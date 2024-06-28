VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1991

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, July 5, 2024 .

T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Wednesday, July 4, 2024.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2024-0005 en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le Mercredi 3 juillet 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du vendredi 5 juillet 2024 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du mercredi 4 juillet 2024.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Units,

c05c19 Series 1 PVF.PR.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares PVF.PR.V NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U AIP Realty Trust Preferred Units AIP.U

BULLETIN V2024-1992

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on June 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 3, 2024, the common shares of Datable Technology Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,107,234 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: DAC (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 23803L203 (NEW)

BULLETIN V2024-1993

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-1994

MANDEVILLE VENTURES INC. ("MAND.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the securities of Mandeville Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2023, a news release was issued on June 24, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

24/06/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1995

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,000,000



Offering: 5,000,000 flow-through shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.80 per flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.80 per warrant for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 6, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1996

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1997

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1998

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $14,562,855



Offering: 10,787,300 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.35 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 17, 2024, June 18, 2024 and June 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1999

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,532,969.86



Offering: 20,549,498 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Shares with 10,274,749 warrants attached.

4,285,714 Flow-Through (FT) Shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per NFT Share

$0.07 per FT Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.09 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 508,140

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 2-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 13, 2024, and June 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2000

CHABLIS CAPITAL CORP. ("CCZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 26, 2024, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Thursday June 27, 2024, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Friday June 28, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $308,500 (3,085,000common shares at $0.10 per share).

BULLETIN V2024-2001

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,059,200

Offering: 13,760,000 Charity Flow-Through Listed Shares with 6,880,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.295 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.295 per Listed Share for a three-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 414,600

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 15, 2024, June 6, 2024 and June 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2002

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,501 shares at a price of US $3.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $49,998.03

Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2003

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated May 29, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Issuer has agreed to acquire 100% interest in the Bulyea River project located on the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company shall pay to the Vendor (a) on or before the 1st anniversary of closing, C$200,000 in cash or common shares, (b)on or before the 2nd anniversary of closing, C$300,000 in cash or common shares, (c) on or before the 3rd anniversary of closing, C$350,000 in cash or common shares and d) $1.0 million to be made for certain milestone in cash or common shares and (e) a cash payment of $150,000 at closing, and shall incur a minimum expenditure of C$2.0 million. In addition, the property is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which can be purchased by the Company for C$1.0 million.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 04, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2004

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,752 shares at a price of US$3.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$74,998.56.

Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2005

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Private Placement--Non-Brokered

Gross Proceeds: $9,740,742

Offering: 6,216,931 National Flow-through shares (the "National FT Shares")

1,404,495 Quebec Flow-through shares (the"Quebec FT shares")

694,445 Manitoba Flow-through shares (the "Manitoba FT shares")

Offering Price: $1.12 per National FT Share

$1.424 per Quebec FT share

$1.296 per Manitoba FT share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a N/a

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 28, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2006

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated February 4, 2022 and January 25, 2024, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,774,279 (outstanding)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,059,999 common shares with 10,059,999 common share purchase warrants attached (4,285,720 of which have been exercised), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 4, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2007

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated November 30, 2021 and October 30, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,922,817 (outstanding)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 10, 2023 and June 30, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,922,817 common shares with 6,922,817 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2021.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2008

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, June 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2009

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $3,001,551.74

Offering: 4,625,000 Flow-through Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share

Offering: 3,112,302 Non Flow-through Listed Shares with 1,556,151 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.37 per Non Flow-through Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per warrant for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 386,419

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for a two-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated May 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2010

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 3, 2024, among SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("Company") and an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which the Company is granted the sole, exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in five mineral claims located 5 kilometers southwest of the Half Mile copper-zinc deposit owned by Trevali Mining Corp. and located in the Bathurst mining camp of New Brunswick. The Company must exercise its option, if at all, on or before June 3, 2028. The acquisition is structured wherein the Company is required to pay Prospect $60,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Optionor over a 4-year period, as further described in the Company's new release dated June 12, 2024

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionor will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property, subject to the ability of the Company to repurchase 1% of the NSR royalty anytime for a price of $1,000,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2024.

