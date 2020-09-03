TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 03, 2020, 18:44 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on July 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the common shares of Prosper Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
8,055,891
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PGX
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
74359T 20 7
|
(new)
________________________________________
UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the securities of Unilock Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued, on August 31, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 31, 2029. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
____________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
P&P VENTURES INC. ("PPV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Friday, September 4, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on July 10, 2019.
For more information, see the news release dated September 3, 2020.
________________________________________
20/09/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$5.45 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Nick Campbell
|
Y
|
250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 05, 2020 and August 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
43,636,381 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.055 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
AJM Investco
|
Y
|
1,613,657
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$96,525 in cash and 1,755,000 non-transferrable finder
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 02, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,261,327 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.55 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,261,327 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,261,327 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.65
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
109 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
DGW Capital Corp.
|
$56,980.00 cash; 103,600 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$3,850.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Kreuzfeld AG
|
$11,550.00 cash; 21,000 warrants
|
Richardson GMP Ltd.
|
$3,850.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$3,118.50 cash; 5,670 warrants
|
Ray Kenney
|
$4,427.50 cash; 8,050 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$770.00 cash; 1,400 warrants
|
Mackie Research
|
$11,550.00 cash; 21,000 warrants
|
Roche Securities Ltd.
|
$17,500.00 cash; 31,818 warrants
|
Henrik Mikkelsen
|
$3,850.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.65
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020 and August 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,225,000 flow-through common shares
|
8,528,643 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.16 per flow-through common share
|
CDN$0.14 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
12,641,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,641,143 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.21 until August 27, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Susan Uthayakumar
|
Y
|
312,500
|
Peter Campbell
|
Y
|
50,000
|
John Pollesel
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Trent Mell
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
350,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$131,040 in cash and 852,750 non-transferrable finder
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FOREMOST VENTURES CORP. ("FMV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,856,600 common shares and 1,262,500 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per common share and $0.20 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
16,487,850 share purchase warrants to purchase
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
57 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Sorbara
|
Y
|
166,666 Common
|
25,000 Flow-Through
|
Frank Hogel
|
Y
|
778,334 Common
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
150,000 Common
|
[2 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable - $9,262.50 cash
|
Bob Middleton - $28,000 cash
|
Ray Kenney - $2,375 cash
|
Perry English - $5,000 cash
|
Pat Nicastro - $2,062.50 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 29, 2020 and August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and amendment in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants*:
|
1,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 10, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 1, 2022
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.05
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
*These are the new warrants issued to warrant holders who exercised their warrants at $0.05 per share by August 1, 2020 under the warrant incentive program announced on July 13, 2020. The remaining 450,000 warrants that were not exercised, shall continue to be exercisable under the original terms. All original warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,900,000 shares with 1,950,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 10, 2019 as amended October 22, 2019.
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants*:
|
15,979,668
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 4, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 1, 2022
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.05
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
*These are the new warrants issued to warrant holders who exercised their warrants at $0.05 per share by August 1, 2020 under the warrant incentive program announced on July 13, 2020. The remaining 4,964,778 warrants that were not exercised shall continue to be exercisable under the original terms. All original warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,944,446 shares with 20,944,446 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 17, 2019.
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.61 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2020.
LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
4 500 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,60 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 500 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,61 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
2 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,875,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Lonsdale Capital Corporation (Alan Savage)
|
Y
|
528,055
|
Hannibal Ventures Inc. (Gerard Tertzakian)
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
1,800,000 Warrants
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2022
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.075
These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-convertible secured debenture with 1,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 13, 2019.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2020 and August 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,769,230 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,884,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,884,615 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated August 27, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Norseman Capital Ltd. (the "Company") and Cloudbreak Discovery Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain minerals claims (the "Silver Switchback Property"), located 55km east-southeast of Terrace, British Columbia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $90,000, issue an aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares and incur $475,000 in exploration expenditures over a three-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.
The Optionor will retain a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property of which 50% may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2020.
_____________________________________
PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
673,077 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.52 per share
|
Warrants:
|
673,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 673,077 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.76 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,571,429 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
11,571,429 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,571,429 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP
|
(Bradley Shisler)
|
Y
|
3,086,867
|
Richard Drechsler
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
500,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$420.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$300.30 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$2,100.00 payable to PI Financial Corp.
|
$2,163.00 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 1, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
