TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement, dated October 21, 2024, between Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("Flyht") and Firan Technology Group Corp. ("Firan Technology"), pursuant to which Firan Technology acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Flyht by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Flyht shareholders were able to elect to receive, for each common share of Flyht held: (i) 11.03 cents in cash and 0.0333 Firan Technology share; (ii) 33.79 cents in cash; or (iii) 0.0495 Firan Technology share, in each case subject to proration in accordance with the Arrangement. The consideration was subject to a total maximum cash consideration of $ 4.3 million and a total maximum share consideration of 1.3 million Firan Technology shares. Additionally, all outstanding Options of Flyht were exchanged into consideration in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by Flyht's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2024, and that the Court of Kings Bench of Alberta granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on December 18, 2024. The Arrangement was completed on December 20, 2024.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Monday, December 30, 2024, the shares of Flyht will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to (i) Flyht's news releases dated October 21, 2024, November 25, 2024, December 16, 2024, December 18, 2024 and December 20, 2024; and (ii) Flyht's information circular dated November 12, 2024, and the related meeting materials, all of which are all available on SEDAR+ under Flyht's profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3892

MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP. ("MNRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume trading.

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of a revenue interest in the Copper Moki 1& 2 oil and gas wells. In return for rehabilitating the wells, the Company will be entitled to 75% of the oil and gas revenue, net of production costs, until the start-up costs have been accrued, after which the Company will receive a 25% net revenue interest, or royalty, in the permit.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION N/A N/A Estimated at

NZ$800,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2024, December 2, 2024, and December 23, 2024.

Resume Trade: At open of market December 31, 2024 the shares of the Company shall resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3893

NEVADA LITHIUM RESOURCES INC. ("NVLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 31, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

259,401,541 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: NVLH CUSIP Number: 64134L108

Company Contact: Stephen Rentschler, CEO Company Address: Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: (604) 900-3341 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

24/12/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3894

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $600,000



Offering: 6,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) n/a 252,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a two-

year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 21, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3895

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,935,349.04



Offering: 5,707,824 flow-through shares with 2,853,912 warrants attached and 885,000 non-

flow-through shares with 885,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.46 per flow-through share and $0.35 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per Listed Share for a one-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 571,428 526,582









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for a one-

year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, October 31, 2024, November 8, 2024

and December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3896

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:26 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3897

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,375,068



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: 9,585,000 warrants exercisable at $0.18 per common share and

2,790,068 warrants exercisable at $0.25 per common share

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,817,834 shares with 16,201,417 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 23, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3898

Equity Metals Corporation ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,473,377.39



Offering: 9,160,657 Flow Through Common Shares with 4,580,328 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.27 per Flow Through Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.27 per Listed Share for a 3-year period.







Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 240,060



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.27 for a 3-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 25, 2024, December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3899

Fidelity Minerals Corp. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,200.00



Offering: 1,670,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,670,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.09 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024 and December 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3900

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $150,000



Securities Issued: 4,196,109 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.035747 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2024. The Company will

issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt

extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3901

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000



Offering: 14,000,000 Listed Shares with 7,000,000 Warrants attached ("Units")

8,800,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares with 4,400,000 Flow-Through Warrants

attached ("FT Units")



Offering Price: $0.04 per Unit and $0.05 per FT Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Warrant Share for a 2-year period.

$0.10 per FT Warrant Share for a 2-year period.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 268,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 4, 2024, December 6, 2024

and December 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3902

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of a revenue interest in the Copper Moki 1& 2 oil and gas wells. In return for rehabilitating the wells, the purchaser will be entitled to 75% of the oil and gas revenue, net of production costs, until its investment is recovered after which it will have a 25% net revenue interest, or royalty, in the permit.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3903

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $400,000



Offering: 8,000,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares with 4,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.11 per Flow-Through Warrant Share for a 2-year period.







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 210,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.11 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 22, 2024, November 28, 2024 and December 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3904

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,399,999.97



Offering: 43,636,363 Flow-Through Listed Shares with 43,636,363 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.055 per Flow-Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Agents:





Research Capital Corporation (Lead) N/A 2,289,309





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.055 for a 3-

year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 6, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3905

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.UN") ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 16, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,521,732 Equity LP Units and up to 938,226 Preferred LP Units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 3, 2025 to January 2, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3906

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $699,919.99 Offering: 6,362,909 Flow-Through ("FT") Shares Offering Price: $0.11 per FT Share







Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) N/A 445,452





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 13, 2024, and December 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3907

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,500,000 shares with 3,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 3, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3908

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $55,426.23 Securities Issued: 481,967 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.115 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3909

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered.

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $9,520,000



Offering: 5,000,000 Non-Flow-through Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per warrant until June 20, 2027.



Offering: 2,368,420 Charity Flow-through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.59 per Listed Share



Offering: 13,310,070 Flow-through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.46 per Listed Share



Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000



Offering: 1,250,000 Non-Flow-through Listed Shares with 625,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per warrant until June 20, 2027







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,294,525



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 until June 20, 2027.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 2, 2024, December 3, 2024, and December 20, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3910

Sucro Limited ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Securities Issued: 134,478 subordinate voting shares in consideration for the cancellation of previously issued 65,895 equity appreciation rights to a non-arm's length party.



Issue Price: $12.00 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 19, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3911

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 16,629,167



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 33,333,334 shares with 16,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 3, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3912

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the

expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,596,175



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,192,350 shares with 12,596,175 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 27, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3913

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,900,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,800,000 shares with 9,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3914

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,875,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,750,000 shares with 6,875,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3915

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 24,062,500



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 48,125,000 shares with 24,062,500 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 8, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

