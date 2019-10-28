VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

[formerly MADALENA ENERGY INC. ("MVN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 20, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 30, 2019, the common shares of Centaurus Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Madalena Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Production' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

544,059,237 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: CTA (new) CUSIP Number: 15138B 10 8 (new)

GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. ("REBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 6, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective August 7, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $460,000 (2,300,000 common shares at $0.20 per share)

Commence Date: At the market open October 30, 2019 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 30, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,650,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 1,350,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: REBL.P CUSIP Number: 37182V103 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp





Agent's Warrants: 230,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder

to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share

for a period of 24 months from listing date

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 6, 2019

Company Contact: Charles Blair Wilson Company Address: c/o Pushor Mitchell LLP Company Phone Number: 250-317-0996 Company Fax Number: 250-762-9115 Company Email Address: blair@forbiddenspirits.ca

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.00060 Payable Date: November 15, 2019 Record Date: October 31, 2019 Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2019

19/10/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA JETLINES LTD. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, October 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and price amendment of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,888,143



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 9, 2019 (2,611,143 warrants), February 11, 2020

(277,000 warrants) and April 25, 2020 (1,000,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 9, 2021 (2,611,143 warrants), February 11, 2022

(277,000 warrants) and April 25, 2022 (1,000,000 warrants)



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 for up to two tears from the date of expiry



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 750,000 units and 7,026,286 units with 3,888,143 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on April 26, 2019.

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 24, 2019 between Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and SUD Mining SARL, whereby the Company has the option to acquire a 95% interest in the Linguekoto concession located in western Mali. In consideration, the Company will pay a cash total of US$150,000 (US$90,000 in the first year) and incur exploration expenditures in the amount of US$120,000 (US$40,000 in the first year) over three years. The total share issuance will be up to 1,250,000 shares based on milestones disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 24, 2019.

FARSTARCAP INVESTMENT CORP. ("FRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, October 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation filed by Gespeg Resources Ltd. (the "Company") relating to the Company's arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 19 claims at the Chandler project situated west of the municipality of Chandler in the Gaspé Peninsula, 9 claims on the Davidson Project situated north-east of Chibougamau and an option on 4 claims on Ruisseau Basket situated north of Pointe à la Croix. The consideration payable by the Company is a total of 8,500,000 common shares of the Company (of which 8,000,000 shares to be issued upon closing and 500,000 shares to be issued upon completion of the acquisition of Ruisseau Basket's claims) and a net smelter return royalty of 2.00%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 3, 2019.

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 631,023 shares at a deemed price of $0.07, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 20, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Anthony Lacavera Y $44,171.67 $0.07 631,023

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2019 and October 1, 2019.

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.31 a.m. PST, October 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Loan Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 16, 2019, between the Company and Choklat Inc. (the 'Debtor"), whereby the Company will advance $300,000 principal amount to the Debtor, which will be evidenced by a secured Convertible Note (the "Note"), for working capital purposes.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Note will mature on December 31, 2020, carries an interest rate of 12% per annum, and will be convertible into shares of the Debtor at $0.152 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2019.

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 17, 2019 between Seabourne Resources Inc. ("Seabourne"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Patrick Bellefontaine (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn a 50 % interest in the properties of the Optionor by incurring a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures within two years. The Agreement also requires cash payments of $80,000 and issuance of 1,500,000 shares of the Company to the Optionor over three instalments during the initial two-year period. Over an additional two-year period, the Company can increase its interest to 80% by incurring a further $1,400,000 in expenditures, making an additional $105,000 in cash payments and issuing an additional 1,500,000 shares. The Optionor will retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty if the Company exercises the option to acquire the 50% interest. The Optionor may also receive cash payment of up to $15,000 and up to an additional 200,000 shares if any rock samples assayed prior to the date which is 30 days after the execution of the document evidence gold mineralization of at least 15 grams per tonne.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated October 18, 2019.

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,963,089 shares at a deemed value of $0.055 per share to settle outstanding shareholder loan of $712,969.90

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # Shares









Kelly Jennings Y $712,969.90 $0.055 12,963,089









Warrants: None









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RESOLVE VENTURES INC. ("RSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,433,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 2,433,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,433,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 24, 2019.

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,999,998 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.38 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,523,333 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per non flow through share



Warrants: 761,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 761,666 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management $30,000.00 cash; 78,947 warrants AlphaNorth Asset Management $9,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Intrynsyc Capital Corporation $6,000.00 cash; 20,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $1,800.00 cash; 24,000 warrants Sightline Wealth Management $8,100.00 cash; 27,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable for 18 months from closing date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

NEX COMPANIES

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 5.53 a.m. PST, October 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

