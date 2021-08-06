VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN")

[formerly KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on July 15, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the common shares of Kenadyr Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,803,955 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: KEN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 48850D101 (new)

ROCKPORT CAPITAL CORP. ("R.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 29, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,300,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 4,300,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: R.P CUSIP Number: 77382L 10 9 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 60 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 30, 2021.

Company Contact: Harry Barr

Company Address: 59 Burtch's Lane, Rockport, ON K0E 1V0

Company Phone Number: 604-685-1870

Company Email Address: [email protected]

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: September 15, 2021

Record Date: August 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2021

21/08/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 27,833,333

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are greater than or equal to $0.10 for 10 consecutive trading days.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 27,833,333 shares with 27,833,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2020.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an assignment of debt and security agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 11, 2021 between the Company and Denman Island Chocolate Ltd. (Daniel Terry) (the "Assignor") and Regal Resources Inc. ("Regal"), whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the Assignor's interest in a series of agreements between the Assignor and Regal (collectively, the "Assigned Agreements").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $1.0 million in cash (paid) and issue 1,345,310 shares in order to complete the assignment of the Assigned Agreements. Upon completion of the assignment of the Assigned Agreements, the Company will hold a $1,725,000 secured demand loan (plus any additional interest accrued since the date of execution of the Agreement) with Regal that accrues interest at 8% per annum and is due on October 27, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2021, July 8, 2021 and July 30, 2021.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 06, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,981,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$4.10 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 62 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Wendy Kaufman

Y 10,000 Mark Selby

Y 10,000 Kulvir Gill

Y 2,500 David Smith

Y 24,000







Broker(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$733,326.00 in cash payable to Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a short form prospectus dated July 28, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 2,350,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of $7.45 per Unit.



Offering Price: $7.45 per Unit



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriters' Commission: The Underwriters will receive cash commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)), excluding any Units sold under the president's list, for which the Underwriters will receive 2.5%.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 28, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 2,702,500 Units, including 352,500 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $7.45 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,133,625.

FONDS DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au prospectus simplifié daté du 28 juillet 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 2 350 000 parts (les « parts ») au prix de 7,45 $ par part.



Prix de l'offre : 7,45 $ par part.



Preneurs fermes : Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Paradigm Capital Inc., Marchés mondiaux CIBC inc., iA Gestion privée de patrimoine inc., Valeurs mobilière Banque Laurentienne inc., Valeurs mobilières Desjardins inc. et Echelon Wealth Partners



Commission des preneurs fermes : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 5 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)), excluant faite des parts vendues aux personnes figurant sur la liste du président, pour lesquelles les preneurs fermes recevront 2.5%.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel de parts égal à 15 % du nombre de parts souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 28 juillet 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 2 702 500 parts, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 352 500 parts, a été émis au prix de 7,45 $ par part, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 20 133 625 $.

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOOD2GORTO CORP. ("GRTO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, August 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a technology purchase agreement between KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (the "Company") and DEFSEC Corporation (David Luxton) dated January 15, 2021, whereby the Company is to acquire a proprietary non-lethal munitions technology system referred to as the low-energy cartridge technology (LEC technology) for the consideration of 1 million common shares of the Company and 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.70 per share for five years. The Agreement is subject to a 7% royalty on net annual sales of the LEC technology, up to a cumulative maximum of $10 million.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / ProGroup=P



Name # of Shares # of Warrants David Luxton Y 1,000,000 500,000

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 3, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of the expedited acquisition of the Victoria Property, located in the Central Region, Newfoundland to include the payment of a finder's fee.

A finder's fees equal to 5% of each share issuance is to be paid to Christopher Baldys in stages to a maximum of 175,000 shares.

NEX COMPANY:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,347,826 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alan Chan Y 50,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 625,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$52,418.80 payable to Real Capital Limited





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 6, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,241,439 shares to settle outstanding debt for $745,531.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 8, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

