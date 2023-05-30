VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, June 6, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 8, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 8, 2023.

TRADE DATES

June 6, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 7, 2023

June 7, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 8, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

AVANTE CORP. ("XX")

[formerly Avante Logixx Inc. ("XX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 29, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: Avante Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 01, 2023, the common shares of Avante Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Avante Logixx Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Security Technology' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,489,438 shares are issued and outstanding

Nil shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: XX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 05352F109 (NEW)

________________________________________

23/05/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGEL WING METALS INC. ("AWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,285,464 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 28,570,928 shares with 14,285,464 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 2, 2021.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,253,811 shares



Purchase Price: $0.46 per share



Warrants: 9,253,811 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,253,811 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 7,413,236 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,037.11 N/A 52,252

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share and a one common share purchase warrant (with the same terms as the private placement warrant) at the price of $0.46 for period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,300,000 non-flow-through common shares

10,833,000 flow-through common shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per non-flow-through common share

$0.06 per flow-through common share







Warrants: 12,133,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,133,000 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,398 N/A 769,647

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release on May 1, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EVOKAI CREATIVE LABS INC. ("OKAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on April 21, 2023 between EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), for the 100% acquisition of the Vendor, a Finnish MedTech company creating smart medical devices and solutions to improve patients' quality of life and support medical professionals in their work. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue a total of 3,724,674 common shares in the capital of the Company upon closing of the transaction.

The Company may make additional contingency payments for up to an additional 1,769,406 common shares in the capital of the Company to the investors of the Vendor based on achieving certain milestones such as: (i) EUR 250,000 worth of common shares to be issued upon the Vendor achieving CE Mark Certification for its systems including the disposable sensor, within five months from the date of the Agreement; (ii) EUR 500,000 worth of common shares to be issued if the Vendor achieves EUR 500,000 in net profits within 15 months from date of the Agreement; and (iii) EUR 750,000 worth of common shares to be issued if the Vendor achieves EUR 1,500,000 in net profits within 22 months from the execution of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 24, 2023 and May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,507,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Warrants: 3,753,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,753,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,307 NA 92,520

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.55 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,466,666 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $328,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Creditors # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $328,000 $0.06 5,466,666

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press releases dated May 11, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 30 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 5 466 666 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 328 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) Montant dû Prix réputé

par action # d'actions Souscription totale des initiés

existants 1 328 000 $ 0,06 $ 5 466 666

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 11 mai 2023 et 26 mai 2023.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 14,050,355 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 30,953,053 common shares with 15,476,527 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2021.

________________________________________

NEXT HYDROGEN SOLUTIONS INC. ("NXH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two Supplemental Agreements dated May 20, 2023, and May 22, 2023 (the "Agreements") to Royalty Purchase Agreements between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length parties ("Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire an additional 0.12% net smelter return interest (the "NSR Royalty") on the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona, USA and owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (the "Transaction"). In aggregate, the company will now hold a total of 0.285 % NSR.

Under the terms of the Agreement, in consideration for the additional NSR Royalty, a cash payment of US$1,360,000 is payable upon closing of the Transaction, and an issuance of US$680,000 in common shares (595,760 shares) of the Company will be made to the Vendor on closing.

Additional future cash payments of an aggregate of US$2,960,000 are due after closing and are contingent upon certain time and/or production milestones having been achieved.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2023.

________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 13,800,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 30, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 27,600,000 common shares with 13,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 15, 2021.

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,999,570 Common Shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued news releases on April 13, 2023 and April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2023 and May 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 2,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,000.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 29, 2023, confirming closing the private placement.

________________________________________

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("TCEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,507,500 shares







Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 1,253,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,253,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 40,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,360.00 N/A 60,900

Finder warrant term: Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of three years until March 13, 2026, subject acceleration.

The Company issued news releases on March 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, May 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]