TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 28, 2024, 22:42 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1991
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, July 5, 2024.
T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Wednesday, July 4, 2024.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains
Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2024-0005 en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le Mercredi 3 juillet 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du vendredi 5 juillet 2024.
Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du mercredi 4 juillet 2024.
Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.
|
Company Name / Nom de la société
|
Security / Titre
|
US Dollar Symbol /
Symbole (dollar américain)
|
Freeman Gold Corp.
|
Warrants
|
FMAN.WT.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
FCA.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Units,
|
PVF.PR.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Shares
|
PVF.PR.V
|
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
|
USD Units
|
NHT.U
|
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
PINE.U
|
Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus
|
USD Units
|
SCPT.U
|
Starlight US Residential Fund
|
USD Units
|
SURF.U
|
Osisko Development Corp.
|
Warrants
|
ODV.WT.U
|
Yerbae Brands Corp.
|
USD Units
|
YERB.U
|
KWESST Micro Systems Inc.
|
Warrants
|
KWE.WT.U
|
AIP Realty Trust
|
Preferred Units
|
AIP.U
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1992
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on June 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 3, 2024, the common shares of Datable Technology Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
22,107,234 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: DAC (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 23803L203 (NEW)
_________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1993
EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1994
MANDEVILLE VENTURES INC. ("MAND.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the securities of Mandeville Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2023, a news release was issued on June 24, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
24/06/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1995
ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,000,000
|
Offering:
|
5,000,000 flow-through shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.80 per flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.80 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 6, 2024 and June 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1996
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1997
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1998
ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$14,562,855
|
Offering:
|
10,787,300 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.35 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 17, 2024, June 18, 2024 and June 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1999
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,532,969.86
|
Offering:
|
20,549,498 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Shares with 10,274,749 warrants attached.
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per NFT Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.09 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 508,140
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 2-year period.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 13, 2024, and June 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2000
CHABLIS CAPITAL CORP. ("CCZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 26, 2024, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Thursday June 27, 2024, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, June 28, 2024.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Friday June 28, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $308,500 (3,085,000common shares at $0.10 per share).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2001
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $4,059,200
Offering: 13,760,000 Charity Flow-Through Listed Shares with 6,880,000 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.295 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.295 per Listed Share for a three-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 414,600
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 15, 2024, June 6, 2024 and June 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2002
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,501 shares at a price of US $3.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $49,998.03
Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2003
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated May 29, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Issuer has agreed to acquire 100% interest in the Bulyea River project located on the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin
Pursuant to the agreement, the Company shall pay to the Vendor (a) on or before the 1st anniversary of closing, C$200,000 in cash or common shares, (b)on or before the 2nd anniversary of closing, C$300,000 in cash or common shares, (c) on or before the 3rd anniversary of closing, C$350,000 in cash or common shares and d) $1.0 million to be made for certain milestone in cash or common shares and (e) a cash payment of $150,000 at closing, and shall incur a minimum expenditure of C$2.0 million. In addition, the property is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which can be purchased by the Company for C$1.0 million.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 04, 2024 and June 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2004
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,752 shares at a price of US$3.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$74,998.56.
Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 28, 2024.
._______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2005
KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Private Placement--Non-Brokered
Gross Proceeds: $9,740,742
Offering: 6,216,931 National Flow-through shares (the "National FT Shares")
1,404,495 Quebec Flow-through shares (the"Quebec FT shares")
694,445 Manitoba Flow-through shares (the "Manitoba FT shares")
Offering Price: $1.12 per National FT Share
$1.424 per Quebec FT share
$1.296 per Manitoba FT share
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/a N/a
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 28, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2006
LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated February 4, 2022 and January 25, 2024, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 5,774,279 (outstanding)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,059,999 common shares with 10,059,999 common share purchase warrants attached (4,285,720 of which have been exercised), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 4, 2022.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2007
LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated November 30, 2021 and October 30, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 6,922,817 (outstanding)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 10, 2023 and June 30, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,922,817 common shares with 6,922,817 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2021.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2008
MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, June 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2009
RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $3,001,551.74
Offering: 4,625,000 Flow-through Listed Shares
Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share
Offering: 3,112,302 Non Flow-through Listed Shares with 1,556,151 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.37 per Non Flow-through Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per warrant for a two-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 386,419
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for a two-year period.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated May 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2010
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 3, 2024, among SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("Company") and an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which the Company is granted the sole, exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in five mineral claims located 5 kilometers southwest of the Half Mile copper-zinc deposit owned by Trevali Mining Corp. and located in the Bathurst mining camp of New Brunswick. The Company must exercise its option, if at all, on or before June 3, 2028. The acquisition is structured wherein the Company is required to pay Prospect $60,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Optionor over a 4-year period, as further described in the Company's new release dated June 12, 2024
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionor will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property, subject to the ability of the Company to repurchase 1% of the NSR royalty anytime for a price of $1,000,000.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article