TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1782

IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 14, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1783

KORYX COPPER INC. ("KRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on May 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 14, 2024, the common shares of Koryx Copper Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

46,333,743 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: KRY (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 50067J202 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1784

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC. ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.01

Payable Date: July 31, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1785

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: July 31, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1786

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from NEX at the request of the Company.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on NEX.

_______________________________________

24/06/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1787

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $132,000



Offering: 2,640,000 common shares with 2,640,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for 30 months from the date of closing



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 7, 2024

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1788

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:04 a.m. PST, June 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1789

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 13, 2024, between the Company and Sterling Metals Corp. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold all interest in 1000797918 Ontario Inc., the subsidiary of the Company, that held 24,000 ha brownfield copper-moly-silver-gold project located 80 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (the "Subsidiary").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell the Subsidiary in exchange for 108,087,669 common shares of the Buyer and a cash payment of $460,000. The Company distributed 86,249,546 common shares of the Buyer to its shareholders on a pro rata basis.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2024, April 30, 2024 and May 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1790

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,295,820.68



Offering: 4,627,931 common shares with 4,627,931 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.28 per common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a period of 18 months

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 86,800

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a period of 18 months

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 9, 2024 and June 5, 2024.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 295 820,68 $



Offre : 4 627 931 actions ordinaires avec 4 627 931 bons de souscription attachés



Prix d'offre : 0,28 $ par action ordinaire



Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 18 mois

Commissions autres qu'en espèces

Actions Bons de

souscription

Intermédiaires (Regrouper) S/O 86 800









Termes des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,40 $ pour une période de 18 mois







Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société daté du 9 mai 2024, et du 5 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1791

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 258,989 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to two arm's length parties in consideration of an aggregate cash loan of U.S. $47,000 being advanced to the Company. Both loans have a term of one year and bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, due on April 12, 2025.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1792

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $750,000.30 Offering: 3,571,430 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("CFT shares") with 1,785,711

warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.21 per CFT share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a one-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 116,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a one-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 23, 2024 and May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1793

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement, dated February 13, 2024, between the Company and Copper Road Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of 100797918 Ontario Inc., subsidiary of the Vendor, (the "Target"), which holds 24,000 ha brownfield copper-moly-silver-gold project located 80 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 108,087,669 common shares and paying $460,000 in cash. Additionally, the Company paid Castlewood Capital Corporation, which acted as an advisor to the Target's acquisition, $20,000 and issued 2,064,841 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2024, April 30, 2024, and May 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1794

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1795

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 noon. PST, June 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1796

VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, June 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1797

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD") ("WFLD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,864,983 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,898.97

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro

Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2024 and June 12, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1798

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $175,000 Offering: 3,500,000 Listed Shares with 3,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

