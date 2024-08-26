VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN V2024-2556

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated April 16, 2024, trading in the securities of O2Gold Inc. will resume at the opening on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated April 15, 2024, April 23, 2024, April 24, 2024, May 30, 2024 and August 23, 2024, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2557

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a mobile blockchain game Cereal Crunch (the "Asset"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated May 9, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the acquisition of the Asset, the Company issued 70,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the Vendor on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 8, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2558

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Ternowesky property, consisting of 443 claim units spanning over seven (7) townships and covering over 93 square kilometres in Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property"), pursuant to a claim purchase agreement dated July 29, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the acquisition of the Property, the Company paid $150,000 and issued 1,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendors on closing.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Property. The Company will have the option to buy back 1% at any time for $2,000,000 and will have a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR in exchange for up to a maximum of $4,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2559

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2560

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $14,500

Offering 290,000 Listed shares with 290,000 warrants

Offering Price: $0.05 per unit

Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.05 per Listed Share for a first and second year and



$0.08 per Listed Share for the third and fourth year.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 22, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2561

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, Aug. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2562

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $193,250.00



Offering: 19,325,000 Listed Shares with 19,325,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.01 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 2-Year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 10, 2024, June 19, 2024, July 18, 2024, and August 23, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2563

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $446,560

Offering: 6,900,000 common shares with 6,900,000 warrants attached



1,154,091 flow-through shares with 1,154,091 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.05 per common share



$0.088 per flow-through share







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a period of 36 months



$0.10 per warrant for a period of 36 months







Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

N/A 252,000 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 36

months

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 31, 2024, and June 21, 2024



CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier

Produit brut : 446 560 $

Placement : 6 900 000 actions ordinaires et 6 900 000 bons de souscription



1 154 091 actions accréditives et 1 154 091 bons de souscription

Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



0,088 $ par action accréditive

Modalités d'exercice des



bons de souscription : 0,10 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 36 mois



0,10 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 36 mois

Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

N/A 252 000 Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action

au prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ pendant une période de 36 mois

Communication del'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 31 mai 2024

et du 21 juin 2024



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2564

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky Project located 225km west of Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada (the "Property"), pursuant to an option agreement dated May 14, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Sable Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making the following payments to the Vendors: CA$100,000 and issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company on closing, and an aggregate cash consideration equal to CA$1,900,000 over a five (5) year period.

After earning a 100% interest in the Property, the Company will make milestone payments totaling US$9,150,000 upon reaching certain milestones, as further described in the news release dated May 14, 2024.

The Vendor will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Property, 2% of which can be purchased by the Company as follows: 1% by the payment of US$2,000,000 on or before the date that is three months following construction financing and 1% by the payment of US$5,000,000 on or before the date that is six months following commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2024 and June 14, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2565

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of six mineral leases (6201hectares) in the Hornby Basin, Nunavut. Consideration is 12,500,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2566

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $399,300 Offering: 19,965,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2567

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated May 21, 2024, and amended May 31, 2024 (together, the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire up to 100% of the title and interest in 173 mineral claims comprising the Senneville Property in Quebec ("Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Property by making payments to the Optionor or their assignees through the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Shares"), and by completing eligible exploration work commitments ("Expenditures"), according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment Shares Expenditures Upon Exchange approval 2,500,000 NIL 6-month anniversary 2,500,000 NIL 24-month anniversary NIL $2,000,000

The Property is subject to three separate 2% net smelter return royalties ("NSRs") which will be assumed by the Company.

Any Share issuances to the Optionor or their assignees that will trigger the creation of a new Insider of the Company are subject to prior Exchange approval.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 21, 2024, June 13, 2024, and June 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2568

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Software Right of Use Agreement dated May 16, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an Non-Arm's Length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Vendor will grant the Company the exclusive right to use certain e-commerce shelf capability software developed by the Vendor in consideration for a purchase price of $4,250,000, paid through the issuance of 19,318,182 common shares of the Company.

The Company discloses that the parties have a common officer/director, which qualifies the Transaction to be Non-Arm's Length in nature. Disinterested and minority shareholders of the Company have approved the Transaction at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 8, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 16, 2024; May 17, 2024; July 8, 2024; and August 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2569

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 14, 2023, and June 15, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following Convertible Debentures:

Original Exchange Bulletin Date: March 14, 2023

Convertible Debenture: $85,000 principal amount Conversion Price: reduced from $0.80 to $0.48 per common share until maturity

Original Exchange Bulletin Date: June 15, 2023

Convertible Debenture: $385,000 principal amount Conversion Price: reduced from $1.00 to $0.30 per common share until maturity

The other terms of the Convertible Debentures remain unchanged.

Disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the amendment at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 8, 2024.

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 17, 2023, and June 13, 2023, respectively. For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

