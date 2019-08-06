VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FREE 2 Freedom Energy Inc annual audited financial statement, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of annual filings 2019/03/31 ITG 2 Intact Gold Corp annual audited financial statement, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of annual filings 2019/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HVV 2 Highvista Gold Inc Audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements and certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings 2019/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GLOBAL GARDENS GROUP INC. ("VGM.H")

[formerly Global Gardens Group Inc. ("VGM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Global Gardens Group Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 8, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VGM to VGM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued January 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_________________________________________________

MANITEX CAPITAL INC. ("MNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the notice of distribution of Manitex Capital Inc. (the "Company").

On the Payable Date, the Company will distribute 1,256,127 share purchase warrants of Valeo Pharma Inc. ("Valeo") (CSE: VPH.WT) to the Company's shareholders as of the Record Date on a pro rata basis.

Dividend per 1 Share: 0.1 Valeo Warrant * Payable Date: August 28, 2019 Record Date: August 9, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date: August 8, 2019





* The dividend per share ratio is subject to adjustment based on the number of shares of the Company to be issued until the record date

Following the distribution the Company will continue to hold 357,715 Valeo warrants. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 30, 2019.

MANITEX CAPITAL INC. (« MNX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis de distribution

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté de dépôt d'avis de distribution de Manitex Capital Inc. (la « société »).

À la date du versement, la société distribuera 1 256 127 bons de souscription de Valeo Pharma Inc. (« Valeo ») (CSE: VPH.WT) aux actionnaires de la société en date de la date de clôture des registres sur une base proportionnelle.

Dividende par 1 action : 0,1 bon de souscription de Valeo * Date du versement : Le 28 août 2019 Date de clôture des registres : Le 9 août 2019 Date ex-dividende : Le 8 août 2019





* Le ratio du dividende par action est sujet à ajustement basé sur le nombre d'actions de la société à être émises jusqu'à la date de clôture des registres

Suite à la distribution la société va continuer à détenir 357 715 bons de souscription de Valeo. Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société émis le 30 juillet 2019.

________________________________________

LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 5, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 9, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $420,000 (4,200,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 7, 2019.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, August 8, 2019 upon confirmation of closing

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 8, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 12,150,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 7,950,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LLO.P CUSIP Number: 50201Y107 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc



Agent's Options: 420,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of the listing

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 5, 2019



Company Contact: Alan Gertner Company Address: 3400 One First Canadian Place

Toronto, Ontario

M5X 1A4 Company Phone Number: (416) 777-5486 Company email: lloneincinfo@gmail.com

______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALPHA PEAK LEISURE INC. ("AAP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 25, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated July 10, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 8, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

19/08/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,641,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,820,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,820,832 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Andrew Cheung Y 416,666





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $22,189.99 in cash and 184,916 finder's

warrants are payable to Richardson GMP. Each finder's warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BROCKTON VENTURES INC. ("BROC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 1, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 24, 2019 between CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company"), Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. and Justin Wild (the "Seller"), whereby the company has agreed to purchase 100% interest in the business of the Seller which consists of the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids assets. In consideration of the purchase, the Company will issue a total number of 6,666,666 common shares over a 24 month period of time (3,333,332 shares in the first year). The Share Purchase Agreement is subject to an Earn out Payment of $100,000 to be paid out no later than the date of the first commercial sale as described in the news release on August 2, 2019.

______________________________________

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 02, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 725,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow through share



Warrants: 362,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 362,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,865,834 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,432,917 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,432,917 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Kristine Frost Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 95,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the price amendment of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 3,232,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 20, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2019 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,232,500 shares with 3,232,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on August 27, 2018.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 1 CORP. ("EONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated May 17, 2019 between Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., the "Company") and NouHgt Technologies, LLC (the "Seller), whereby the Company will acquire 100% of all rights and interests to a Per Ton Royalty Interest on the Jerritt Canyon Processing Facilities located in Elko Nevada. In consideration, the Company will pay the Seller US$650,000 in cash (US$450,000 in the first year) over three years and issue 500,000 warrants at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for three years.

