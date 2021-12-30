TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 30, 2021, 00:01 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on December 31, 2021, under the symbol "BCT".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "BCT" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 30, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: January 31, 2022
Record Date: December 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date December 30, 2021
_______________________________________
STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 29, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a thirty (30) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, December 31, 2021, the shares of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
2,940,495
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
STMP
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
85284P201
|
(new)
________________________________________
21/12/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2021 and November 23, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,564,102 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.195 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,564,102 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,564,102 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.26 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Simon Collins
|
Y
|
871,795
|
Red Thread Ventures Inc
|
(Sean Hodgins)
|
Y
|
358,379
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Douglas W Ramshaw
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Garrett Ainsworth
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
394,000
|
3 placees
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. received $89,580 cash and 358,320 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $0.25 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company]
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,454,546 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,727,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,727,273 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. received $36,000 cash and 327,272 finder warrants and GloRes Securities Inc received $12,000 cash and 109,090 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.11 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,333,337 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$ 0.18 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Timothy Johnson
|
Y
|
277,778
|
Michael Rowley
|
Y
|
55,556
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $53,375 cash and 296,527 finder's warrants, and Research Capital Corp. received $37,625 cash and 209,027 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.27 for a two year period from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD. ("GEL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,562,500 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.80 per share
|
Warrants:
|
781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 781,250 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Agent's Fee:
|
GloRes Securities Inc. received $75,000 cash and 65,625 finder warrants and Marquest Asset Management Inc. received 28,125 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.10 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,974,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,395,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,395,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,395,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a one year period, subject to accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Gurbakhshish Hans
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Rock West Capital Corporation
|
Y
|
750,000
|
(Gurbakhshish Hans)
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
25,000
|
1 placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
received $6,650 cash and 28,350 finder's warrants and PI Financial Corp. received $700 cash and 2,800 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a one year period, subject to accelerated expiry.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 771,043 shares at $0.1995 to settle outstanding debt for $153,823.02
|
Number of Creditors:
|
62 Creditors
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021.
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 57,269 common shares at a deemed value of $0.275 per share to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y/Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Dieter Harlos
|
Y
|
$1000.00
|
$0.275
|
3,636
|
Paul Gervais
|
Y
|
$500.00
|
$0.275
|
1,818
|
Carmine (Niel) Marotta
|
Y
|
$2,500.00
|
$0.275
|
9,090
|
Jennifer Welsh
|
Y
|
$500.00
|
$0.275
|
1,818
|
2235315 Ontario Inc
|
Y
|
$10,000.00
|
$0.275
|
36,362
|
Rachel Goldman
|
Y
|
$1,250.00
|
$0.275
|
4,545
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2021.
________________________________________
KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,793,929 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
31 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,708,818
|
[7 placees]
Underwriter's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc. - $103,516.53 cash and 492,936 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a payment in common shares of Lithoquest Resources Inc. (the "Company") to Landore Resources Canada Inc. The payment is in connection to an Option Agreement accepted by the Exchange on June 24, 2021. The Company will issue 4,507,093 shares for a $400,000 payment due.
For further detail, refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2021.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2021, October 26, 2021 and November 10, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,344,000 flow through shares and
|
3,000,000 non-flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per flow through share
|
$0.40 per non-flow thorough share
|
Warrants:
|
4,172,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,172,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a two-year period (1,500,000 warrants)
|
$0.75 for a one-year period and (2,672,000 warrants)
|
$1.00 in the second year (2,672,000 warrants)
|
Number of Placees:
|
76 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Andrew Lee
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Eric Sprott
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Canal Front Investments
|
Y
|
675,000
|
(Blair Naughty)
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
762,500
|
[9 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash commissions of $71,820 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Integral Wealth Securities Limited.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 300,837 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 31, 2021 to December 30, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 25, 2021 and December 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,185,714 common shares
|
2,464,286 flow-through common shares
|
5,443,750 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per common share
|
$0.98 per flow-through common share
|
$0.80 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
Y
|
5,650,000
|
David D'Onofrio
|
Y
|
93,750
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee]
|
P
|
487,500
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
