VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020

WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("WGLD")

[formerly Cassowary Capital Corporation Limited ("BIRD.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 1, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 29, 2020, the common shares of Western Gold Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated September 21, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the acquisition of all the common shares of Western Gold Exploration Limited for consideration of 13,066,734 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.30625.

359,916 post-consolidation common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the QT. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 7,809,735 post-consolidation common shares issued to non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the QT. 4,000,040 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by Shareholders on October 20, 2020, have been completed.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David H.W. (Harry) Dobson Y 80,000 Ross McLellan Y 427,916 Zila Corporation



(Valerie Huxley) Y 3,336,005 Smaller Company Capital Ltd Y 2,553,777 (Rupert Williams and Jeremy Woodgate)



Eurasian Consolidated Minerals Pty Ltd Y 2,509,139 (Patrick Waters, Richard Hill, Adrian Hill, Nigel Brand, Gerard Brimo)





The Company is classified as a "Metal ore mining" company.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Western Gold Exploration Ltd."

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 29, 2020, the common shares of Western Gold Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cassowary Capital Corporation Limited will be delisted.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020, July 20, 2020 and August 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,533,331 post-consolidation shares Purchase Price: $0.375 per share Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stuart Olley Y 16,000 Gordon Chmilar Y 6,666 Zila Corporation Y 56,666 (Valerie Huxley)





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 992,000 post-consolidation shares (6 placees)

Finder's Fee: $5,250 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., $12,375 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., and $7,875 payable to Richardson GMP Limited.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,354,705 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 12,169,691







Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: WGLD (new) CUSIP Number: 95827R 10 1 (new)

Company Contact: Ross McLellan, CEO and Director Company Address: The Lighthouse, St Abbs Suite, Heugh Road Industrial Estate,

North Berwick, EH39 5PX, United Kingdom Company Phone Number: +44 1620 890159 Company Fax Number: (403) 263-9193 Company Email Address: [email protected]

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Kadestone Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated September 2, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on September 4, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The Prospectus has also been filed and receipted under the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on closing of the IPO will be $6,645,160 (8,306,450 common shares at $0.80 per share) and concurrent cornerstone private placement (the "Cornerstone Placement", and together with the IPO, the "Combined Offering") will be $7,360,000 (9,200,000 common shares at $0.80 per share) for an aggregate total of $14,005,160 (17,506,450 common shares at $0.80 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange, with trading to commence on November 2, 2020



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

46,512,925 common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the Combined Offering Escrowed Shares: 32,001,475 common shares are held by Principals of the Company are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month staged release escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: KDSX CUSIP Number: 482846102



Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc



Agent's Compensation: The Agent and its selling group members will receive an aggregate commission of $450,000. The Agent will also receive 415,322 options, being 5% of the shares issued under the IPO, exercisable at $0.80 per option for 2 years

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 2, 2020 and press release dated October 29, 2020.

Company Contact: David Negus Company Address: 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver BC V7X 1L3 Company Phone Number:

Company Fax Number:

Company Email Address: [email protected]

OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")

[formerly Opus One Resources Inc. ("OOR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 27, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Opus One Resources Inc. to Opus One Gold Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020, the common shares of Opus One Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Opus One Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

117,089,373 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: OOR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 683881106 (NEW)

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE OPUS ONE (« OOR »)

[Anciennement Ressources Opus One Inc. (« OOR »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 27 août 2020, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Ressources Opus One Inc. à Corporation Aurifère Opus One. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Corporation Aurifère Opus One seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi 29 octobre 2020 et les actions ordinaires de Ressources Opus One Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 212220).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 117 089 373 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : OOR (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 683881106 (NOUVEAU)

DRAGONFLY CAPITAL CORP. ("DRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On November 11, 2019, the Company announced that it would not be proceeding with its previously announced proposed qualifying transaction involving 2591046 Ontario Corp. (d/b/a Future Fertility).

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 11, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

20/10/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,090,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2017 (amended to May 16, 2019 and November 16, 2020)

December 23, 2017 (amended to June 23, 2019 and December 23, 2020) New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 16, 2021 (as to 2,325,000 warrants)

June 23, 2021 (as to 765,000 warrants) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 530,000 flow-through shares and with 265,000 share purchase warrants attached and 2,825,000 non-flow-through shares with 2,825,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 24, 2016.

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,228,866 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 1, 2019 (amended to November 1, 2020)

December 19, 2019 (amended to December 1, 2020) New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 1, 2021 (as to 650,222 warrants)

December 19, 2021 (as to 728,444 warrants) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,378,666 shares with 1,378,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2017.

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,059,637 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 1,529,816 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,529,816 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees Finder's Fee:

Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. $10,010.00 cash; 18,200 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $5,005.00 cash; 9,100 warrants Numus Capital Corp $50,000.03 cash; 90,909 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Private Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,878,566 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 16,878,566 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,878,566 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,733,333 [3 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. ("BRAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. ("BRAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, Oct. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,950,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Mark Korol I 200,000 Enzo Antonio Macri I 200,000 Eric Beutel I 300,000 Brian Andrew Bobbie I 100,000 2720103 Ontario Inc. (Lyle Clarke) I 100,000 William White I 150,000 Benj Gallander I 100,000 Ian Anderson I 100,000 Andrew White I 200,000 James Joseph Sbrolla I 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 placees] P 450,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 5, 2020 and October 16, 2020.

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Oct. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GREENSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GSGS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Paul Gill Y 3,000,000

Finder's Fee: EMD Financial $29,750 cash and 238,000 units with same terms as the offering payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 24, 2020 and the amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated October 14, 2020, (collectively, the "Purchase Agreement") between Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") and Intergild Advanced Recycling Technologies Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor by issuing (i) 400,000 Series A preferred shares of the Company at a price of $10 per preferred share (ii) a cash payment of $40,000 (iii) a promissory note in the amount of $390,000 as payment of shareholder loan amount (iv) 300,000 stock options and (v) 300,000 share purchase warrants. The stock options and share purchase warrants will have a term of five years and shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to the closing price on the closing date.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated August 25, 2020.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $3,850.00 cash; 77,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from the date of issue

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,616,666 shares to settle outstanding debt for $471,000 semi-annual interest due on a US$7,175,000 convertible debenture.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a definitive agreement (the 'Agreement') dated July 30, 2020, between Stakeholder Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Victoria Mining Corporation ("VMC"). Under the terms of the Agreement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company will amalgamate with VMC to form a newly amalgamated company. Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of VMC, the Company will issue 10,225,000 common shares to shareholders of VMC. There is no finder's fee associated with this transaction.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 15, 2020 and July 30, 2020.

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,260,468 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share and 140,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $86,128.73:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 10, 2020.

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,923,077 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 1,923,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,923,077 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.76 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 10, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HUFFINGTON CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

