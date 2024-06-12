TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1782
IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, June 14, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1783
KORYX COPPER INC. ("KRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on May 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, June 14, 2024, the common shares of Koryx Copper Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which
46,333,743 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: KRY (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 50067J202 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1784
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC. ("PVF.PR.V")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.01
Payable Date: July 31, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1785
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: July 31, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-1786
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from NEX at the request of the Company.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on NEX.
_______________________________________
24/06/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1787
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$132,000
|
Offering:
|
2,640,000 common shares with 2,640,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per warrant for 30 months from the date of closing
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated June 7, 2024
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1788
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:04 a.m. PST, June 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1789
COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 13, 2024, between the Company and Sterling Metals Corp. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold all interest in 1000797918 Ontario Inc., the subsidiary of the Company, that held 24,000 ha brownfield copper-moly-silver-gold project located 80 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (the "Subsidiary").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell the Subsidiary in exchange for 108,087,669 common shares of the Buyer and a cash payment of $460,000. The Company distributed 86,249,546 common shares of the Buyer to its shareholders on a pro rata basis.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2024, April 30, 2024 and May 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1790
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,295,820.68
|
Offering:
|
4,627,931 common shares with 4,627,931 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.28 per common share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per warrant for a period of 18 months
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 86,800
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a period of 18 months
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 9, 2024 and June 5, 2024.
DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 juin 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
1 295 820,68 $
|
Offre :
|
4 627 931 actions ordinaires avec 4 627 931 bons de souscription attachés
|
Prix d'offre :
|
0,28 $ par action ordinaire
|
Termes d'exercice des bons :
|
0,40 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 18 mois
|
Commissions autres qu'en espèces
|
Actions
|
Bons de
|
Intermédiaires (Regrouper)
|
S/O
|
86 800
|
Termes des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,40 $ pour une période de 18 mois
|
Divulgation publique :
|
Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société daté du 9 mai 2024, et du 5 juin 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1791
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 258,989 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to two arm's length parties in consideration of an aggregate cash loan of U.S. $47,000 being advanced to the Company. Both loans have a term of one year and bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, due on April 12, 2025.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1792
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$750,000.30
|
Offering:
|
3,571,430 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("CFT shares") with 1,785,711
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.21 per CFT share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.30 per warrant for a one-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 116,000
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a one-year period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 23, 2024 and May 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1793
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement, dated February 13, 2024, between the Company and Copper Road Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of 100797918 Ontario Inc., subsidiary of the Vendor, (the "Target"), which holds 24,000 ha brownfield copper-moly-silver-gold project located 80 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 108,087,669 common shares and paying $460,000 in cash. Additionally, the Company paid Castlewood Capital Corporation, which acted as an advisor to the Target's acquisition, $20,000 and issued 2,064,841 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2024, April 30, 2024, and May 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1794
TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1795
TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 noon. PST, June 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1796
VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, June 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1797
WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD") ("WFLD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,864,983 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,898.97
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2024 and June 12, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1798
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$175,000
|
Offering:
|
3,500,000 Listed Shares with 3,500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per warrant for a two-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
