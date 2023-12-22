TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0378
IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution (return of capital) - Due Bill Trading
Distribution per Common Share: $2.25
Payable Date: January 26, 2024
Record Date: January 12, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: January 29, 2024
Due Bill Period: January 11, 2024 to January 26, 2024 inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: January 30, 2024
Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0379
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on November 5, 2023, authorizing the delist.
The company will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
_______________________________________
23/12/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0380
ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0381
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,000,000 common shares and
|
1,100,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per common share and
|
$0.05 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
7,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 common shares and
|
550,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 550,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per common share purchase warrant share for a period of 36 months and
|
$0.10 per flow-through share purchase warrant share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
1,529,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,800.35
|
N/A
|
80,010 finder's warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months.
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 novembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
7 000 000 actions ordinaires et
|
1 100 000 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,035 $ par action ordinaire et
|
0,05 $ par action accréditive
|
Bons de souscription :
|
7 000 000 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permettant de souscrire à 7 000 000 actions ordinaires et
|
550 000 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives permettant de souscrire à 550 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires et
|
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
21 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
5
|
1 529 000 actions ordinaires et
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
2 800,35 $
|
S/O
|
80 010 bons d'intermédiation
Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2023.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0382
CALIFORNIA NANOTECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("CNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares to a non-arm's length creditor at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $180,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$180,000
|
$0.15
|
1,200,000
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2023 and October 30, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0383
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0384
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,500,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.19 flow through per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,500,000share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a five year period from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees: 07 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
203,343
Finder's Fees: N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0385
IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0386
IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0387
INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$40,000
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0388
NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,333,333 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
8,333,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
4,283,333 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0389
NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the term of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,500,000 total
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 29, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 29, 2026
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.205
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,500,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 02, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0390
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated December 1, 2023 ("the Agreement") with an arm's length optionor to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the mineral property claim Bridge P9486E and Bridge 1 MB 3068 located in the Bird River area in the province of Manitoba, Canada.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in the event that the option is fully exercised, a 2% Gross Over Ridding Royalty (the "Royalty") shall be retained by the optionor. The Company has the exclusive right to purchase 1% of the Royalty at the price of CAD $1,000,000 and the optionor shall retain 1% of the Royalty.
|
Due Date
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
December 29, 2023
|
$ 40,000
|
100,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
|
January 10, 2025
|
$50,000
|
200,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
|
January 10, 2026
|
$60,000
|
200,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0391
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,400,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,200,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
66 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
1,400,000 flow-through shares
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$50,693
|
N/A
|
405,540 finder's warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months.
The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 15 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
8 400 000 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,125 $ par action accréditive
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 200 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
66 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
5
|
1 400 000 actions accréditives
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
50 693 $
|
S/O
|
405 540 bons d'intermédiation
Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 décembre 2023.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0392
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 Charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.145 per Charity flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
2,000,000 Charity flow-
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
2 000 000 actions accréditives de charité
|
Prix :
|
0,145 $ par action accréditive de charité
|
Bons de souscription :
|
2 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
4 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
4
|
2 000 000 actions accréditives de
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0393
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,725,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 1,448,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one Warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per Unit and $0.10 per FT Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
3,173,000 Warrants to purchase 3,173,000 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
Each underlying Warrant comprised in the Units may be exercised into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Share. Each underlying Warrant comprised in the FT Units may be exercised into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.14 per Share. Warrants may be exercised for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of FT Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
Y
|
648,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[2 Finders]
|
$11,840
|
N/A
|
88,000
|
Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.12 or $0.14 per Finder Share until
The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0394
VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,069,413 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000 flow-through shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$11,070
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 15 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
2 069 413 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,17 $ par action accréditive
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
10 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
1
|
100 000 actions accréditives
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
11 070 $
|
S/O
|
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 décembre 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0395
VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
