TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3745

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ("NMC")

[formerly AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 14, 2024, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the common shares of Nuvau Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "NMC".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 14, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Nuvau Minerals Corp. in consideration of 47,785,419 common shares at a deemed price of $0.90 and 18,623,542 warrants with an exercise price between $0.75 and $1.35 and expiring from December 30, 2025 to April 3, 2027. Prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Nuvau Minerals Corp. completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 10,207,531 common shares at a price of $0.90 per share and 5,103,765 warrants exercisable at $1.35 for 24 months from the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. The private placement Finders (aggregate) were issued 287,868 non-transferable warrants exercisable at $0.90 for a 2-year period.

A non-arm's length finder's fee of 200,000 common shares was issued in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.

11,850,002 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 541,667 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 7.2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 the common shares of Nuvau Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aardvark 2 Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a "Nickel-Copper Ore Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

48,985,419 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 12,391,669 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Symbol: NMC (new)

CUSIP #: 67120R 10 4 (new)



Company Contact: Peter van Alphen, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 717B Hewiston Street, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6B5

Company Phone Number: (647) 693-5478

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3746

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3747

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. A director's resolution on dated October 7, 2024, authorized the delisting and the Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delisting pursuant to the shareholders' resolution dated November 12, 2024.

The Company will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'GHM.'

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3748

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the subordinate voting shares of Inspire

Semiconductor Holdings Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. A director's resolution on December 11, 2024, authorized the delisting and the Company's majority of

minority shareholders approved the delisting pursuant to the shareholders' resolution dated November 20, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3749

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $100,000











Offering: 250,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 250,000 warrants attached





3,000,000 Listed Shares with 3,000,000 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.04 per Flow Through Listed Share





$0.03 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months





$0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months











Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 28,000













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for

a period of 36 months











Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 14, 2024, and

December 10, 2024.





CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier











Produit brut : 100 000 $











Placement : 250 000 actions inscrites accréditives et 250 000 bons de souscription





3 000 000 actions inscrites et 3 000 000 bons de souscription











Prix offert : 0,04 $ par action inscrite accréditive





0,03 $ par action inscrite











Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois





0,05 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 36 mois



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription





Intermédiaires (total) 0 28 000













Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action inscrite au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 36 mois











Communication de l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 14 novembre 2024 et du 10 décembre 2024.













_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3750

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,965,712 shares to settle outstanding debt for $133,457.02.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $87,500.025 $0.045 1,944,445 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 $45,957.015 $0.045 1,021,267

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3751

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants (the "Warrants"):

Number of Warrants: 9,980,004



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 14, 2024, December 28, 2024 and January 20, 2025



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,980,004 Listed Shares with 9,980,004 Warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective August 24, 2023.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription, Modification du prix d'exercice des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance et la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 9 980 004



Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 14 décembre 2024, le 28 décembre 2024 et le 20 janvier 2025



Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 28 février 2025



Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 0,20 $



Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,125 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 9 980 004 actions inscrites et 9 980 004 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 24 août 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3752

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an asset sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), dated as of February 1, 2024, between Crown Point Energy Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length seller (the "Seller"), to acquire all of Seller's right, title and interest in the Piedra Clavada and Koluel Kaike hydrocarbons exploitation concessions located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Pursuant to the Agreement, the purchase price payable by the Company to the Seller is US$12,000,000 cash base consideration (subject to customary closing adjustments), plus contingent in-kind consideration of up to 600 bbl/d over 15 years, subject to monthly oil market prices.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated February 9, 2024, April 15, 2024 and October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3753

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 7,891,617 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.19.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on October 8, 2024 and expired on November 8, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 6,366,282 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,209,593.58 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 6,366,282 Common Shares and 6,366,282 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 6,366,282 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.19 per common share

Incentive Warrants 6,366,282 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,366,282 shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.25 per share until for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Fees: N/A

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.19 per common share until their applicable expiry date. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2024, November 1, 2024 and November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3754

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:45 p.m. PST, Dec. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3755

TAG Oil Ltd. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $6,815,963



Offering: 40,093,900 Listed Shares with 40,093,900 warrants



Offering Price: $0.17 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a 2-year period











Overallotment Option: The agents may purchase a maximum of 6,014,085 Listed Shares and

6,014,085 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of December 13, 2024,

such option remains outstanding and no Listed Shares have been issued

thereunder.



















Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Research Capital Corporation (Lead) 0 1,104,419





Canaccord Genuity Corp. 0 220,883





Haywood Securities Inc. 0 220,883





Beacon Securities Limited 0 220,883





Ventum Financial Corp. 0 220,883





Tennyson Securities 0 220,883













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.17 for

a two year period.











Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated November 12, 2024, and company's

news release(s) dated October 21, 2024, October 23, 2024, November 12, 2024,

December 6, 2024 and December 13, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3756

TINCORP METALS INC. ("TIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $140,000.06



Offering: 1,244,445 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.1125 Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 28, 2024 and

December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3757

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement















Gross Proceeds: $800,000.10















Offering: 5,333,334 Flow Through Listed Shares with 2,666,667 warrants attached















Offering Price: $0.15000 per Flow Through Listed Share















Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period.















Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants







Finders (Aggregate) 0 320,000

















Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.















Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 28, 2024 and

December 9, 2024.







_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3758

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $11,221 Securities Issued: 112,210 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 9, 2024

_______________________________________

