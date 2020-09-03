VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on July 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the common shares of Prosper Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,055,891 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PGX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74359T 20 7 (new)

________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the securities of Unilock Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued, on August 31, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 31, 2029. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

P&P VENTURES INC. ("PPV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, September 4, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on July 10, 2019.

For more information, see the news release dated September 3, 2020.

________________________________________

20/09/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $5.45 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Nick Campbell Y 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 05, 2020 and August 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 43,636,381 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.055 per share



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares AJM Investco

Pty Ltd

(Anthony Manini) Y 1,613,657





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$96,525 in cash and 1,755,000 non-transferrable finder

warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and Tectonic Advisory Partners.

Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.055

until August 26, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 02, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,261,327 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 12,261,327 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,261,327 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.65



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 109 Placees



Finder's Fee:



DGW Capital Corp. $56,980.00 cash; 103,600 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $3,850.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Kreuzfeld AG $11,550.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Richardson GMP Ltd. $3,850.00 cash; 7,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $3,118.50 cash; 5,670 warrants Ray Kenney $4,427.50 cash; 8,050 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $770.00 cash; 1,400 warrants Mackie Research $11,550.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Roche Securities Ltd. $17,500.00 cash; 31,818 warrants Henrik Mikkelsen $3,850.00 cash; 7,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.65



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020 and August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,225,000 flow-through common shares

8,528,643 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.16 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.14 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 12,641,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,641,143 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.21 until August 27, 2022



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Susan Uthayakumar Y 312,500 Peter Campbell Y 50,000 John Pollesel Y 100,000 Trent Mell Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 350,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$131,040 in cash and 852,750 non-transferrable finder

warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

CDN$0.21 until August 27, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FOREMOST VENTURES CORP. ("FMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,856,600 common shares and 1,262,500 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share and $0.20 per flow-through share







Warrants: 16,487,850 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,342,850 16,487,850 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 57 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Sorbara Y 166,666 Common



25,000 Flow-Through Frank Hogel Y 778,334 Common







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 Common [2 Placees]



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable - $9,262.50 cash

Bob Middleton - $28,000 cash

Ray Kenney - $2,375 cash

Perry English - $5,000 cash

Pat Nicastro - $2,062.50 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 29, 2020 and August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and amendment in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants*: 1,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 10, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 1, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

*These are the new warrants issued to warrant holders who exercised their warrants at $0.05 per share by August 1, 2020 under the warrant incentive program announced on July 13, 2020. The remaining 450,000 warrants that were not exercised, shall continue to be exercisable under the original terms. All original warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,900,000 shares with 1,950,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 10, 2019 as amended October 22, 2019.

Private Placement:



# of Warrants*: 15,979,668 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 4, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 1, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

*These are the new warrants issued to warrant holders who exercised their warrants at $0.05 per share by August 1, 2020 under the warrant incentive program announced on July 13, 2020. The remaining 4,964,778 warrants that were not exercised shall continue to be exercisable under the original terms. All original warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,944,446 shares with 20,944,446 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 17, 2019.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per common share



Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.61 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,60 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,61 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,875,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Lonsdale Capital Corporation (Alan Savage) Y 528,055 Hannibal Ventures Inc. (Gerard Tertzakian) Y 50,000





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,800,000 Warrants



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-convertible secured debenture with 1,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 13, 2019.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2020 and August 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,769,230 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 2,884,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,884,615 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated August 27, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Norseman Capital Ltd. (the "Company") and Cloudbreak Discovery Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain minerals claims (the "Silver Switchback Property"), located 55km east-southeast of Terrace, British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $90,000, issue an aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares and incur $475,000 in exploration expenditures over a three-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.

The Optionor will retain a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property of which 50% may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2020.

_____________________________________

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 673,077 shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 673,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 673,077 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.76 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, September 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,571,429 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 11,571,429 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,571,429 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 22 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP



(Bradley Shisler) Y 3,086,867





Richard Drechsler Y 150,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: $420.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $300.30 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $2,100.00 payable to PI Financial Corp. $2,163.00 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 1, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

