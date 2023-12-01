VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0130

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business December 4, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

BULLETIN V2023-0131

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN.H")

[formerly iMining Technologies Inc. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, iMining Technologies Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 5, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from IMIN to IMIN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued December 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2023-0132

TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")

[formerly ProntoForms Corporation ("PFM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 21, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: TrueContext Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the common shares of TrueContext Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of ProntoForms Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

133,485,472 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TCXT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 897927109 (NEW)

BULLETIN V2023-0133

WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII.H")

[formerly Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. ("WEII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin November 30, 2023 and the Company's news release dated December 1, 2023, effective at opening on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of December 5, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WEII to WEII.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0134

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,621,414 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit



Warrants: 4,621,414 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,621,414 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a 2-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,071,414



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $840 N/A 12,000









The Company issued a news release on September 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2023-0135

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $2,673,800



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 1,844,000 common share and 1,844,000 common share purchase warrant at a conversion price of $1.45 per unit of principal outstanding



Maturity date: 2 years from the date of issuance



Warrants Each underlying warrant is exercisable into one additional share at $3.00 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance of the convertible debentures.



Interest rate: 9.0% per annum



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $213,90 N/A 147,520 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.45 per warrant for period of 2 (two) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

BULLETIN V2023-0136

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,450,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 28, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,512,500 shares with 1,512,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 29, 2022.

BULLETIN V2023-0137

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,034,545 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,546,818 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,989.50 N/A 108,900

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2023-0138

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2023-0139

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 33 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 3,571,429



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $55,040 N/A 1,695,561 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2023-0140

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of up to 19,684,505 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional one common share purchase warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.13 per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on October 10, 2023, and expired on November 8, 2023.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 15,793,336 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,579,333.60 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 15,793,336 Common Shares and 15,793,336 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 15,793,336 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.10 per share



Incentive Warrants: 15,793,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,793,336 shares.



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 per share for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 7,083,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.10 per common share until May 30, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 9, 2023.

BULLETIN V2023-0141

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 6 and 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 29,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 29,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.68 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 85 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 2,226,200 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: $337,688 cash and 649,400 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.





$337,688 cash and 649,400 warrants payable to Eight Capital





$12,542.40 cash payable to RedPlug Inc.





The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

