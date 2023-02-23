VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANY

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT") ("AGMR.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 9, 2022 dated February 6, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut and Labrador under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System on November 10, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 9, 2023 for gross proceeds of $9,315,000.

Offering: 31,050,000 Units (including over-allotment option of 4,050,000 Units).



Unit Price: $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one class A common share and one half of one class A common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 15,524,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,524,998 class A common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one class A common share at $0.45 per share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 9, 2026.



Agent(s): Sprott Capital Partners LP, Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $446,937.51 in cash.





New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 27, 2023, the class A common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Metal Ore Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: up to 15,525,000 warrants created and authorized, of which 15,524,998 are issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.45 per class A common share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 9, 2026.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: AGMR.WT.A



CUSIP Number: 828042127

The Warrants are governed by the terms of an indenture executed on February 9, 2023, between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 6, 2023. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one class A common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 9, 2026.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 6, 2023, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated February 2, 2023 and February 9, 2023.

_______________________________________

23/02/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,378,168 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 440,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 176,827 shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: n/a n/a n/a n/a





















The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $727,680.00 in principal amount of secured convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company at a conversion price of $0.15 of principal amount outstanding per common share



Maturity date: Three (3) years from the date of issuance



Interest rate: Bank of Canada Overnight rate plus 8%, payable in arrears in cash payments



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, February 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, February 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 28, 2023, between Fokus Mining Corporation (the "Company") and four arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired a 10% interest in: (i) three (3) mining leases and eight (8) mining claims comprising the Hurd sector of the western part of the Galloway property and (ii) twenty-six (26) mining claims comprising the Ogima-Nord sector of the western part of the Galloway property.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 3,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2023 and February 22, 2023.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 28 janvier 2023, entre Corporation minière Fokus (la « société ») et quatre sociétés privées sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis un intérêt de 10% dans : (i) trois (3) baux miniers et huit (8) claims miniers composant le secteur Hurd de la partie ouest de la propriété Galloway et (ii) vingt-six (26) claims minier composant le secteur Ogima-Nord, de la partie ouest de la propriété Galloway.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE S/O 3 000 000 actions ordinaires S/O

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 30 janvier 2023 et le 22 février 2023.

__________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 15,804,012 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2021, March 5, 2021 and March 21, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2024, March 5, 2024 and March 21, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,804,012 shares with 15,804,012 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 1, 2019. The Exchange had previously approved, effective January 22, 2021, the extension of the term of these warrants from the respective expiry dates of February 25, 2021, March 5, 2021 and March 21, 2021 to February 25, 2023, March 5, 2023 and March 21, 2023.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 2,510,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 2,600,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $116,940 N/A 1,169,400 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered private placement announced on January 19, 2023:

Private Placement



Number of Shares: 3,125,348 shares



Purchase Price: $0.86 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Shares for Bonuses

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,333,087 bonus warrants to Nebari Gold Fund 1, LP, Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP, in consideration of the loan in the amount of US$23,000,000. Each warrant is exercised into one common share at an exercise price of $1.49 for a period of 42 months. The loan has a term of 42 months with interest equal to 8% + SOFR per annum.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Share Exchange Agreement ('the Agreement') dated January 23, 2023, between the arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") and North Arrow Minerals Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in certain mineral claims in respect of a property area located in the Hearne Channel region of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories

As consideration, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and pay $ 18,000 cash to the Vendor. The Company grants 2 % gross overriding royalty on future mineral production from the Property that the Company may retain the right to purchase 1% royalty at any time for CDN$2 Million.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2023.

_____________________________________

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2

Placees] P 204,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants

Finder's Fee: $103,400 N/A N/A

















The Company issued a news release on February 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,750,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 1, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 1, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,500,000 shares with 2,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 2, 2021.

________________________________________

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. ("ZC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2023; February 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,142,778 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit.



Warrants: 12,142,778 Warrants to purchase 12,142,778 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.09, exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 30 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 Pro Group Member] P 65,500 Units





Finder's Fee: None



The Company issued a news release on February 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]