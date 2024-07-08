VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2080

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, July 15, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire July 15, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 15, 2024.

TRADE DATES

July 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – July 15, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2081

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2082

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX") ("RBX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering (the "Offering"). The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the Offering occurred on June 27, 2024. Gross Proceeds: $126,499,889.60, which includes an amount of $16,499,985.60 as a result of the full exercise of the over-allotment option described below. Offering: 58,294,880 units (each, a "Unit") of Robex Resources Inc. (the "Company") (including the exercise of the over-allotment option described below), each Unit including one (1) common share and one (1) warrant



Offering Price: $2.17 per Unit (the "Offering Price")



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.55 per warrant until June 27, 2026, subject to an acceleration right.



Over-Allotment Option: The agents had the option to purchase a maximum of 7,603,680 Units for overallotment purposes. As of July 8, 2024, such option has been exercised and 7,603,680 units have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Non-Cash Commissions: Nil



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated June 19, 2024 to the short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023 (that are available on SEDAR+) and Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024, June 18, 2024, June 20, 2024 and June 27, 2024.



New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the warrants of Robex Resources Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number 21222).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Quebec



Capitalization: 58,294,880 warrants are issued and outstanding.



Warrants Exercise Price: Each warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share at an exercise price of $2.55 per share, until 5:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 27, 2026, subject to accelerated expiry stated below.





In the event the common shares trade at a volume weighted average price of $3.50 or higher over a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company can accelerate the exercise of the Warrants by providing notice within 10 business days of the Acceleration Trigger, provided further that the accelerated expiry date of the warrants shall not be less than 30 days following the provision of such notice by the Company.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: RBX.WT



CUSIP Number: 76125Y139



The Warrants are governed by the terms of an indenture executed on June 27, 2024, between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent pursuant to the Offering.

For further details, please refer to the prospectus supplement dated June 19, 2024 to the short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023 (that are available on SEDAR+) and the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024, June 18, 2024, June 20, 2024 and June 27, 2024.

RESSOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX ») (« RBX.WT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Émission d'unités par prospectus

Type de financement : Offre par prospectus sous forme de placement pour compte. La Bourse a été informée que la clôture de l'offre a eu lieu le 27 juin 2024. Produit brut : 126 499 889,60 $ incluant un montant de 16 499 985,60 $ résultant de l'exercice complet de l'option de sur-allocation décrite ci-dessous. Offre : 58 294 880 unités (chacune, une « unité ») de Ressources Robex Inc. (la « société ») (incluant l'exercice de l'option de sur-allocation décrite ci-dessous), chaque unité incluant une (1) action ordinaire et un (1) bon de souscription Prix d'offre : 2,17 $ par unité



Modalités d'exercice des bons

de souscription :

2,55 $ par bon de souscription jusqu'au 27 juin 2026, sous réserve d'un droit d'accélération de l'échéance.



Option de sur-allocation : Les agents ont eu l'option de souscrire un maximum de 7 603 680 unités pour des fins de sur-allocation. En date du 8 juillet 2024, cette option de sur-allocation a été exercée intégralement et 7 603 680 unités ont été émises dans le cadre de l'exercice de cette option. Les renseignements présentés dans ce bulletin inclus l'exercice de l'option de sur-allocation.



Commissions non-monétaire : Aucune



Divulgation publique : Référence est faite au supplément de prospectus daté du 19 juin 2024 au

prospectus de base simplifié daté du 20 juillet 2023 (lesquels sont disponibles dans SEDAR+) et aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 17 juin 2024, 18 juin 2024, 20 juin 2024 et 27 juin 2024.



Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

Les bons de souscription de Ressources Robex Inc. (la « société ») seront admis à la négociation à Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires le mercredi 10 juillet 2024. La société est catégorisée comme une société du secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 21222).

Juridiction de la société : Québec



Capitalisation des bons

de souscription : 58 294 880 bons de souscription sont émis et en circulation.



Prix d'exercice des bons : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur d'acquérir une (1) action ordinaire au prix d'exercice de 2,55 $ par action jusqu'à 17h30 (heure de Toronto) le 27 juin 2026, sous réserve d'un droit d'accélération de l'échéance décrit ci-dessous.





Si les actions ordinaires transigent à un prix moyen pondéré en fonction du volume de 3,50 $ ou plus sur une période de 10 jours de transactions consécutifs (« l'événement déclencheur d'accélération »), la société peut accélérer l'exercice des bons de souscription en fournissant un avis dans les 10 jours ouvrables de l'événement déclencheur d'accélération, sous réserve que la date d'expiration accélérée des bons de souscription ne sera pas moins que 30 jours suivant l'émission de l'avis par la société.



Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie Computershare du Canada



Symbole pour la négociation : RBX.WT



Numéro de CUSIP : 76125Y139



Les bons de souscription sont régis au terme d'une convention conclue le 27 juin 2024 entre l'émetteur et Société de fiducie Computershare du Canada, à titre d'agent chargé des bons de souscription dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, référence est faite au supplément de prospectus daté du 19 juin 2024 au prospectus de base simplifié daté du 20 juillet 2023 (lesquels sont disponibles dans SEDAR+) et aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 17 juin 2024, 18 juin 2024, 20 juin 2024 et 27 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2083

NEXGOLD MINING CORP. ("NEXG")

[formerly Treasury Metals Inc. ("TML")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company on July 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the common shares of NeXGold Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Treasury Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value, of which

76,102,374 shares are issued and outstanding, and Escrow: NIL shares are held in escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NEXG (new) CUSIP Number: 65345V108 (new)

_______________________________________

24/07/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2084

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, July 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2085

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2086

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,653,409 common shares at a deemed price of USD 0.11 (CAD 0.1466) per share to settle outstanding debt for USD 511,875.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 USD 492,916.67 USD 0.11 (CAD 0.1466) 4,481,061 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2087

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, July 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2088

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2089

MIZA III VENTURES INC. ("MIZA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, July 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2090

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 141,786 common shares at a deemed price of US$2.30 per share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$326,108 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 1, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 141 786 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 2,30 $US par action, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 326 108 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

En vertu des billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 avril 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2091

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debentures



Offering: $4,000,000 principal amount, subject to 6% discount (net available funds after discount of $3,760,000) of secured convertible debentures, convertible into 12,500,000 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: $0.32 per Listed Share



Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance.



Interest Rate: 18% per annum, compounded annually



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 15, 2024, May 24, 2024, June 21, 2024 and June 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2092

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement - Tranche 2



Gross Proceeds: $1,157,000



Offering: 77,133,330 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024, April 26, 2024, and June 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2093

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: AUD$8,000,000 (approx. CAD$7,200,000)



Offering: 16,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: AUD$0.50 (approx. CAD$0.45) per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Agents:

Taylor Collison Limited (Lead) N/A 1,843,643





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at AUD$0.75 (approx. CAD$0.68) for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 1, 2024, May 8, 2024 and June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2094

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated April 26, 2023 and January 9, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the amendment letter dated June 19, 2024 to its US$35M Bridge Loan (the "Loan") Facility Agreement dated March 21, 2023, as amended on December 21, 2023, whereby the main amendments to the terms of the Loan are as follows:

Extension of maturity by 12 months from June 21, 2024 to June 22, 2025 ;

to ; Reduction of Loan amount from US$35M to US$20M ;

to ; Amendment to the 0.25% royalty to remove the production cap; and

Cancellation of the existing 2,250,000 warrants (post-consolidation).

The Company issued 2,140,000 bonus common shares to the arm's length lender following the amendment. Security, covenants and other conditions remain unchanged.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 17 and 20, 2024.

RESOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

À la suite des bulletins de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») en date des 26 avril 2023 et 9 janvier 2024, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société relativement à une lettre de modification datée du 19 juin 2024 de son entente de crédit relais de 35 000 000 $US (le « Crédit-relais ») datée du 21 mars 2023, tel que modifié le 21 décembre 2023, en vertu de laquelle les principales modifications aux modalités du Crédit-relais sont comme suit :

Prorogation de l'échéance de 12 mois du 21 juin 2024 au 22 juin 2025 ;

Réduction du montant du Crédit-relais de 35 000 000 $US à 20 000 000 $US ;

Modification de la redevance de 0,25 % pour retirer le plafond de production ; et

Annulation des 22 500 000 bons de souscription (post-regroupement) en circulation.

La société a émis 2 140 000 actions ordinaires en prime au prêteur agissant à distance à la suite de la modification. Les sûretés, les engagements et les autres conditions demeurent inchangées.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 17 et 20 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2095

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 745,391 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,440.00

Number of Creditors: 20 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,080.12 $0.23 9,044











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2096

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement dated June 17, 2024 (the "Agreement") among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company amended consideration for an option to acquire 100% of the interest in and to mineral claims located in Newfoundland and Labrador, which was previously accepted by the Exchange on March 21, 2023.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company and Vendors agreed to replace $400,000 cash payment due by November 30, 2024 with an issuance of 4,000,000 common shares and $200,000 cash payment. There are no additional changes to the terms of the acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2097

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $338,081.10



Offering: 4,829,730 Listed Shares with 4,829,730 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant for a 3-year period



Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 9, 2024, April 19, May 9, 2024 and June 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2098

WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("WGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,243,580



Offering: 17,765,428 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate): N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 14, 2024 and June 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]