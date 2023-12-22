VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0378

IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution (return of capital) - Due Bill Trading

Distribution per Common Share: $2.25

Payable Date: January 26, 2024

Record Date: January 12, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: January 29, 2024

Due Bill Period: January 11, 2024 to January 26, 2024 inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: January 30, 2024

Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0379

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on November 5, 2023, authorizing the delist.

The company will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

_______________________________________

23/12/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0380

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0381

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 common shares and

1,100,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per common share and

$0.05 per flow-through share



Warrants: 7,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 common shares and

550,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 550,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share purchase warrant share for a period of 36 months and

$0.10 per flow-through share purchase warrant share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,529,000 common shares

and 100,000 flow-through

shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,800.35 N/A 80,010 finder's warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 novembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 7 000 000 actions ordinaires et

1 100 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,035 $ par action ordinaire et

0,05 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 7 000 000 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permettant de souscrire à 7 000 000 actions ordinaires et

550 000 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives permettant de souscrire à 550 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires et

0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives



Nombre de souscripteurs : 21 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 5 1 529 000 actions ordinaires et

100 000 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O









Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 2 800,35 $ S/O 80 010 bons d'intermédiation









Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0382

CALIFORNIA NANOTECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("CNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares to a non-arm's length creditor at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $180,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $180,000 $0.15 1,200,000











For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2023 and October 30, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0383

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0384

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 flow through per share



Warrants: 8,500,000share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a five year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 07 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 203,343







Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0385

IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0386

IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0387

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share







Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,000 NA NA









The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0388

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 8,333,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,283,333 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0389

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,500,000 total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 29, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 29, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.205





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,500,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 02, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0390

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated December 1, 2023 ("the Agreement") with an arm's length optionor to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the mineral property claim Bridge P9486E and Bridge 1 MB 3068 located in the Bird River area in the province of Manitoba, Canada.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in the event that the option is fully exercised, a 2% Gross Over Ridding Royalty (the "Royalty") shall be retained by the optionor. The Company has the exclusive right to purchase 1% of the Royalty at the price of CAD $1,000,000 and the optionor shall retain 1% of the Royalty.



Due Date CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION December 29, 2023 $ 40,000 100,000 Common Shares N/A

January 10, 2025 $50,000 200,000 Common Shares N/A

January 10, 2026 $60,000 200,000 Common Shares N/A











For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0391

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,400,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,200,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 66 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,400,000 flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $50,693 N/A 405,540 finder's warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 15 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 8 400 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,125 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 4 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 200 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 66 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: S/O S/O Participation total de Groupe Pro: 5 1 400 000 actions accréditives



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 50 693 $ S/O 405 540 bons d'intermédiation









Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0392

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.145 per Charity flow-through share



Warrants: 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,000,000 Charity flow-

through shares







Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 000 000 actions accréditives de charité



Prix : 0,145 $ par action accréditive de charité



Bons de souscription : 2 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: S/O S/O Participation total de Groupe Pro: 4 2 000 000 actions accréditives de

charité







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0393

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,725,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 1,448,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.08 per Unit and $0.10 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 3,173,000 Warrants to purchase 3,173,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: Each underlying Warrant comprised in the Units may be exercised into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Share. Each underlying Warrant comprised in the FT Units may be exercised into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.14 per Share. Warrants may be exercised for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 7 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of FT Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Y 648,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $11,840 N/A 88,000

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.12 or $0.14 per Finder Share until

December 13, 2024, in correlation with the securities found pursuant to

the Private Placement.





The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0394

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,069,413 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,070 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 15 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 069 413 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,17 $ par action accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs : 10 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 100 000 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O









Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 11 070 $ S/O S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 décembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0395

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

