two years), issue 3 million shares (2 million shares in the first year) and incur exploration expenditures of $275,000 (none in the first year) over three years. Of the 3 million shares, 1 million shares are issuable to 1975647 Alberta Ltd. under the underlying agreement. The acquisition is a related party transaction whereby there is a common Insider between the two parties.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of various assets located in Patzun, Chimaltenago, Guatemala (the "Guatemalan Assets") pursuant to an agreement dated March 14, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Organizacion de Mercadeo Garantizada SA (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the term of the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Guatemalan Assets from the Company. Consideration totalled US$857,933.76, and was comprised of share cancellations and cancellation of outstanding debt, including the discharge of certain loans from the Purchaser and related parties to the Company in the amount of $404,095 (Canadian) ($314,647 (U.S.)), cancellation of 5,873,357 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of 11 Canadian cents per share or $646,069 (Canadian), and the assumption of an interest-free note payable from the Purchaser in the amount of $74,836 (Canadian) ($56,628 (U.S.)), due on the second anniversary of the closing date, and secured by a lien on the assets. The disposition was an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees were payable. We note that shareholder approval was obtained for the disposition by way of written consent as it constitutes the sale of more than 50% of the Company's assets. The share cancellations were made effective January 13, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 27, 2019, October 3, 2019 and February 3, 2021.

________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,572,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 2,943,429





Finder's Fee:



Arlington Group Asset Management Ltd. $358,412.00 cash; 1,114,320 warrants Cannacord Genuity Corp. $31,600.00 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Replacement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

REPLACEMENT

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 11, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,813,308 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares

There are no other changes to the information previously disclosed.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 bonus shares as a year-end performance bonus to the following insiders: Neil Budd (100,000 shares) and Donna M. Moroney (100,000 shares).

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin (the "Bulletin") dated February 3, 2021, the issuer's name should have indicated "Stelmine Canada Ltd." instead of "Stelmine Canada Inc.".

There is no other changes to the Bulletin dated February 3, 2021.

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de Croissance TSX (le « bulletin ») daté du 3 février 2021, le nom de l'émetteur aurait dû indiquer « Stelmine Canada Ltée » au lieu de « Stelmine Canada Inc. »

Il n'y a pas d'autre changement au bulletin daté du 3 février 2021.

_________________________________________

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 03, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tina Whyte Y 500,000 Finder's Fee:



Elaine Miller 2,962,500 shares; 1,481,250 warrants Richard Miller 987,500 shares; 493,750 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expire 5 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 24, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 229,102 common shares to former shareholders of TRC Management Holdings Corp. ("TRC"), a predecessor to the Company, as payment of the fair value of each common share in the capital of TRC in respect of which such shareholders had exercised dissent rights under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 28, 2021.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020 and January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,361,001 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,180,501 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,180,501 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares WMJ Metals Ltd. (William Moure) Y 1,066,650 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 909,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable - $191,250.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2020 and December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,770,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one share

and one-half of one share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant") and 5,880,000

common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one share and one share

purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT Unit and

$0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 4,885,000 FT warrants to purchase 4,885,000 shares and

5,880,000 Warrants to purchase 5,880,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for up to two years from closing for the FT Warrant and

$0.10 for up to two years from closing for the Warrant



Number of Placees: 38 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Charles Littlejohn Y 80,000 Ronald Les Sifton Y 570,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,400 cash and 48,000 broker warrants ("Broker

Warrants") exercisable at $0.12 per common share.





PI Financial Corp. - $22,000 cash and 280,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at

0.12 per common share and 160,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.10 per

common share.





Each Broker Warrant is exercisable 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,668,614 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,834,307 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,834,307 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Marla Ritchie Y 270,000





Finder's Fee:



Apex GT Capital Corp. $37,450.00 cash; 374,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $40,040.00 cash; 400,400 warrants PI Financial Corp. $2,100.00 cash; 21,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Non-transferable for two years from closing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

Xander Resources Inc. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 8, 2021 between the Company and Silverwater Capital Corp. (Jonathan Deluce) (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 35 mineral claims located in Waswanipi Quebec known as the Bachelor North Property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $2,318.75 in cash payments and issuing 1,501,000 shares over a one-year period. The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021.

________________________________________