________________________________________

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.08 a.m. PST, August 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to amend the following convertible debentures (the "Debentures"):

Convertible Debenture: $11,500,000



Original Conversion Price: Principal convertible in common shares at $0.75 per share



Amended Conversion Price: Principal convertible in common shares at $0.50 per share



Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2020



Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2023. The latest date for the time of expiry for the exercise of the conversion right of the Debentures will be the last business day immediately preceding December 31, 2020. The conversion period will remain unchanged and will not be extended correspondingly to the new maturity date



Original Interest Rate: 10%



Amended Interest Rate: Will remain unchanged at 10%

Furthermore, the Company has amended the Debentures in order to: (1) Eliminate the condition that the Debentures be redeemable only when the current market price is 125% of the conversion price, (2) Eliminate the Company's right to force the conversion of the Debentures (the Debentures will be convertible at holder's option only), (3) Eliminate the Company's right to redeem or repay the principal with freely tradable shares (the debentures can be redeemed for cash only).

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2015.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 25 and August 2, 2019.

FINANCIERE IOU inc. (« IOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Débentures convertibles, Amendements

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté les modifications aux débentures convertibles (les « débentures ») suivantes :

Débentures convertibles : 11 500 000 $



Prix de conversion initial : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires au prix de 0,75 $ par action



Prix de conversion amendé : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires au prix de 0,50 $ par action



Date d'échéance initiale : 31 décembre 2020



Date d'échéance amendée : 31 décembre 2023. La date limite d'expiration pour l'exercice du droit de conversion des débentures sera le dernier jour ouvrable précédant immédiatement le 31 décembre 2020. La période de conversion demeurera inchangée et ne sera pas prolongée en conséquence à la nouvelle date d'échéance



Taux d'intérêt initial : 10 %



Taux d'intérêt amendé : Demeurera inchangé à 10 %

De plus, la société a modifié les débentures afin: (1) d'éliminer la condition selon laquelle les débentures ne peuvent être rachetées que lorsque le cours du marché actuel correspond à 125% du prix de conversion, (2) d'éliminer le droit de la société d'imposer la conversion des débentures (les débentures seront convertibles au gré du porteur uniquement), (3) Éliminer le droit de la société de racheter ou de rembourser le capital avec des actions librement négociables (les débentures ne pourront être rachetées qu'en espèces).

Les débentures convertibles ont été émises en vertu d'un placement privé tel qu'accepté par Bourse de croissance TSX le 23 décembre 2015.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 25 juillet et 2 août 2019.

______________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.03 a.m. PST, August 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, August 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 171,807 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.39 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$67,004.73 (USD$50,000).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Pala Investments Limited Y $67,004.73 $0.39 171,807

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6 and June 7, 2019.

_______________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue USD$15,747,473.45 principle amount of convertible loan to settle and replace outstanding principal amount of the existing Credit Facility with Pala Investments Limited (the "Facility"), previously amended as of February 4, 2019, for USD$13,247,473.45 and USD$2,500,000 increase in the Facility.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Total Amount Owing Pala Investments Limited Y USD$20,990,662

Convertible Portion of the Facility: USD$15,747,473.45



Conversion Price: $0.39



Maturity Date: December 31, 2021



Interest Rate: 14% per annum

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6 and June 7, 2019.

_______________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.70



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee:

David Senuk 19,200 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.45 for 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $2,036,245 principal amount secured convertible debentures

(the "Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.12 per share at any time at the holder's option during the term of the Debentures or at the maturity date



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance



Warrants: None



Interest rate: 7.5% per annum, paid monthly



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 5, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 410,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$93,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2019.

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.35 a.m. PST, August 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to letter agreement dated June 24, 2019 between Riverside Resources Inc. (the 'Company') and Millrock Resources Inc., ('Millrock'), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in five of Millrock's projects (Los Cuarentas, La Union, Le Valle, Llano del Nogal, El Pima). In consideration, the Company will pay $35,000 and issue 150,000 shares.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 8, 2019, the Company's final short form prospectus dated July 8, 2019 qualifying the distribution of 12,910,000 common shares of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 16, 2019, for gross proceeds of $23,012,075.

Offering: 14,846,500 common shares (includes the 1,936,500 share over-allotment

that was exercised in full)



Share Price: $1.55 per share



Underwriter(s): Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Cormark Securities Inc.,

INFOR Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate cash commission of $1,380,724.50

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated July 8, 2019 and news releases June 24, 2019 and July 16, 2019.

________________________________________

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 02, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,395,502 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,395,502 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,395,502 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Palisade Global Investment Ltd Y 100,000 (Collin Kettell)



(Sean Zubick)



Gary MacDonald Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 455,500

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp $10,656.00 cash BMO Nesbitt Burns $3,600.00 cash Echelon Wealth Partners $2,400.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

