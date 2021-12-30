VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on December 31, 2021, under the symbol "BCT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "BCT" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 30, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: January 31, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date December 30, 2021

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 29, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a thirty (30) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 31, 2021, the shares of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,940,495 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: STMP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 85284P201 (new)

21/12/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2021 and November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,564,102 shares



Purchase Price: $0.195 per share



Warrants: 2,564,102 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,564,102 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Simon Collins Y 871,795 Red Thread Ventures Inc



(Sean Hodgins) Y 358,379

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Douglas W Ramshaw Y 200,000 Garrett Ainsworth Y 40,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 394,000 3 placees





Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $89,580 cash and 358,320 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $0.25 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company]

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 5,454,546 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 2,727,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,727,273 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 1 placee

Agent's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. received $36,000 cash and 327,272 finder warrants and GloRes Securities Inc received $12,000 cash and 109,090 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.11 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 8,333,337 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $ 0.18 per share







Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Timothy Johnson Y 277,778 Michael Rowley Y 55,556

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $53,375 cash and 296,527 finder's warrants, and Research Capital Corp. received $37,625 cash and 209,027 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.27 for a two year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD. ("GEL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 1,562,500 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 781,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 3 placees

Agent's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. received $75,000 cash and 65,625 finder warrants and Marquest Asset Management Inc. received 28,125 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,974,000 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share







Number of Shares: 1,395,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 1,395,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,395,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period, subject to accelerated expiry







Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Gurbakhshish Hans Y 600,000





Rock West Capital Corporation Y 750,000 (Gurbakhshish Hans)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 25,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

received $6,650 cash and 28,350 finder's warrants and PI Financial Corp. received $700 cash and 2,800 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a one year period, subject to accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 771,043 shares at $0.1995 to settle outstanding debt for $153,823.02

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021.

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 57,269 common shares at a deemed value of $0.275 per share to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.00.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Dieter Harlos Y $1000.00 $0.275 3,636 Paul Gervais Y $500.00 $0.275 1,818 Carmine (Niel) Marotta Y $2,500.00 $0.275 9,090 Jennifer Welsh Y $500.00 $0.275 1,818 2235315 Ontario Inc

(Andre LaFleche) Y $10,000.00 $0.275 36,362 Rachel Goldman Y $1,250.00 $0.275 4,545

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2021.

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,793,929 shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per share



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,708,818 [7 placees]





Underwriter's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. - $103,516.53 cash and 492,936 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a payment in common shares of Lithoquest Resources Inc. (the "Company") to Landore Resources Canada Inc. The payment is in connection to an Option Agreement accepted by the Exchange on June 24, 2021. The Company will issue 4,507,093 shares for a $400,000 payment due.

For further detail, refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2021.

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2021, October 26, 2021 and November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,344,000 flow through shares and

3,000,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow through share

$0.40 per non-flow thorough share



Warrants: 4,172,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,172,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period (1,500,000 warrants)





$0.75 for a one-year period and (2,672,000 warrants)

$1.00 in the second year (2,672,000 warrants)



Number of Placees: 76 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Lee Y 100,000





Eric Sprott Y 1,000,000





Canal Front Investments Y 675,000 (Blair Naughty)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 762,500 [9 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $71,820 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Integral Wealth Securities Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 300,837 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 31, 2021 to December 30, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 25, 2021 and December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,185,714 common shares

2,464,286 flow-through common shares

5,443,750 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share

$0.98 per flow-through common share

$0.80 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Y 5,650,000 David D'Onofrio Y 93,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 487,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX COMPANY:

WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

