BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer (the "Rights Offering") to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022, rights (each, a "Right") to purchase shares of the Company (each, a "Share"). One (1) right will be issued for each one (1) Share held. One Right and $0.01 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is December 22, 2022. As at November 04, 2022, the Company had 421,352,596 Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Shares of the Company will trade ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a 'Coal Mining' company.

THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Rights exercisable for one (1) Share at $0.01 per Share.

Record Date: November 18, 2022

Shares Trade Ex-Rights: November 17, 2022

Rights Expire: December 22, 2022, 12:00 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

Subscription Agent and Trustee: TSX Trust Company

Authorized Jurisdiction(s): Any of the provinces or territories of Canada or in South Africa or in United Arab Emirates

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated November 04, 2022.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the Securities Commission pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: December 15, 2022

Record Date: November 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: November 29, 2022

_____________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, November 17, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

22/11/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated June 7, 2022, the Exchange has accepted an amendment ("Amendment") with respect to the Company's Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the Company has amended and restated its Normal Course Issuer Bid to allow for purchases to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange, Nasdaq or other recognized marketplaces until June 9, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid on NASDAQ will be made by VIRTU Financial Inc., an affiliate of Leede Jones Gable Inc., on behalf of the Company.

All the other terms remain unchanged.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated June 7, 2022 and November 15, 2022.

________________________________________

ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:08 a.m. PST, Nov.15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Nov.15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2022:

Number of Special Warrants: 12,000,000 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.25 per Special Warrant

Conversion Terms: Each Special Warrant will be exercisable for one unit ("Unit") in the capital of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. If unexercised, each Special Warrant will be automatically converted, for no additional consideration, into one Unit of the Company on that date that is the earlier of:

I. the 2nd business day following the date on which a receipt is provided by the principal regulator in respect of a prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants; or

II. 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on the date that is four (4) months and one day following the closing date of this Private Placement.

Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year perio

Number of Placees: 60 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Special

Warrants





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 553,560



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Broker Warrants Finder's Fee: $86,931.23 N/A 347,725 Broker

Warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 7, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov.15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

___________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture £222,500 (CDN$349,080.25) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.

Conversion Price: Convertible into 824,074 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.4236) per share of principal outstanding.

Maturity Date: The earlier of:

(i) June 30, 2024;

(ii) the date that a party unaffiliated with the Company acquires, directly or Indirectly, a right to obtain more than 50% of the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi;

(iii) the date of any agreement reached with any party such that upon the investment by such party, it will be entitled to acquire greater than 50% of the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi; and

(iv) the date that any party acquires more than 50% of the shares of the Company.

Interest rate: 5% per annum, compounded annually.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 28, 2022 regarding closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 05, 2022, and October 06, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $2.00 Common Share

Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [5 Placee] Y 5,962,500 Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placee] P 160,000 Shares

Finder's Fee: $73,250 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$200,000 payable to PI Financial Corp.

$57,000 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$250,000 payable to Pareto Securities AB

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on October 25, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Premier Health of America Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 14, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,428,571 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of November 18, 2022 to November 17, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Acumen Capital Partners on behalf of the Company.

PREMIER SOIN D'AMÉRIQUE INC. (« PHA »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée par Premier soin d'Amérique (la « société ») qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités datée du 14 novembre 2022, la société peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 1 428 571 actions ordinaires de son capital-actions. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX durant la période débutant le 18 novembre 2022 et se terminant le 17 novembre 2023. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par Acumen Capital Partners de la part de la société.

___________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,999,999 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 11, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 7, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,229,697 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from November 21, 2022 to November 20, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2022.

________________________________________

WHITEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("WWA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov.15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

