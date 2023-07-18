VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 17, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SPN 1 SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/12/31









NSP 2 NATURALLY SPLENDID

ENTERPRISES LTD. Interim financial report for the period. 2023/03/31















Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2022/12/31 & 2023/03/31















Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2022/12/31 & 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 20, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource - Oil & Gas' company.

On July 18, 2023, pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation agreement ITOK Capital Corp. (renamed Blue Sky Global Energy Corp.) acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2413017 Alberta Ltd. for consideration of 44,007,955 shares at $0.10 per share.

16,526,899 common shares issued to Principals will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon listing. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 184,500 common shares issued to non-Principals will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon listing and 23,216,289 common shares issued to non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon listing.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

52,270,293 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 39,927,688 common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: BGE CUSIP Number: 09605V 10 1





For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 15, 2023 and filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mohammad Fazil, President, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

Company Address: #122, 234-5149 Country Hills NW, Calgary, Alberta T3A 5K8

Company Phone Number: 403-613-7310

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 17, 2023, the following symbol and date should have read as follows:

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

The reference price is $0.36 per share.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: August 15, 2023

Record Date: August 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2023

________________________________________

CONSTELLATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated April 21, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective April 24, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on July 20, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $680,000 (6,800,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which



12,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares:

5,200,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol:

CNST.P CUSIP Number:

21036W 10 3 Sponsoring Member:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Agent's Options: 680,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 2 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2023.

Company Contact: Roger Jewett, CFO, Secretary & Director Company Address: 202 Garrison Square SW

Calgary, Alberta T2T 6B3 Company Phone Number: (403) 650-7718 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

23/07/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 11, 2023.

________________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 575,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party - Vortex ENA LP ("Vortex"), in consideration of the second amended and restated loan agreement dated June 27, 2023 (the "Amendment"), to an amended and restated loan agreement dated December 31, 2021 (together "the Agreement") between the Company and Vortex. Pursuant to the Amendment, the various existing debt and loan facilities forming part of the Agreement (aggregate amount of $ 20,675,406.33) will be: (i) consolidated; (ii) bear an interest rate of 7.50% per annum; and (iii) have the maturity extended to June 30, 2026.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Insider (s) Aggregate # of Bonus

Warrants





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 575,000

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.00 for a period of three (3) years from date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2023 and June 27, 2023.

_______________________________

EUROPEAN ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,235,554 shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Warrants: 3,117,777 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,117,777 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 150,555 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 20,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $105,008.40 N/A 326,269

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 4, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IBT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by IBEX Technologies Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") dated July 17, 2023, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 9.9% of the Company's public float as defined in the Exchange's policies. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on August 5, 2023 and ending on the earlier of August 4, 2024 and the date on which the Company completes the purchase of the maximum number of 1,500,000 common shares pursuant to the NCIB. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

TECHNOLOGIES IBEX INC. (" IBT ")

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités (« l'offre ») datée du 17 juillet 2023, Technologies IBEX inc. (la « fiducie ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 1 500 000 d'actions ordinaires de son capital, représentant approximativement 9,9 % du flottant tel que défini dans les politiques de la Bourse. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse durant la période commençant le 5 août 2023 et se terminant le plus tôt entre le 4 août 2024 et la date à laquelle la société complètera l'achat du nombre maximum de 1 500 000 actions ordinaires conformément à l'offre. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Leede Jones Gable Inc.

_______________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 50,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 13, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 04, 2023, trading will remain halted pending review for compliance with Exchange Requirements.

_____________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,198,150 shares to settle $223,870.61 interest due on outstanding convertible debentures.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $95,342.47 $0.07 1,362,035 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 23, 2023 and June 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 800,000 600,616

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SPITFYRE CAPITAL INC. ("FYRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.

___________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.28 and 75,000 warrants, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 27, 2023. Each warrant is non-transferable and exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $42,000 $0.28 150,000











Warrants: 75,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 75,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2023.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit.



Warrants: 12,500,000 whole Warrants to purchase 12,500,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 63 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agents' Fees: Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Beacon Securities Limited $182,324 N/A 1,007,475 Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $67,790 N/A 431,775 CIBC Wood Gundy Securities Inc. $15,000 N/A N/A Hampton Securities Limited $8,040 N/A N/A IA Private Wealth Inc. $3,000 N/A N/A Haywood Securities Inc. $4,020 N/A N/A PI Financial Corp. $1,800 N/A N/A Research Capital Corporation $3,000 N/A N/A TD Securities $1,140 N/A N/A Credential QTrade Securities $750 N/A N/A BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $210 N/A N/A RBC Dominion Securities Inc. $375 N/A N/A

Finder Warrants are exercisable into Units at $0.20 per Unit for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 12, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement dated June 19, 2023, and the Amendment Agreement dated July 7, 2023 (together, the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired from the Vendor 100% of the right, title and interest in 40 mineral claims comprising the Copperview Project in south British Columbia ("Project"). As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor $5,000 cash and issued 600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.21 per Share. The Company also granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims of the Project (the "2% NSR"), and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims of the Project (the "1% NSR", and together with the 2% NSR, the "NSR"). One-half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3,000,000 in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR, and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 20, 2023, and July 18, 2023.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, July 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]